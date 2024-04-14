Interested In Siemens Healthineers' (ETR:SHL) Upcoming €0.95 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

It looks like Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Siemens Healthineers' shares before the 19th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.95 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.95 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Siemens Healthineers stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of €53.40. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Siemens Healthineers has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Siemens Healthineers

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Siemens Healthineers paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 67% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Siemens Healthineers's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Siemens Healthineers has delivered 6.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years.

Final Takeaway

Has Siemens Healthineers got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have barely grown, and although Siemens Healthineers paid out over half its earnings and free cash flow last year, the payout ratios are within a normal range for most companies. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Siemens Healthineers from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Siemens Healthineers, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Siemens Healthineers (including 1 which can't be ignored).

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.