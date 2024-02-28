Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 27, 2024

Laurel Hurd: Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone. Interface delivered a strong finish to the year with fourth quarter sales and margins coming in ahead of our expectations. Our performance in 2023 through a challenging macro environment reinforces our confidence that our strategy is working. We entered 2024 with solid momentum in our business in many areas outperforming the market as we continue to activate our diversification strategy and deliver strong commercial execution. Overall, in 2023, our team did a great job holding price and driving increased margins through favorable product mix, while we also benefited from raw material input cost deflation, specifically in the fourth quarter. Digging into our product category results, we delivered a stronger-than-expected quarter in carpet tile with low single-digit growth in global billings for the quarter.

This is well ahead of industry trends, reflecting share gains in this important category. This is a testament to the strength of our commercial execution, new collections that have strong momentum and the importance of our low-carbon footprint products. On the Nora Rubber side, we delivered another solid year in this category in 2023, although we continue to experience softness in Asia. We had another record year for LVT. Global billings surpassed $165 million in 2023, up 10.5% compared to 2022. We're outperforming market growth in this category as well, with LVT billings in 2023 up double digits in the Americas, our largest market, compared to industry-wide benchmarks that show LVT growth in low single digits. We're encouraged by these share gains as customers increasingly show preference for the design and performance of our flooring solutions.

Turning to our market segments. We're pleased with our continued progress to diversify our business. Today, I want to start with looking at corporate office, which exceeded our expectations in 2023 and the fourth quarter. We ended the year flat in corporate office and up 4% globally in Q4 due to strength in the Americas. More and more people are coming back to the office, driving companies to refresh their spaces as well as the move to Class A premium buildings. These are areas where we excel and have the right to win with our premium products and design leadership. And our commercial execution and selling organization is tuned to capitalize on this shift. It's one way our selling system continues to provide us with a competitive advantage.

Healthcare remains an important segment and a key part of our diversification strategy. In 2023, our healthcare business grew in the Americas and Australia, offset by softness in Asia and timing of projects in Europe. Education remains a standout market for us. Global billings were up 5% for the year, driven by strength in the Americas as higher Ed purchasers increasingly prioritize the sustainability attributes of interior products, including flooring, Interface remains well positioned to serve customers and continue winning in this market. As expected, ongoing retail sector softness remained a headwind, driving the overall decline in sales for both the quarter and the full year. Macroeconomic uncertainty resulted in some customers deferring store remodel projects and in some cases, closing locations due to constrained budgets.

While retail remains a small percentage of our overall revenue, it did have an outsized impact in our sales in the back half, and we expect the headwinds to continue through the first half of 2024. Excluding retail, we were pleased with the growth we saw for the quarter and the year, particularly given the macro headwinds we navigated through. Turning to orders. Fourth quarter orders were flat year-over-year as currency-neutral orders in the Americas were up 3.1%, offset by EAAA that was down 4.1%. Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was solid at $176.3 million as we moved into 2024. We are intently focused on commercial productivity and aligning our sales team to the fastest-growing geographic market. The selling organization has done a great job holding price and driving favorable mix, both geographically and from a product standpoint.

All of this, coupled with deflation in certain raw materials helped drive 570 basis points of improvement year-over-year in fourth quarter's adjusted gross profit margin. As part of our One Interface strategy, we launched a pilot in 2023 in select U.S. markets, bringing together the Nora and Interface sellers into coordinated team with an aligned quota that incentivizes cross-selling. We've seen tremendous results. In total, our test markets delivered double-digit order growth over the prior year period, outpacing many of the non-combined teams in the Americas. Teams that previously operated independently, started calling our customers together as a single integrated flooring partner, and we've already seen the benefits, opening new opportunities for us to win more of the floor.

This is true even with long-time customers, they may have only installed one type of product in the past. For example, we have a hospital system that has had Nora Rubber installed for years that we now proactively offer carpet tile and LVT for other areas of the floor. Some of these new opportunities are quick turn, some are longer sales cycles, particularly on the Nora side. Ultimately, we're serving our customers better and helping them get the right mix of product across more of the floor plate. Building off this success, in January 2024, we launched combined selling teams across the entire Americas business. And importantly, we are investing in additional feet on the street, specifically with more rubber flooring sales expertise that will help strengthen our approach as the teams become even more successful.

We're funding this investment through realized efficiencies from our global operating model under the One Interface strategy. We're also focused on productivity improvements in our manufacturing. As you'll see reflected in our 2024 CapEx guide, we are planning to make operational investments in our plants, including new automation and robotic solutions. We will be rolling out these investments over the next 18 to 24 months following an initial pilot that's been going well with the goal of driving gross profit margin expansion. We anticipate we'll see these benefits to amplify as we get into fiscal year 2025. I'm incredibly excited about the work our design teams are doing as well as the product innovation and development in our pipeline as we've aligned as One Interface, leveraging our global expertise.

In Q4, we launched our Fastforward carpet tile collections. This was the first time in our history that we launched a global collection at the same time everywhere around the world, strong in decades of renowned design. We have another exciting global carpet tile and LVT collection launch coming up in Q2 that will unveil at Clerkenwell and then NeoCon, our biggest design events of the year. In addition, we'll continue to expand our open air collection with more carpet tile designs available at accessible price points while continuing to bring market-leading design to the premium category. Lastly, we continue to be recognized for our sustainability progress and leadership. Notably, in January, our circular approach to carpet tile production was recognized as one of three Circularity Lighthouses in the built environment by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company.

