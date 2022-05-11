U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.50
    +15.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,849.00
    +106.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,032.50
    +62.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.70
    +9.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.22
    -0.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.30
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8200
    -0.1280 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,837.47
    -1,161.95 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.75
    -47.94 (-6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,919.10
    -294.54 (-1.12%)
     

Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Interfor Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IFSPF
Interfor Corporation
Interfor Corporation

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 43,118,643 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 74.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

For %

Ian Fillinger

41,498,529

96.96%

Christopher R. Griffin

42,375,864

99.01%

Jeane L. Hull

41,879,529

97.85%

Rhonda D. Hunter

41,372,899

96.67%

J. Eddie McMillan

41,286,387

96.47%

Thomas V. Milroy

42,720,872

99.82%

Gillian L. Platt

42,723,737

99.83%

Lawrence Sauder

39,508,925

92.31%

Curtis M. Stevens

42,722,985

99.82%

Douglas W.G. Whitehead

41,437,095

96.82%

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at ten; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of 4.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Xenia Kritsos
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(604) 422-3400


Recommended Stories