Interested In Volcano Berhad's (KLSE:VOLCANO) Upcoming RM0.0032 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Volcano Berhad (KLSE:VOLCANO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Volcano Berhad's shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.0032 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.011 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Volcano Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of MYR0.89. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Volcano Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Volcano Berhad paid out a comfortable 34% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Volcano Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Volcano Berhad's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Volcano Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 8.9% per year on average over the past two years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Volcano Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Its earnings per share have been declining meaningfully, although it is paying out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends. Neither payout ratio appears an immediate concern, but we're concerned about the earnings. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Volcano Berhad from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Volcano Berhad, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Volcano Berhad you should know about.

