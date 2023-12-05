Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Interface is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$95m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$210m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Interface has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.9% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Interface compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Interface here for free.

What Can We Tell From Interface's ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Interface, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Interface to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Interface isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has declined 23% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Interface we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

