Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1 2021

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·1 min read

Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, Q1 2021

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

4 May 2021
Announcement No. 46/2021

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1 2021

On May 4, 2021 the Board of Directors has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1 2021.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Interim Financial report of Jyske Realkredit, Q1 2021.pdf

Attachment


  • Ericsson to launch subscription service for remote office

    Sweden's Ericsson on Tuesday unveiled a subscription service for remote working in North America that would allow employees of small businesses to start working from home in minutes with access to licensed apps, cloud storage and security tools. The company, known for selling telecom equipment to phone companies, has been benefiting from the sale of 5G gear and is now looking to diversify into other business areas. Not only can one activate workers in minutes, they can decide which employees can get access to certain apps or capabilities, said Åsa Tamsons, head of business area technologies and new businesses.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – May 4th, 2021

    It’s a particularly bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to break back through the major support levels will deliver heavier losses later in the day.

  • Warren Buffett says Greg Abel would become Berkshire CEO after he's gone -CNBC

    (Reuters) -Warren Buffett ended years of speculation about who would succeed him at Berkshire Hathaway Inc by saying Vice Chairman Greg Abel would take over as chief executive officer if he were to step down. "The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who'd take over tomorrow morning," Buffett said, according to a CNBC report on Monday. Buffett, 90, has never provided a timetable for his departure.

  • Secretive Billionaire Kenneth Dart Makes $6.7 Billion Bet on Tobacco Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- It took decades for sustainable investing to become mainstream, but now every week one giant investor after another announces their commitment to ESG.Kenneth Dart will not be joining that club.The billionaire is heir to a plastic cup fortune. More than two decades ago he renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to the Caribbean, becoming the biggest real estate owner in the Cayman Islands. For years he invested in distressed sovereign debt with Argentina’s former President Cristina Kirchner calling him a “vulture.”And over the past six months Dart, 66, has quietly accumulated one of the classic sin investments. Through a Cayman Islands vehicle called Spring Mountain Investments, Dart has built a 7% stake in British American Tobacco that’s now worth $6 billion. Last month, Spring Mountain disclosed a separate $634 million position in rival Imperial Brands. The Financial Times first reported the firm’s tobacco investments.A small portion of the positions were entered into using total return swaps, the filings show. These types of swaps were at the center of the March implosion of family office Archegos Capital Management, causing billions in bank losses.Tobacco WagerSpring Mountain is the latest in a series of entities the publicity-shy Dart has used to buy securities. He previously set up Portfolio Services Ltd., Seneca Investments, EM Ltd., Eastern Capital and LBS Investments. In recent years these have been used to invest in obscure biotechnology stocks that make up a fraction of his fortune, estimated at $6.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Susanna de Saram, a representative of Dart’s firm Dart Enterprises, declined to comment on investment decisions.Dart’s tobacco wager goes against one of the hottest trends in finance: Investing in companies that focus on environmental, social and governance factors, which in theory means corporations have long-term sustainable prospects.The tobacco industry has for decades been the antithesis of ESG investment. Dominated by a few corporate behemoths, the companies operate in a market at risk of being quashed by regulation or customers giving up -- or dying from -- the habit.Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has been a longtime champion of tobacco-control efforts.While a larger group of investors are shunning the stocks, it can create opportunities for those less concerned with the societal outcomes of their portfolio.Dividend YieldsTobacco stocks “were a one-way ticket up until around 2016” before concerns about new regulation, especially in the U.S., began discouraging investors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox.Over the past five years, the MSCI World Tobacco Index has dropped 32%. That’s punished long-term holders, but has juiced the dividends the stocks pay. British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands have dividend yields exceeding 8%.Investors may also be overstating the regulatory risks -- after all the firms have experience adapting to and profiting under new regulations --and there’s potential growth in alternative tobacco products and the new cannabis markets, Fox said.Still, there’s a reason why so many investors shun the stocks.“Smoking has been in decline for the past five decades because of what we call the ESG Squeeze: pressures from societal attitudes, regulation, and taxation,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Adam Spielman wrote in March. In 10 to 20 years there could be no smokers left in many markets, according to Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett.Read more: Smoking may disappear within a generation, analysts predictDart has made successful contrarian bets in the past. He made billions from companies such as Salomon Inc., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., and in troubled sovereign debt, according to a 1995 Businessweek profile.Trained as a chemical engineer, he’s long been focused on his investment portfolio instead of the family business, Dart Container, where he no longer has a role or ownership. Mason, Michigan-based Dart Container is run by his brother, Robert Dart.In recent years Dart’s focus seemed to shift from markets to property development, primarily in the Cayman Islands, where he’s made his home. Dart Real Estate has developed $1.5 billion in projects, including hotels, office buildings and residential complexes, according to its website.(Updates with total return swaps in fifth paragraph, Dart Enterprises’ response in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Hits $3,000 as Bitcoin’s Crypto Dominance Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s domination of total cryptocurrency market value is declining as its next-biggest rival Ether reaches the $3,000 milestone.The rise of Ether suggests there’s room for more than one winner among digital tokens as the sector evolves. Bitcoin now accounts for about 46% of total crypto market value, down from roughly 70% at the start of the year, and Ether makes up 15%, according to tracker CoinGecko. Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency but the momentum in other tokens is drawing increasing interest. Proponents argue investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics contend the sector may be in the grip of a stimulus-fueled mania.Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Monday. Bitcoin climbed above $58,000, while Ether jumped 6% to $3,151 as of 8:17 a.m. in New York.“Ethereum is rising and not much seems to be in its way,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note Friday, adding that other tokens were also seeing “fresh interest.”The current distribution of market share also reflects an April shakeout in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin has yet to recover all the ground it lost after tumbling from a mid-April record of almost $64,870.Last month’s listing of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. is the latest sign of how more investors are embracing the sector despite risks from high levels of volatility and expanding regulatory scrutiny.Ether is currently occupying the limelight. An upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain as well as the network’s popularity for financial services and cryptocollectibles are among the factors cited for the rally. Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross has set a target of $3,900 for the token.Other cryptocurrencies have jumped too. The price of Binance Coin is up 3,460% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko. Dogecoin, a token started as a joke in 2013 but now a social-media favorite touted by the likes of Elon Musk, has surged 15,000% to a market value of around $50 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks amid roaring demand slow U.S. manufacturing

