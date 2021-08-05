Interfor Reports Record Q2’21 Results
EBITDA1 of $611 million on Sales of $1.1 billion
Net Cash Position and Available Liquidity of $1.2 billion
BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded Net earnings in Q2’21 of $419.2 million, or $6.45 per share, compared to $264.5 million, or $4.01 per share in Q1’21 and $3.2 million, or $0.05 per share in Q2’20. Adjusted net earnings in Q2’21 were $433.5 million compared to $270.6 million in Q1’21 and $10.6 million in Q2’20.
Robust lumber prices in North America and strong operating performance during the second quarter of 2021 led to Interfor realizing record financial results, including records for Net earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations.
Adjusted EBITDA was $611.3 million on sales of $1.1 billion in Q2’21 versus $392.1 million on sales of $849.3 million in Q1’21. $484.5 million of cash flow was generated from operations before changes in working capital, or $7.46 per share.
These record financial results bolstered Interfor’s balance sheet and enabled the deployment of a significant amount of capital in the quarter. Interfor’s balanced approach to capital allocation included growth through a four-sawmill acquisition and strategic capital expenditures, and rewarding shareholders with returns of capital through share repurchases and a special cash dividend.
Even with a significant amount of capital deployed in the quarter, Interfor’s balance sheet remains very well positioned to support further strategic investment. Net debt ended the quarter at $(490.7) million, or (46.1)% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $1.2 billion.
Notable items in the quarter:
• Record Production Balanced with Shipments
Total lumber production in Q2’21 was 716 million board feet, representing an increase of 29 million board feet quarter-over-quarter and setting an Interfor production record. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 387 million board feet and 137 million board feet, respectively, compared to 338 million board feet and 141 million board feet in Q1’21. The Summerville sawmill, acquired March 12, 2021, contributed to the increased output in the U.S. South region with a full quarter of its production. Production in the B.C. region decreased to 192 million board feet from 208 million board feet in the preceding quarter.
Total lumber shipments were 714 million board feet, or 48 million board feet higher than Q1’21.
Interfor’s average selling price was $1,419 per mfbm, up $276 per mfbm versus Q1’21. The key benchmark prices increased quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ benchmarks increasing by US$113, US$384 and US$447 per mfbm to US$1,028, US$1,319 and US$1,609 per mfbm, respectively.
• Strategic Capital Investments
Capital spending was $40.6 million, including $24.2 million on high-return discretionary projects. The majority of this discretionary spending was focused on the ongoing multi-year rebuild of the Eatonton, GA sawmill, which will be substantially complete in Q4’21. Inclusive of this project, US$120.8 million has been spent on the Company’s Phase II strategic capital plan through June 30, 2021.
• Acquisition of Four US Sawmills and Restart of the DeQuincy, LA Operation
On July 9, 2021, Interfor concluded the acquisition of four sawmill operations located in Bay Springs, MS, Fayette, AL, DeQuincy, LA and Philomath, OR from Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC and GP Wood Products LLC. The Company paid total consideration of US$372.0 million.
This acquisition added high quality assets with 720 million board feet of annual lumber production capacity, increasing Interfor’s total capacity by approximately 23% to 3.9 billion board feet.
Interfor is restarting operations at the sawmill in DeQuincy, LA, which has annual lumber production capacity of 200 million board feet. Lumber production is expected to begin in the first half of 2022. The sawmill was idled in May 2020 by its previous owner at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Special Cash Dividend
On May 12, 2021, Interfor’s Board of Directors declared a one-time special cash dividend of $2.00 per share, which was paid on June 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 28, 2021. The special dividend resulted in an aggregate distribution of $130.6 million. The dividend was funded from cash on hand.
• Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”)
During Q2’21, Interfor purchased 1,688,770 common shares under the Company’s NCIB for total consideration of $49.4 million.
Interfor has purchased 3,790,610 common shares for total consideration of $94.2 million since the outset of its NCIB, representing an average price of $24.84 per share, or 1.02 times book value per share at June 30, 2021. The NCIB will continue to be used to opportunistically purchase Interfor common shares at attractive prices.
