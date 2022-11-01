Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2022
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
1 November 2022
Announcement No. 121/2022
Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2022
On November 1, 2022 the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1-Q3 2022
Please see attached file.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk
Web: jyskerealkredit.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Attached files:
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit, Q1-Q3 2022.pdf
Attachment