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations against COVID-19 and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products across industries. The ISM noted that "companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing rates of demand due to coronavirus impacts limiting availability of parts and materials."

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Watching US Manufacturing PMI, US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

    Iran and the U.S are in talks to revive a nuclear deal which could lead to a lifting of U.S. sanctions that would allow Iran to ramp up oil exports.

  • Stocks Close Near Session Lows as Nasdaq 100 Drops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed near Monday’s lows as giants Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. weighed on the Nasdaq 100. Traders also parsed economic data, with inflation remaining at the forefront of the investment debate. The dollar dropped, while Treasuries rose.Tech and retail companies in the S&P 500 fell, while commodity and industrial shares gained. Pfizer Inc. climbed as the Biden administration will support its move to begin exporting U.S.-made doses of the coronavirus vaccine, while Moderna Inc. rallied after agreeing to provide as many as 500 million doses of its shot to the global program Covax. Estee Lauder Cos. sank as the cosmetics giant’s sales missed estimates.A report Monday showed that growth at U.S. manufacturers cooled in April, while a gauge of prices paid for materials jumped to the highest since 2008. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic recovery is “making real progress,” but the gains have been uneven following a downturn that cut hard along lines of race and income. New York Fed President John Williams noted that current conditions are “not nearly enough” for a shift in the monetary policy stance.Markets have been obsessed over whether higher inflation is coming. Faced with rising prices for everything from lumber to oil and computer chips, chief executive officers have cut costs and boosted prices for their products. The strategy appears to be working, with first-quarter income from S&P 500 companies jumping five times as fast as sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.“The earnings season, the economic recovery and the Covid trends -- that’s still going to be the near-term catalyst -- and looking for any hints of change in direction from the Fed,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services.Ignoring the adage “sell in May and go away” may reward stock investors in 2021, according to LPL Financial. The firm cited the S&P 500’s track record during the past decade in a blog post. In eight of those years, the gauge posted gains for the six months ended in October. Last year’s rally was 12%, the biggest since 2009, when a bull market was just getting started. The benchmark produced an average advance of 3.8% for all 10 years, beating a 1.7% average since 1950.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. trade balance, factory orders, durable goods are due TuesdayThe Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is scheduled for TuesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2062The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.10 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.20%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $64 a barrelGold futures rose 1.4% to $1,793 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of America, JPMorgan Enter Swaps Trade Tied to New Libor Replacement

