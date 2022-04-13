U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,256.00
    +117.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,009.00
    +64.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.80
    +10.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.20
    +0.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    -8.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2995
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5860
    +0.1980 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,965.76
    +342.43 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.24
    +9.74 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,592.43
    +257.45 (+0.98%)
     

Interfor to Sell Acorn Specialty Sawmill in British Columbia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Interfor Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IFSPF
Interfor Corporation
Interfor Corporation

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its Acorn specialty sawmill located near Vancouver, British Columbia (“B.C.”) (the “Mill”) to an affiliate of San Industries Ltd. (the “San Group”).

The Mill is located on an approximately 30-acre leased site on the Fraser River in Delta, B.C. The Mill was built in 1963 and was acquired by Interfor in 2001 from Primex Forest Products. The Mill specializes in producing lumber squares for the traditional Japanese home market and most of the production is exported to Asia. The Mill has a two-shift rated capacity of approximately 140 million board feet per year, but has been operating on a one-shift basis for many years. The Mill produced 56 million board feet of lumber in 2021, representing approximately 2% of Interfor’s total company-wide production in 2021.

San Group is a privately held, B.C. based forest products company, with primary and value-added lumber manufacturing operations in Port Alberni and Langley, B.C. The San Group intends to continue operating the Mill.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information in this release, include but are not limited to, statements regarding production capacity, future plans, regulatory approvals and the expected closing date, and other relevant factors. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this report include the fulfilment of the conditions to completing the transaction described in this release. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of 4.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contacts:

Rick Pozzebon, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Mike Mackay, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy
(604) 689-6846

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Manager, Corporate Affairs
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Apple CEO speaks out on antitrust regulation, Shiba Inu soars, Starbucks shares under pressure

    Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke publicly about antitrust regulation, Shibu Inu stock is up after being added to Robinhood's platform, and Starbucks is under pressure after being downgraded by Citi.

  • Why Gogo Stock Went 10% Higher Today

    The market ended the day in a ho-hum mood after the largest year-over-year inflation reading in over 40 years, but shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) were, well... going. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for March, inflation was up 8.5% year over year -- the fastest rate of increase in over 40 years. Notably, national gas prices are down some 5% since their high in March, and the national average price of gas could continue falling if oil and fossil fuels also fall.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

    Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood purchased several biotechnology and other tech-related stocks.

  • Toyota launches all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000

    MARKET PULSE Toyota Motor Corp. (tm) announced Tuesday the launch of its all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000. The bZ4X line will have two grades, XLE and Limited, and will be offered in both front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?