• Sale of Former Sawmill Property
On July 21, 2021, the Company completed the sale of property, plant and equipment at its former Hammond sawmill located in Maple Ridge, B.C. for net cash proceeds of $40.0 million, representing $0.63 per common share outstanding at June 30, 2021. This sale contributes to the successful reconfiguration of Interfor’s B.C. Coastal operations announced on September 3, 2019, which resulted in the monetization of approximately $40.0 million of working capital following the closure of the Hammond sawmill and led to increased profitability from its remaining forestry operations.
• Softwood Lumber Duties
On May 21, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued its preliminary revised countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duty rates based on completion of its second administrative review for the year ended December 31, 2019. The preliminary combined rate for 2019 is 18.32%, compared to a cash deposit rate of 20.23%.
Interfor expensed $19.2 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of CV and AD duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 8.99%.
Cumulative duties of US$158.2 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$32.9 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.
Expanded Organic Growth in the U.S. South
Interfor is expanding its multi-year strategic capital plan with an additional US$230 million of strategic investments in its U.S. South platform through 2024. These investments include re-initiation of the major rebuild of the Thomaston, GA sawmill, a follow-on investment at the recently acquired sawmill in Summerville, SC, a second phase to the modernization of the Georgetown, SC sawmill, and several other targeted upgrades. In total, these investments are expected to grow annual lumber production by about 250 million board feet and further optimize conversion costs, improve lumber recovery, and enhance grade and product mix. Each project is expected to generate very attractive risk-adjusted returns at conservative lumber prices.
Interfor’s total capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $175 million in 2021, up $25 million from prior guidance as certain projects have been accelerated, and likely in the range of $200 - $250 million in 2022, as the Company executes on its expanded strategic capital plans.
Wildfire Season
Significant wildfires are currently in progress in the U.S. Northwest and B.C. Interior regions in which Interfor has operations. The start of the annual wildfire season has been accelerated by abnormally dry conditions and wildfires are now impacting log harvesting activities and rail availability to varying extents across these regions; the B.C. government currently has a restriction on all log harvesting activities in the B.C. Interior. As a result, Interfor announced on July 29, 2021 supply related downtime at its B.C. Interior sawmills which will reduce lumber production by at least 50 million board feet in the third quarter of this year. Interfor is monitoring the situation closely and will take ongoing actions to protect the safety of its employees and contractors, the communities in which it operates and its assets.
Outlook
North American lumber markets over the near term are expected to remain above historical trends driven by continued strong demand from new housing starts, albeit with volatility driven by the level of demand from repair and remodel activity as the North American economy adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
Interfor expects lumber demand to continue to grow over the mid-term, as repair and renovation activities and U.S. housing starts benefit from favourable underlying economic fundamentals and trends.
Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on invested capital over the business cycle. While uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfor is well positioned with its strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.
Financial and Operating Highlights1
For the 3 months ended
For the 6 months ended
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Unit
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Financial Highlights2
Total sales
$MM
1,099.7
396.8
849.3
1,949.0
876.4
Lumber
$MM
1,012.9
322.1
762.4
1,775.3
701.4
Logs, residual products and other
$MM
86.8
74.7
86.9
173.7
175.0
Operating earnings
$MM
568.3
13.3
355.6
923.9
27.9
Net earnings
$MM
419.2
3.2
264.5
683.7
9.5
Net earnings per share, basic
$/share
6.45
0.05
4.01
10.45
0.14
Adjusted net earnings3
$MM
433.5
10.6
270.6
704.2
11.4
Adjusted net earnings per share, basic3
$/share
6.67
0.16
4.11
10.76
0.17
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)3
$/share
7.46
0.56
5.73
13.17
1.13
Adjusted EBITDA3
$MM
611.3
42.8
392.1
1,003.4
79.4
Adjusted EBITDA margin3
%
55.6%
10.8%
46.2%
51.5%
9.1%
Total assets
$MM
2,409.4
1,538.8
2,159.7
2,409.4
1,538.8
Total debt
$MM
365.1
408.8
377.3
365.1
408.8
Net debt3
$MM
(490.7)
239.1
(236.0)
(490.7)
239.1
Net debt to invested capital3
%
(46.1%)
21.6%
(21.7%)
(46.1%)
21.6%
Annualized return on capital employed3
%
110.8%
2.4%
79.2%
96.1%
3.4%
Operating Highlights
Lumber production
million fbm
716
421
687
1,402
1,047
Total lumber sales
million fbm
714
499
666
1,380
1,140
Lumber sales - Interfor produced
million fbm
713
488
662
1,375
1,120
Lumber sales - wholesale and commission
million fbm
1
11
4
5
20
Lumber - average selling price4
$/thousand fbm
1,419
646
1,143
1,286
616
Average USD/CAD exchange rate5
1 USD in CAD
1.2282
1.3862
1.2660
1.2470
1.3651
Closing USD/CAD exchange rate5
1 USD in CAD
1.2394
1.3628
1.2575
1.2394
1.3628
Liquidity
Balance Sheet
Interfor’s Net debt at June 30, 2021 was $(490.7) million, or (46.1)% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $415.3 million from the level of Net debt at December 31, 2020.