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. struck the first swaps trade tied to the Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield index Friday, as Wall Street tests new benchmarks meant to help replace Libor.The banks entered into a $250 million one-year basis swap with one side tied to BSBY, as the reference rate is known. The benchmark is constructed using aggregated and anonymized data based on transactions of commercial paper, certificates of deposit, U.S. dollar bank deposits and short-term bank bond trades, reflecting banks’ marginal funding costs. The other side of the swap is linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.Banks, barred from entering into new contracts tied to Libor beginning next year, have ramped up their efforts to prepare for its demise in recent months. While they’re planning to lean heavily on SOFR -- the Federal Reserve’s preferred replacement rate -- as an alternative benchmark for floating-rate instruments, market watchers say there’s room for others, particularly ones that include a credit component, which SOFR lacks.BSBY is one of an array of contenders, including Ameribor and ICE’s Bank Yield Index, seeking to carve out a niche for themselves in the post-Libor landscape.“We want to signal our support for credit-sensitive rates alongside SOFR,” said Sonali Theisen, head of fixed income, currencies and commodities electronic trading and market structure at BofA. “There’s a lot of work being done on having a rate that looks and feels like Libor.”BSBY is administered by Bloomberg Index Services Limited, a subsidiary of Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News.For more on the transition away from Libor, subscribe to the Libor CountdownBofA and JPMorgan say that the usage of other alternative rates won’t curtail efforts to facilitate the wider adoption of SOFR.“We’re all focused on transitioning off dollar Libor as soon as possible,” said Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan. “This isn’t going to slow the SOFR transition down -- if anything, it’s going to accelerate it.”The transaction comes roughly five months after the execution of the first Ameribor-linked interest-rate swap transaction, and more than two years after the first such trade tied to SOFR.Earlier in April, Bank of America also issued a $1 billion six-month floating-rate note referencing the one-month BSBY index, according to a filing.Overnight BSBY most recently printed at 0.077%, compared to 0.01% for SOFR and 0.096% for Ameribor.Friday’s swap is “an important development in the market,” said Kavi Gupta, co-head of global rates trading at Bank of America. “We expect activity levels to pick up in the next quarter.”(Updates with benchmark levels in penultimate paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to note the BSBY-linked floating-rate note was issued in April.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Westpac Shares Climb as Profit Rebounds on Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s half-year profit climbed as a continued recovery in the nation’s economy drove a further reduction in pandemic loan-loss provisions at Australia’s second-largest lender.Cash earnings rose to A$3.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in the six months through March 31, compared with A$993 million in the same period a year earlier, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement Monday. That beat the A$3.4 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The firm will pay a 58 Australian cent interim dividend.Westpac is the first bank Down Under to update investors this earnings season amid a V-shaped rebound in the economy that’s allowing lenders to wind back bad-debt provisions faster than initially expected. Chief Executive Officer Peter King is helming the firm’s sharper focus on core banking and efforts to drive down costs.“Most significantly, unemployment is falling and there are more people employed now than pre-COVID,” King said in the statement. “A strong labor market will continue to support growth in the economy.”The firm’s mortgage book for Australia grew by A$2.6 billion over the six months as an expansion in owner-occupier loans offset lower lending to investors. King warned that house-price growth will moderate as more homes come on the market for sale.Westpac will target an A$8 billion cost base by the full year of 2024, according to the statement. Meantime, the lender continued to reduce its branch network, shutting 40 in the first half of the year.These are “solid results overall,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Andrew Lyons, wrote in a report. Key InsightsNet interest margin on cash basis rose to 2.09% from 2.03%Return on equity climbed to 10.2% from 2.94%Westpac expect costs to increase in full-year 2021, before starting to fall in 2022Westpac New Zealand CEO David McLean will retire after more than 20 years with the group; firm continues to assess future of its NZ unitThe firm will see a A$372 million impairment benefit after booking a A$2.24 billion charge in the earlier periodMarket Reaction The shares rose 2.9% as of 10:10 a.m. in Sydney, extending this year’s surge to 33%. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says “The dividend of 58 cents a share and 60% payout ratio is a bit disappointing,” said Matt Ingram, a Sydney-based analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “And the cost target, where they are talking about taking more than $2 billion out by 2024, is hugely ambitious.”Get MoreFor more information on the results, click here.(Adds detail on Monday shares trading, cost cutting plans from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Focus Shifts to US Supply, but COVID Worries Linger

    Last week’s price spike to the upside is a clear indication that investors believe the jump in cases in India, Japan and Brazil is only temporary.

  • Thousands of big new pickups aren't going to customers. Here's why.

