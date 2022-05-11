Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
BURNABY, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 43,118,643 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 74.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
For %
Ian Fillinger
41,498,529
96.96%
Christopher R. Griffin
42,375,864
99.01%
Jeane L. Hull
41,879,529
97.85%
Rhonda D. Hunter
41,372,899
96.67%
J. Eddie McMillan
41,286,387
96.47%
Thomas V. Milroy
42,720,872
99.82%
Gillian L. Platt
42,723,737
99.83%
Lawrence Sauder
39,508,925
92.31%
Curtis M. Stevens
42,722,985
99.82%
Douglas W.G. Whitehead
41,437,095
96.82%
At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at ten; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of 4.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
For further information:
Xenia Kritsos
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(604) 422-3400