As at June 30, 2021 the Company had net working capital of $991.5 million and available liquidity of $1.2 billion, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.
The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio.
Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
For the 3 months ended
For the 6 months ended
Thousands of Dollars
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net debt
Net debt, period opening
$(235,966)
$322,036
$(75,432)
$224,860
(Repayment) issuance of Senior Secured Notes
(6,671)
-
(6,671)
140,770
Revolving Term Line net repayments
-
-
-
(59)
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD
(5,473)
(16,770)
(10,183)
8,370
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(251,402)
(71,640)
(413,569)
(140,624)
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents from strengthening CAD
8,830
5,488
15,173
5,798
Net debt, period ending
$(490,682)
$239,114
$(490,682)
$239,114
On March 26, 2020, the Company issued US$50,000,000 of Series F Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.34%, and US$50,000,000 of Series G Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.25%. Each series of these Senior Secured Notes have equal payments of US$16,667,000 due on each of March 26, 2028, 2029 and on maturity in 2030.
Capital Resources
The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of June 30, 2021:
Revolving
Senior
Term
Secured
Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Line
Notes
Total
Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available
$350,000
$365,106
$715,106
Less:
Drawings
-
365,106
365,106
Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization
22,236
-
22,236
Unused portion of facility
$327,764
$ -
327,764
Add:
Cash and cash equivalents
855,788
Available liquidity at June 30, 2021
$1,183,552
Interfor’s Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $78.5 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted net earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Annualized return on capital employed which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:
For the 3 months ended
For the 6 months ended
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Adjusted Net Earnings
Net earnings
$419,241
$3,235
$264,487
$683,728
$9,544
Add:
Asset write-downs and restructuring costs
2,213
115
142
2,355
486
Other foreign exchange loss
4,645
4,963
2,346
6,991
5,812
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
11,145
5,629
7,670
18,815
(3,317)
Other expense (income)
1,045
(586)
(1,996)
(951)
(471)
Post closure wind-down costs
251
-
224
475
-
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(4,991)
(2,712)
(2,229)
(7,220)
(669)
Adjusted net earnings
$433,549
$10,644
$270,644
$704,193
$11,385
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
64,984
67,260
65,927
65,453
67,260
Adjusted net earnings per share
$6.67
$0.16
$4.11
$10.76
$0.17
Adjusted EBITDA
Net earnings
$419,241
$3,235
$264,487
$683,728
$9,544
Add:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
22,717
15,601
21,474
44,191
35,662
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
6,669
8,108
6,968
13,637
18,638
Finance costs
4,437
5,185
4,524
8,961
9,281
Income tax expense
138,922
563
86,256
225,178
3,768
EBITDA
591,986
32,692
383,709
975,695
76,893
Add:
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
11,145
5,629
7,670
18,815
(3,317)
Other foreign exchange loss
4,645
4,963
2,346
6,991
5,812
Other expense (income)
1,045
(586)
(1,996)
(951)
(471)
Asset write-downs and restructuring costs
2,213
115
142
2,355
486
Post closure wind-down costs
251
-
224
475
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$611,285
$42,813
$392,095
$1,003,380
$79,403
Sales
$1,099,670
$396,778
$849,307
$1,948,977
$876,424
Adjusted EBITDA margin
55.6%
10.8%
46.2%
51.5%
