U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.55
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0268
    -0.0156 (-1.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    -0.0149 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8390
    +0.1790 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,366.91
    +442.47 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.95
    +3.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Interfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 4, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Interfor Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IFSPF
Interfor Corporation
Interfor Corporation

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, August 5, 2022

BURNABY, British Columbia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its second quarter financial results on August 4, 2022. Information related to Interfor’s second quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, August 5, 2022. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-888-396-8049

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-877-674-7070, Passcode 637113# and it will be available until September 5, 2022.


ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 422-3400


Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) were falling today after the company reported second-quarter vehicle-sales results. While vehicle sales increased 1.8% over the period to 483,688, they fell far short of analysts' average estimate for an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Ford filed its latest vehicle-delivery figures with the SEC today, and the company reported a 31.5% increase for its June deliveries, year over year.

  • Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police Cust

  • Zuckerberg warns Meta workers, average monthly car payment crosses $700, AMC announces $5 Tuesdays

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Mark Zuckerberg's economic warning to Meta employees, the average monthly care payment crossing the $700 mark, and AMC announcing $5 Tuesdays through the end of October.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • 15 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In

    In this piece we will take a look at the fifteen best utility stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In. The ongoing worrisome state of the […]

  • Intel: A Contrarian Bargain Stock

    Intel's stock price provides a lucrative entry point after its year-to-date plummet

  • Can Nvidia Rally and Help the Tech Sector Recover?

    Shares of Nvidia could be in the midst of a key reversal day -- a new low for the move down followed by a higher close. Nevertheless, aggressive traders could go long NVDA at current levels risking below $140.

  • Housing correction is 'dead ahead,' warns Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi — here’s how he sees things playing out over the next several months

    He also predicts a ‘more significant pullback’ if this one thing happens.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • Palantir May Have 'Opportunity' In Facial Recognition Oversight, Says BofA

    Palantir Technologies may benefit if the federal government steps up oversight of data collected from facial recognition technology systems, says Bank of America.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Read JMP Securities Analyst's Take On Shopify

    JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) with a Market Perform rating. Shopify is a leading commerce platform that entered a significant investment cycle as it offers fulfillment services to merchants, which he believed will limit margin expansion and free cash flow generation. He believed Shopify offered a best-in-class commerce service and expected it to take a share of merchants and overall commerce. With newer and differentiated tools like Shopify Fu

  • We Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • Shopify Stock Has Tumbled. It’s Still No Bargain, Analyst Warns.

    E-commerce software firm Shopify is spending heavily to build out a fulfillment network, which will weigh on earnings growth, notes JMP Securities analyst Andew Boone.

  • Market check: Stocks pare losses after early selling, U.S. dollar soars

    Yahoo Finance market reporter Jared Blikre assesses the market and sector action in the day's final trading hour, as well as the U.S. dollar, ARK ETF components, the software space, and bitcoin prices.

  • Why Shares of Caterpillar Slumped in June

    Shares of construction, mining, and energy equipment company Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) fell 17.2% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Caterpillar is one of them. This reflects the slump in mining and energy spending in response to the fall in energy and mining commodity prices.