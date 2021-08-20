U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.75
    -20.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,656.00
    -162.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,879.25
    -48.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.90
    -12.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.68
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.49
    +1.92 (+8.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6130
    -0.1280 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,793.99
    +2,014.11 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.53
    +78.48 (+7.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.28
    -15.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT APRIL - JUNE 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Westpay AB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FOCUS ON EXECUTION FOR GROWTH

SECOND QUARTER 2021

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 11.6 (10.2), a change of MSEK +1.4 / +13 %

  • EBITDA was MSEK -2.2 (-1.6), a change of MSEK -0.7 / -44 %

  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -3.8 (-3.1), a change of MSEK -0.7 / -24 %

  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -4.0 (-3.0), a change of MSEK -0.9 / -30 %

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.09)

JANUARY – JUNE 2021

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 23.1 (24.7), a change of MSEK -1.5 / -6 %

  • EBITDA was MSEK -3.7 (-5.8), a change of MSEK +2.2 / +37 %

  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -6.8 (-9.3), a change of MSEK +2.5 / +27 %

  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -7.0 (-8.0), a change of MSEK +0.9 / +12 %

  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.21 (-0.24)

Apr-Jun 2021

Apr-Jun 2020

Jan-Jun 2021

Jan-Jun 2020

Jan-Dec 2020

Net sales, kSEK

11 617

10 245

23 132

24 678

52 809

EBITDA, kSEK

-2 238

-1 557

-3 686

-5 837

-4 936

Operating profit/loss, kSEK

-3 835

-3 093

-6 821

-9 325

-11 712

Profit/loss for the period, kSEK

-3 957

-3 033

-7 048

-7 979

-13 853

Result per share, SEK

-0,12

-0,09

-0,21

-0,24

-0,41

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Sushi Yama choses Westpay as provider of payment solutions.

  • Westpay has contracted four new strategic POS Partners. Three in Norway and one in Finland.

  • Westpay enters agreement with Open which will increase share of transaction revenues.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

  • Westpay signs agreement with three new POS Partners in Norway and a new POS Partner in Sweden.

  • RibHaus chooses Westpay as provider of payment solutions.

For more information about news and events: https://investor.westpay.se/

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,
Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 20 August 2021 at 08:40 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information: www.westpay.se

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • U.S. Futures Fall as Investors See Off Gloomy Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures fell and the dollar extended a rally as faltering growth and China’s regulatory curbs compounded risks before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium next week.September contracts on the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.6% after the underlying gauge ended a choppy session with a gain on Thursday. The dollar rose for a fifth day, its longest winning streak in two months. Treasury yields continued a slide. A selloff in commodities eased.Investors are fleeing to

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.