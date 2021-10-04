U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,870.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,481.00
    +18.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.50
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.81 (+8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8780
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,312.89
    +1,236.34 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.45
    +974.77 (+401.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Interfor Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, November 5, 2021

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its third quarter financial results on November 4, 2021. Information related to Interfor’s third quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, November 5, 2021. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 2786506 and it will be available until December 5, 2021.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 422-3400


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are sliding 5.9% lower as of 11:49 a.m. EDT on Monday. This drop appears to be a continuation of the sharp decline that began last week after Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a late-stage study of COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Other vaccine stocks also are continuing to fall in response to Merck's good news.

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billion

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Just Jumped 13%

    China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) is in a bit of a bind. At last report, the Chinese property giant had missed the deadline for two separate interest payments to foreign bondholders -- who are starting to look like foreign bagholders, because Evergrande had no trouble finding the money to pay interest on a domestic debt. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, Evergrande's property management business, Evergrande Property Services Group, has advised that it is preparing to report "inside information and a possible general offer for the shares of the company."

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Amazon, Salesforce, Zoom, and Other Stay-at-Home Stocks Dropped Today

    On Monday, investors sold off many stocks that performed well during the early stages of the pandemic, following encouraging news about a new antiviral drug for COVID-19 late last week. On Friday, Merck (NYSE: MRK) shared interim data from a phase 3 study that suggested its experimental oral antiviral treatment could reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of COVID.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • A stock-market correction is brewing in the Nasdaq as Facebook leads tech shares south. Here are the levels to watch for other benchmarks.

    After a woeful September for optimists, the stock market's bullish patina is being further chipped away to start October, with at least one main benchmark and a number of sectors perilously close to a correction.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • Facebook down for thousands of users: Tracker

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that are worth holding forever. Keep reading to see why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made the list.