Interface to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced that Dan Hendrix, Chief Executive Officer, and Bruce Hausmann, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Events tab in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.investors.interface.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Vimeo.

