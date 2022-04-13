Interfor to Sell Acorn Specialty Sawmill in British Columbia

Interfor Corporation

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its Acorn specialty sawmill located near Vancouver, British Columbia (“B.C.”) (the “Mill”) to an affiliate of San Industries Ltd. (the “San Group”).



The Mill is located on an approximately 30-acre leased site on the Fraser River in Delta, B.C. The Mill was built in 1963 and was acquired by Interfor in 2001 from Primex Forest Products. The Mill specializes in producing lumber squares for the traditional Japanese home market and most of the production is exported to Asia. The Mill has a two-shift rated capacity of approximately 140 million board feet per year, but has been operating on a one-shift basis for many years. The Mill produced 56 million board feet of lumber in 2021, representing approximately 2% of Interfor’s total company-wide production in 2021.

San Group is a privately held, B.C. based forest products company, with primary and value-added lumber manufacturing operations in Port Alberni and Langley, B.C. The San Group intends to continue operating the Mill.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of 4.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