    Ford and GM hit hardest, building fewer cars for consumers amid a worsening chip crisis.

  • Intel will 'focus' less on buying back company stock -CEO

    The chief executive of the biggest U.S. chip-maker, Intel Corp, said the company is going to curb its focus on buying back its own stock. "We will not be anywhere near as focused on buybacks going forward as we have in the past," Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said in an interview on the CBS news magazine "60 Minutes" to air on Sunday night. Gelsinger's comments were in response to a question comparing how much Intel has spent buying its own stock compared to its investment in research and development.

  • Broker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison

    (Reuters) -Robinhood Financial on Monday struck back against comments by Warren Buffett that likened the retail brokerage to a casino that encourages millions of inexperienced day traders to place short-term stock market bets. At Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting on Saturday, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," large numbers of people who just gamble on short-term price movements. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was harsher, saying it was "god-awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized man and decent citizens."

  • US needs to take leadership on central bank digital currencies: former CFTC chair

    Former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo is working with consulting firm Accenture on pilot programs that will test different use cases for in the United States.

  • DCG to Buy More of Crypto Trust Amid Stubborn Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- The parent company behind the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust said it’s upping the amount of shares it plans to purchase as the fund remains at a deep discount to its holdings.Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group Inc., which controls Grayscale Investments, said Monday it will now buy up to $750 million GBTC shares. That’s a $500 million increase to the crypto giant’s announcement in March that it would scoop up to $250 million worth of the trust.The boost comes as the largest crypto fund remains mired in a steep discount to the underlying Bitcoin it holds. At one point last month, GBTC closed roughly 19% below the value of its assets -- a record discount -- as investors who piled in during Bitcoin’s bull run headed for the exits amid a selloff. Though its narrowed in the weeks since, GBTC closed at a 10% discount on Friday.“The company is simply buying back their trust at a discount, in that they are buying shares below NAV,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, referring to net-asset value. “It is a rational strategy for the company and product to increase their purchases given the persistent, multi-month discount in GBTC.”Earlier: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Assailed by Investor Over DiscountAs of the end of April, DCG had purchased $193.5 million worth of shares of GBTC, according to a company statement. It is the third-largest holder of the trust, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A Grayscale representative declined to comment.The $36 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was for a long time one of very few ways to get exposure to Bitcoin without buying the digital asset directly. That, in turn, led to a steep premium on its shares in the secondary market where they trade after a six-month lockup period. But unlike an exchange-traded funds, GBTC shares don’t allow for redemptions -- meaning that shares can be created, not destroyed -- leading to frequent imbalances.A slew of GBTC shares, created in the six months through the end of February, are set to hit the market by the end of August. That will widen the pool of unrestricted shares eligible for trading to more than 690 million from less than 500 million currently, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, who tracks such data. That deluge, coupled with investors’ new capacity to buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs, isn’t a good mix for GBTC, he said.Still, Grayscale said that it’s “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF once the Securities and Exchange Commission approves the structure. “When that happens, the discount will be non-existent,” said Seyffart. “That fact should help to keep somewhat of a floor on the discount. But it hasn’t helped much recently.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scottish Question Hangs Over U.K. Assets From Pound to Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape. In an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for disruptive prospect while the derivatives market is showing no signs of oncoming stress.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminister would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain calm. Options indicate the cost of insuring swings in the pound well below recent lows. Five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abel’s ‘Extreme Competence’ Seen as Ticket to Following Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Replacing the irreplaceable Warren Buffett won’t be easy.But that’s the path ahead for Greg Abel, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. vice chairman who was publicly identified as the successor to America’s most renowned investor for the first time on Monday. Buffett said the 58-year-old executive will take over the $630 billion business when he steps down.Abel’s more than two-decade track record at the conglomerate includes high-profile dealmaking and overseeing its sprawling non-insurance businesses, from the BNSF railroad to Dairy Queen. But Buffett’s aphorisms and stature as the Oracle of Omaha have earned him a reputation as the avuncular face of capitalism, and secured him a following that Abel may find hard to replicate.