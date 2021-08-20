INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT APRIL - JUNE 2021

FOCUS ON EXECUTION FOR GROWTH

SECOND QUARTER 2021

Net sales totalled MSEK 11.6 (10.2), a change of MSEK +1.4 / +13 %

EBITDA was MSEK -2.2 (-1.6), a change of MSEK -0.7 / -44 %

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -3.8 (-3.1), a change of MSEK -0.7 / -24 %

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -4.0 (-3.0), a change of MSEK -0.9 / -30 %

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.09)





JANUARY – JUNE 2021

Net sales totalled MSEK 23.1 (24.7), a change of MSEK -1.5 / -6 %

EBITDA was MSEK -3.7 (-5.8), a change of MSEK +2.2 / +37 %

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -6.8 (-9.3), a change of MSEK +2.5 / +27 %

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -7.0 (-8.0), a change of MSEK +0.9 / +12 %

Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.21 (-0.24)





Apr-Jun 2021 Apr-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Dec 2020 Net sales, kSEK 11 617 10 245 23 132 24 678 52 809 EBITDA, kSEK -2 238 -1 557 -3 686 -5 837 -4 936 Operating profit/loss, kSEK -3 835 -3 093 -6 821 -9 325 -11 712 Profit/loss for the period, kSEK -3 957 -3 033 -7 048 -7 979 -13 853 Result per share, SEK -0,12 -0,09 -0,21 -0,24 -0,41

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Sushi Yama choses Westpay as provider of payment solutions.

Westpay has contracted four new strategic POS Partners. Three in Norway and one in Finland.

Westpay enters agreement with Open which will increase share of transaction revenues.





EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Westpay signs agreement with three new POS Partners in Norway and a new POS Partner in Sweden.

RibHaus chooses Westpay as provider of payment solutions.

For more information about news and events: https://investor.westpay.se/

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 20 August 2021 at 08:40 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information: www.westpay.se

