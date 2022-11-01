U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2022

Jyske Realkredit A/S
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Jyske Realkredit A/S

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S


1 November 2022
                                                                                                                 Announcement No. 121/2022

Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2022

On November 1, 2022 the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1-Q3 2022

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit, Q1-Q3 2022.pdf

Attachment