9.1%
Net debt to invested capital
Net debt
Total debt
$365,106
$408,840
$377,250
$365,106
$408,840
Cash and cash equivalents
(855,788)
(169,726)
(613,216)
(855,788)
(169,726)
Total net debt
$(490,682)
$239,114
$(235,966)
$(490,682)
$239,114
Invested capital
Net debt
$(490,682)
$239,114
$(235,966)
$(490,682)
$239,114
Shareholders' equity
1,554,205
869,443
1,322,222
1,554,205
869,443
Total invested capital
$1,063,523
$1,108,557
$1,086,256
$1,063,523
$1,108,557
Net debt to invested capital1
(46.1%)
21.6%
(21.7%)
(46.1%)
21.6%
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
Cash provided by operating activities
$484,723
$103,003
$285,080
$769,803
$122,322
Cash (generated from) used in operating working capital
(249)
(65,433)
92,604
92,355
(46,324)
Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)
$484,474
$37,570
$377,684
$862,158
$75,998
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
64,984
67,260
65,927
65,453
67,260
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
$7.46
$0.56
$5.73
$13.17
$1.13
Annualized return on capital employed
Net earnings
$419,241
$3,235
$264,487
$683,728
$9,544
Add:
Finance costs
4,437
5,185
4,524
8,961
9,281
Income tax expense
138,922
563
86,256
225,178
3,768
Earnings before income taxes and finance costs
$562,600
$8,983
$355,267
$917,867
$22,593
Capital Employed
Total assets
$2,409,388
$1,538,824
$2,159,692
$2,409,388
$1,538,824
Current liabilities
(285,081)
(155,036)
(263,526)
(285,081)
(155,036)
Less:
Current portion of long term debt
6,713
7,381
6,811
6,713
7,381
Current portion of lease liabilities
11,758
11,210
12,169
11,758
11,210
Capital employed, end of period
$2,142,778
$1,402,379
$1,915,146
$2,142,778
$1,402,379
Capital employed, beginning of period
1,915,146
1,431,579
1,672,103
1,672,103
1,214,375
Average capital employed
$2,028,962
$1,416,979
$1,793,624
$1,907,441
$1,308,377
Earnings before income taxes and finance costs divided by average capital employed
27.7%
0.6%
19.8%
48.1%
1.7%
Annualization factor
4.0
4.0
4.0
2.0
2.0
Annualized return on capital employed
110.8%
2.4%
79.2%
96.2%
3.4%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Sales
$1,099,670
$396,778
$1,948,977
$876,424
Costs and expenses:
Production
457,329
337,134
889,496
760,362
Selling and administration
12,136
9,444
25,015
18,672
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
11,145
5,629
18,815
(3,317)
U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits
19,171
7,387
31,561
17,987
Depreciation of plant and equipment
22,717
15,601
44,191
35,662
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
6,669
8,108
13,637
18,638
529,167
383,303
1,022,715
848,004
Operating earnings before write-downs and
restructuring costs
570,503
13,475
926,262
28,420
Asset write-downs and restructuring costs
2,213
115
2,355
486
Operating earnings
568,290
13,360
923,907
27,934
Finance costs
(4,437)
(5,185)
(8,961)
(9,281)
Other foreign exchange loss
(4,645)
(4,963)
(6,991)
(5,812)
Other (expense) income
(1,045)
586
951
471
(10,127)
(9,562)
(15,001)
(14,622)
Earnings before income taxes
558,163
3,798
908,906
13,312
Income tax expense (recovery):
Current
135,140
(193)
218,313
136
Deferred
3,782
756
6,865
3,632
138,922
563
225,178
3,768
Net earnings
$419,241
$3,235
$683,728
$9,544
Net earnings per share
Basic
$6.45
$0.05
$10.45
$0.14
Diluted
$6.43
$0.05
$10.42
$0.14
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Net earnings
$419,241
$3,235
$683,728
$9,544
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings:
Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax
1,110
(543)
5,582
(1,256)
Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings:
Foreign currency translation differences for
foreign operations, net of tax
(8,876)
(16,400)
(17,763)
29,683
Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(7,766)
