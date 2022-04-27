U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Interim information January – March 2022

Corem Property Group AB
·2 min read
Corem Property Group AB
Corem Property Group AB

This interim information for the period January - March 2022 has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the terms of Klövern AB's (publ) bond and loan agreements. Klövern is a subsidiary of Corem Property Group since 15 June 2021. Klövern AB is in process of being renamed Corem Kelly AB.

• Income amounted to SEK 844 million (807).
• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 327 million (309).
• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1,797 million (909).

FINANCING

On 31 March 2022, the interest-bearing liabilities amounted to SEK 36,626 million (36,741). Accrued borrowing overheads amounted to SEK 135 million, which means that the reported interest-bearing liabilities in the balance sheet total SEK 36,501 million (36,597). Net financial items, including residential development, amounted during the quarter to SEK –182 million (–185), of which financial income accounted for SEK 1 million (3) and site leasehold expenses accounted for SEK –13 million (–11). Klövern’s interest-bearing liabilities are mainly secured by mortgages in properties. Unsecured interest-bearing liabilities consist of outstanding commercial paper and unsecured bonds, SEK 125 million (2,322) and SEK 6,650 million (8,600) respectively at the end of the quarter.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Eva Landén, CEO, +46 8 503 853 33, eva.landen@corem.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@corem.se
Anna-Karin Hag, CFO, +46 8 503 853 49, anna-karin.hag@corem.se

Klövern AB (publ). Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 08:00 CET on 24 February 2022.


This interim information has been published in Swedish and in English. In the event of a discrepancy between the language versions, the Swedish version shall take priority.

Attachments


