U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.75
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,412.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,758.50
    +17.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.70
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    -0.67 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    -0.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0130
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +1.08 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1683
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6520
    -0.1480 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,251.38
    +569.55 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.26
    +5.11 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,650.10
    +107.99 (+0.38%)
     

Interfor Announces Successful Completion of its $100 Million Substantial Issuer Bid

Interfor Corporation
·4 min read
Interfor Corporation
Interfor Corporation

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has taken up and paid for cancellation 3,355,704 common shares (“Shares”) at a price of $29.80 per Share (the “Purchase Price”) under its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”).

The Shares purchased represent an aggregate purchase of $100 million and 6.1% of the total number of Interfor’s issued and outstanding Shares issued and outstanding as of July 25, 2022.

A total of 6,749,706 Shares were validly tendered to the Offer and not withdrawn. As the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made, or were deemed to have made, purchase price tenders had approximately 98.8% of their tendered Shares taken up by Interfor (other than “odd lot” tenders, which were not subject to proration).

Interfor has accepted the Shares tendered for purchase and has made payment for the Shares by delivering the aggregate purchase price to Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary for the Offer (the “Depositary”). Payment and settlement with shareholders will be effected by the Depositary on or about September 15, 2022, all in accordance with the Offer and applicable law. Any Shares not purchased, including such Shares not purchased as a result of proration or Shares tendered pursuant to auction tenders at prices higher than the Purchase Price or invalidly tendered, will be returned to shareholders as soon as practicable.

To assist shareholders in determining the tax consequences of the Offer, Interfor estimates for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”), that the paid-up capital per Share was $7.85 at September 8, 2022. The dividend deemed to have been paid by Interfor to Canadian resident persons is designated as an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Tax Act and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

For the purposes of subsection 191(4) of the Tax Act, the “specified amount” in respect of each Share is $30.60.

Full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated August 2, 2022, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information, including relating to the Company’s completion of a substantial issuer bid and timing of payment for the Shares purchased under the Offer. Any such forward-looking information is based on information currently available to Interfor and is based on assumptions and analyses made in light of Interfor’s experience and perception of historical trends and current conditions. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s most recent first quarter and annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which are available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contacts:

Rick Pozzebon, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Mike Mackay, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy
(604) 689-6846

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Manager of Corporate Affairs
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Intel hits 5-year low as it mulls delaying its Mobileye IPO

    Shares of Intel are moving to its lowest levels in five years amid the company weighing the decision to delay its Mobileye IPO.&nbsp;

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Asana Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%. In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ: PANW) Stock Split Makes Sense when you look at the the Current Shareholder Base

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) will be conducting a 3-for-1 stock split after the market closes on Tuesday 13th September. On Wednesday, shareholders will receive two additional shares for each share they hold at the close on Tuesday. With a pre-split share price of ~$570, shares should be trading at ~$190 after the split. The number of shares outstanding will increase from ~99.4 million to ~299 million.

  • Bitcoin prices cross $22,000 ahead of ethereum merge

    Yahoo Finance Live examines cryptocurrency pricing ahead of ethereum's merge update.

  • Stocks on the move after hours: Peloton, Oracle, Rent the Runway and more

    Peloton, Oracle and Rent the Runway were just some of the companies on the move in after hours trading on Monday, September 12, 2022.

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enterprise Products (EPD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Lucid Stock Gets a New Buy Rating. Its Batteries Are Beating Tesla’s.

    R.F. Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez launched coverage of electric vehicle maker Lucid with a Buy rating and $19 price target.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Sliding, But This Is What Matters For The Fed And Dow Jones

    Tuesday's CPI report could show the inflation rate falling to 8%, but it will take more than that to satisfy the Fed and lift the Dow Jones.

  • Is a Mega-Merger Between Tilray and SNDL Inevitable?

    Many businesses are struggling to grow, and pooling resources together can be the best way to increase market share and generate efficiencies. Two cannabis companies that I can definitely see crossing paths in the near future are SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Both companies are fighting for market share, and that could intensify in the future, especially as they continue to pursue acquisitions.

  • 15 Stocks Billionaire Investors Agree It's Smart To Buy Now

    Big investors are famous for breaking rank from the S&P 500 crowd. So when you see a few agreeing on a stock, it's worth paying attention.