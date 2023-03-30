Interested In Sunway Berhad's (KLSE:SUNWAY) Upcoming RM0.015 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Sunway Berhad (KLSE:SUNWAY) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Sunway Berhad's shares before the 4th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.015 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sunway Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of MYR1.59. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Sunway Berhad paying out a modest 33% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 82% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Sunway Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Sunway Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Sunway Berhad has delivered 3.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Is Sunway Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are down very slightly in recent times, and Sunway Berhad paid out less half its profit and more than half its cash flow as dividends, which is not the worst combination but could be better. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Sunway Berhad's dividend merits.

However if you're still interested in Sunway Berhad as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Sunway Berhad. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sunway Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