“There’s only one Warren Buffett,” David Kass, a professor of finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, said in a phone interview. “But he brings other strengths to the table,” Kass said of Abel. “He exudes extreme competence.”While Buffett has still given no indication his departure is imminent, succession questions have long loomed over Berkshire, which counts two nonagenarians as its top executives: Buffett, 90, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 97. Buffett has left a trail of crumbs pointing toward the answer, with such moves as the promotion of Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen in 2018. But the biggest hint was the one Munger inadvertently dropped at Saturday’s annual meeting.“Greg will keep the culture,” Munger said, responding to a point made by Buffett about how decentralization only works at companies such as Berkshire because of their culture.Buffett later confirmed what Munger had let slip.“The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning,” Buffett told CNBC. “We’ve always at Berkshire had basically a unanimous agreement as to who should take over the next day.”Berkshire didn’t respond to requests for comment, and Abel declined to comment through an assistant.Whitney Tilson, a longtime Buffett watcher at Empire Financial Research, said he doesn’t expect the CEO to step down for at least five years.When Abel ascends to the top role, he’ll run a company renowned for its size and breadth -- an empire with businesses including auto insurer Geico and retailers such as See’s Candies and Oriental Trading. But he’ll also need to convince many loyal shareholders, and potentially some newcomers, that he’s the man for the job.Berkshire already is facing pushback from shareholders with two proposals at Saturday’s meeting, one urging the company to better address climate-change risks and the other about diversity and inclusion. Both were voted down.“The big challenge for Greg is going to be hold off what I perceive to be the increased risk of activism sort of banging on Berkshire’s door,” said Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research. “Greg’s tenure at Berkshire is probably going to start with a heightened amount of pressure and activism.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We think Greg Abel would carry on Berkshire’s culture as Buffett’s successor.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analyst, and Kylie Towbin, associate analyst. Read the analysis here.Buffett has spent more than five decades building Berkshire, with its array of seemingly unrelated businesses, into the massive conglomerate it is today. He’s also sought, in past letters and meetings, to explain Berkshire’s structure and all the reasons the corporation makes sense set up the way it is.But the stock has lagged the S&P 500 in recent years, stoking criticism about the structure and the lack of investing opportunities for such a massive company. Buffett has been struggling to find ways to deploy a near-record cash pile of $145.4 billion into higher-returning assets. Those factors could bring calls from activists or shareholders to break up the company, issue a dividend or find other ways to deploy cash.Part of the strategy for the post-Buffett era is already decided. Buffett has previously suggested that one of his sons, Howard Buffett, should take over as non-executive chairman to keep the culture intact. Warren Buffett has historically handled Berkshire’s investments, but has added two deputies, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, in recent years to help him with the $282 billion stock portfolio. The pair could continue to help when Abel takes over.Investors got a glimpse of Abel’s style at the past two annual meetings. This year, he put up a presentation to talk about the energy businesses’ climate disclosures. His demeanor is more formal than the humor that marks presentations by Buffett or Munger.But Abel’s level of insight into Berkshire’s businesses and his formality could give investors a useful level of transparency, according to Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co. Plus, Buffett has been cutting back on travel in recent years, and Abel’s younger age might afford him the chance to visit the operating businesses more frequently.“There’s a chance here that he’s a more traditional CEO, not a chief capital allocator or stock picker,” Shanahan said. “He’s operationally a more traditional CEO, and there’s maybe some opportunity here for him to have a substantial impact on bottom-line operating results at these operating companies.”Abel rose to prominence at Berkshire as a key manager of the energy operations, building those units into a business that now has more than 23,000 employees. He joined a predecessor firm in 1992 and later became part of Berkshire when Buffett bought MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. in 2000. The executive, who grew up in Canada, is also an astute dealmaker, helping the energy business buy a Nevada utility, NV Energy, and an electric-transmission company in his native Alberta.Now, Abel has an even wider mandate. He holds roles as a board member at Kraft Heinz Co., the packaged-food company that counts Berkshire as a key shareholder, and sets compensation for the CEOs of the company’s non-insurance businesses. Both Abel and Jain were named vice chairmen in 2018 in promotions that Buffett said at the time were part of the “movement toward succession.” Abel was picked to oversee all the non-insurance businesses, while Jain ran the insurers.Jain, 69, isn’t out of the picture. He was also on stage Saturday, detailing Geico’s battle with Progressive Corp. and joking about how he wouldn’t want to write insurance with Elon Musk on the other end. Buffett has long praised Jain, saying in 2017 that he’s probably made more money for Berkshire than Buffett has. But age was a determining factor, Buffett said.“They’re both wonderful guys,” Buffett told CNBC. “The likelihood of someone having a 20-year runway, though, makes a real difference.”And Jain could stick around to help when Abel takes over, according to Seifert.“Buffett sort of said out loud what everyone was thinking,” she said about the Abel disclosure. “I also believe that Ajit’s role is secure for as long as he chooses.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.