(16,943)
(12,181)
28,427
Comprehensive income (loss)
$411,475
$(13,708)
$671,547
$37,971
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$419,241
$3,235
$683,728
$9,544
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
22,717
15,601
44,191
35,662
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
6,669
8,108
13,637
18,638
Deferred income tax expense
3,782
756
6,865
3,632
Current income tax expense (recovery)
135,140
(193)
218,313
136
Finance costs
4,437
5,185
8,961
9,281
Other assets
655
(450)
224
486
Reforestation liability
(1,187)
(4,616)
(691)
(1,850)
Provisions and other liabilities
6,392
4,993
6,887
(5,300)
Stock options
167
234
363
490
Write-down (recovery) of plant and equipment
2,035
(53)
2,035
(53)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
5,406
5,350
8,417
5,791
Other expense (income)
1,045
(586)
(951)
(471)
Income tax (paid) refund
(122,025)
6
(129,821)
12
484,474
37,570
862,158
75,998
Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:
Trade accounts receivable and other
(4,741)
(6,164)
(72,600)
(29,577)
Inventories
(8,873)
65,968
(33,225)
67,323
Prepayments
(1,428)
4,020
(4,776)
1,907
Trade accounts payable and provisions
15,291
1,609
18,246
6,671
484,723
103,003
769,803
122,322
Investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(36,263)
(21,116)
(62,594)
(45,988)
Additions to roads and bridges
(4,312)
(2,439)
(7,197)
(5,143)
Acquisitions
-
-
(73,630)
(56,606)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other
283
705
5,976
867
Net proceeds from (additions to) deposits and other assets
725
(681)
882
(879)
(39,567)
(23,531)
(136,563)
(107,749)
Financing activities:
Issuance of share capital, net of expenses
401
-
2,346
-
Share repurchases
(49,435)
-
(69,738)
-
Dividend paid
(130,625)
-
(130,625)
-
Interest payments
(4,161)
(4,751)
(8,419)
(8,509)
Lease liability payments
(3,263)
(3,074)
(6,564)
(6,008)
Debt refinancing costs
-
(7)
-
(143)
Term line net repayments
-
-
-
(59)
Additions to long term debt
-
-
-
140,770
Repayments of long-term debt
(6,671)
-
(6,671)
-
(193,754)
(7,832)
(219,671)
126,051
Foreign exchange loss on cash and
cash equivalents held in a foreign currency
(8,830)
(5,488)
(15,173)
(5,798)
Increase in cash
242,572
66,152
398,396
134,826
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
613,216
103,574
457,392
34,900
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$855,788
$169,726
$855,788
$169,726
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Jun. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$855,788
$457,392
Trade accounts receivable and other
184,971
117,371
Income taxes receivable
76
169
Inventories
197,006
160,188
Prepayments
21,869
17,970
Assets held for sale
16,849
-
1,276,559
753,090
Employee future benefits
6,136
106
Deposits and other assets
46,855
48,957
Right of use assets
35,016
35,471
Property, plant and equipment
763,243
729,163
Roads and bridges
24,705
22,379
Timber licences
113,075
114,953
Goodwill and other intangible assets
142,895
138,838
Deferred income taxes
904
230
$2,409,388
$1,843,187
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable and provisions
$162,293
$150,509
Current portion of long-term debt
6,713
6,897
Reforestation liability
15,076
16,181
Lease liabilities
11,758
11,745
Income taxes payable
89,241
4,394
285,081
189,726
Reforestation liability
29,214
29,735
Lease liabilities
27,795
28,541
Long term debt
358,393
375,063
Employee future benefits
9,595
11,137
Provisions and other liabilities
34,068
26,637
Deferred income taxes
111,037
102,036
Equity:
Share capital
507,092
523,605
Contributed surplus
4,483
5,157
Translation reserve
32,083
49,846
Retained earnings
1,010,547
501,704
1,554,205
1,080,312
$2,409,388
$1,843,187
Approved on behalf of the Board:
“L. Sauder” “T. V. Milroy”
Director Director
