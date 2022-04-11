U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.32
    -14.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.35
    +1.06 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.30
    +8.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4500
    +1.1300 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,824.44
    -2,291.38 (-5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.37
    -52.80 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Interfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 11, 2022

Interfor Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • IFSPF
Interfor Corporation
Interfor Corporation

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Thursday, May 12, 2022

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its first quarter financial results on May 11, 2022. Information related to Interfor’s first quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, May 12, 2022. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 2455297 and it will be available until June 12, 2022.

ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 422-3400