This spearheading circular solution exemplifies our ongoing commitment to achieving our sustainability objectives as well as our focus on innovation, impact and value. As we report our financial results for 2023, I'm proud of our global team for truly embracing our One Interface strategy. We have positive momentum going into 2024, and I'm excited for what is to come. We remain a focus on leveraging the power of our global company to drive profitable growth and value to our shareholders. With that, I will turn it over to Bruce to go over the financials. Bruce?

Bruce Hausmann: Well, thank you, Laurel, and good morning, everyone. Fourth quarter net sales totaled $325.1 million, a decrease of 3.1% versus 2022's fourth quarter. FX-neutral net sales declined 4.5% year-over-year. Fourth quarter FX-neutral net sales in the Americas were down 4% year-over-year, and we saw particular strength in education and corporate office, offset by softness in the retail sector, driven mostly by project deferrals. FX-neutral net sales in EAAA were down 5.2%, driven by a softer macroeconomic environment. Fourth quarter adjusted gross profit margin was 38.3%, an increase of 507 basis points from prior year's fourth quarter, primarily due to strong execution from our selling organization to hold price, favorable product mix and raw material input cost deflation, partially offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption.

We had a few items that benefited our adjusted gross profit margin in the fourth quarter, which contributed 160 basis points in Q4 and 40 basis points for the full year of 2023. For example, we received an R&D credit and an energy subsidy from the German government in the fourth quarter, which reduced our cost of sales. These are benefits that we do not expect to recur going forward, which is reflected in our guide. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $83.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $79.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as we focused on strong cost controls and efficiencies offset by inflation. Fourth quarter adjusted operating income was $41 million compared to adjusted operating income of $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The increase was due to higher gross profit margins in the fourth quarter, which I described earlier. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $0.41 versus $0.31 in fourth quarter of 2022, and adjusted EBITDA was $52.2 million versus $41.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Now turning to the full year results. Full year 2023 net sales totaled $1.26 billion, a decrease of 2.8% versus fiscal year 2022, and FX-neutral net sales declined 2.9% year-over-year. FX mutual net sales in the Americas were down 2% year-over-year and FX-neutral net sales in EAAA were down 4.2%. 2023's adjusted gross profit margin was 35.4%, an increase of 70 basis points from the prior year period, primarily due to strong execution from the selling organization and raw material cost deflation in the back half of the year.

Adjusted SG&A expenses were $329.8 million in 2023 compared to $317.6 million in 2022, and the increase was primarily due to inflation. Full year adjusted operating income was $116.4 million compared to adjusted operating income of $132.4 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower net sales in 2023 compared to 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $162 million versus $176.1 million in 2022. We generated $142 million of cash from operating activities in 2023, and liquidity was strong at the end of the year, totaling $408.9 million, which consisted of $110.5 million of cash and $298.4 million of revolver capacity. In line with our capital allocation strategy, we repaid $105.3 million of debt in 2023, resulting in net debt or total debt minus cash on hand of $306.7 million at the end of the year.

We also brought our leverage ratio down to 1.9 times, calculated as net debt divided by LTM adjusted EBITDA. We continue to focus on strengthening the balance sheet, which positions us to capitalize on future growth opportunities as they arise. Capital expenditures were $26.1 million in 2023 compared to $18.4 million in 2022. As we look at 2024, while the macroeconomic environment remains dynamic, we are encouraged by improving trends. And while uncertainty remains, we are forecasting growth and gross profit margin expansion in 2024 while maintaining tight controls over SG&A. As Laurel mentioned, we expect continued headwinds from a soft retail sector for the first half of the year, plus more customary seasonality, which typically means a lighter Q1 sequentially followed by a stronger Q2 and Q3.

And with that backdrop in mind, we are anticipating the following, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales of $280 million to $290 million, adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 36%, adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $83 million, adjusted interest and other expenses of approximately $8 million and fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately 58.8 million shares. And for the full fiscal year of 2024, we are anticipating net sales of $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 35.5% to 35.8%, adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately 26% of net sales, adjusted interest and other expenses of approximately $32 million and adjusted effective tax rate for the full year of approximately 29% and capital expenditures of approximately $42 million.

Now I'll turn the call back to Laurel for concluding remarks.

Laurel Hurd: Thank you, Bruce. I want to express my gratitude to our team for their hard work this past year. Overall, we navigated a dynamic market. And while there is still some uncertainty ahead, we are seeing positive momentum as we enter 2024. I am encouraged by the progress we are making with our One Interface strategy, combined with strong commercial execution and operational discipline. We remain focused on delivering against our growth priorities. We're amplifying our efforts against high-growth segments like education and healthcare, while gaining share in corporate office. We're also leveraging our selling system as a competitive advantage in aligning our biggest opportunity geographies. And we're focused on delivering innovative designs and differentiated low-carbon products to build on our strength in the premium specified market, while we continue to offer the right product mix and expanded selection to meet our customers' needs.

We look forward to sharing more updates on our progress in future calls. Thank you. With that, I'll open it up for questions. Operator?

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Kathryn Thompson with Thompson Research Group. Your line is open.

