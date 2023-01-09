U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

"IN THE INTERESTS OF JUSTICE" BRIAN MESHKIN AND PROOVE BIOSCIENCES CLEARED OF ALL CHARGES AS U.S. GOVERNMENT DISMISSES CASE

·4 min read

U.S. Government Dismisses Case Against Proove Biosciences Founder and CEO Brian Meshkin.  False Charges Spread by STAT News Discarded.  Dismissal Issued as Leading Experts, Researchers, and Former Government Officials Prepared to Testify in Defense of Proove and Meshkin.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. District Court in the Central District of California has issued an order "in the interests of justice" granting a motion by the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss all charges against all nine defendants named in United States of America vs. Brian Meshkin et al., clearing all parties of any wrongdoing.

CEO Brian Meshkin says "It is wonderful to see truth prevail. I am excited to move forward with my head held high."

Founder and CEO Brian Meshkin of Proove Biosciences ("Proove"), along with four other employees and four physicians from the country's largest pain management corporation, National Spine & Pain Center ("NSPC"), had been falsely accused of wrongdoing in connection with Proove, a then-highly successful personalized medicine corporation.  About 30 days before trial, the U.S. government dismissed the case, in the face of mounting questions about prosecutorial misconduct, combined with a lack of credible evidence.  This result is consistent with prior dismissals of two similar whistleblower lawsuits by disgruntled former employees based on false allegations. These false allegations levied against Meshkin and Proove caused tremendous harm, as they have been widely disseminated publicly and in the media.  With this dismissal, the defendants are vindicated, and this flawed investigation has been thoroughly discredited.

Meshkin's legal defense team from Stradling, Yocca, Carlson & Rauth, led by Jason de Bretteville, put significant pressure on the government and were prepared to win at trial, in part through evidence establishing the legitimacy of Proove's clinical research program and the lack of any criminal intent on the part of Meshkin.  Defense witnesses included the former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (and a Proove board member), leading physicians and researchers in the field of pain management, including former Presidents of the American Academy of Pain Medicine and American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, former elected officials, former Proove employees, and more.  That testimony and additional evidence establish Meshkin's ethical and visionary leadership and the fact that Proove's state-of-the-art precision medicine technology resulted in better patient outcomes, and is supported by award-winning research.

Meshkin reflected on the matter: "There has been so much injustice over the past 6 years that it is wonderful to see truth prevail.  I am excited to have the opportunity to set the record straight and to move forward with my head held high."

While the government's efforts eventually failed, Proove and Meshkin have paid the price for many years.   On the heels of the 2021 indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California issued two press releases that contained blatantly false statements about the actions of Proove and the defendants, jeopardizing the defendants in the court of public opinion before the government had any credible evidence to support its claims.

Throughout, Proove Executives and Directors maintained their innocence and took great pride in Proove's innovative business, including:

  • Proprietary Effective Technology: Predictive algorithms analyzing genetic and non-genetic factors in its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory that helped doctors objectively assess pain, predict opioid misuse with up to 96.7% accuracy, and provide treatment insights which resulted in 50% pain reduction within 30 days of treatment changes, saving Medicare over $70 million annually.

  • Socially Responsible Billing:  Billed Medicare at 50% of the fee schedule pricing compared to its competitors for similar lab tests.

  • Award-Winning Research: Conducted research consistent with international guidelines and U.S. laws, published 10 studies in peer-reviewed journals, presented over 140 posters at scientific meetings, and won awards from medical societies.

  • Ethical Business Practices: Provided employees paid health insurance and 40 hours of annual paid volunteer time; gender pay equality and a "majority-minority" company; a 10:1 ratio between CEO pay and the lowest paid employee; free testing for patients in need; an independent compliance hotline for employees to report concerns; and, an internal charity to help employees pay for personal financial challenges such as family funerals, childcare, and more.

For more information and a more detailed statement from Proove's founder, Brian Meshkin, please visit www.Proove.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-the-interests-of-justice-brian-meshkin-and-proove-biosciences-cleared-of-all-charges-as-us-government-dismisses-case-301715998.html

SOURCE Proove Biosciences, Inc.

