U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.75
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.10
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.95
    +1.47 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    +0.60 (+3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4500
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,025.11
    +2,252.32 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.90
    +67.57 (+6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.33
    -6.97 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Interim Management Statement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

10 August 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Interim Management Statement

Q3 2021

Introduction

This interim management statement covers the third quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021. Investment performance measures contained in this report are calculated on a pence per share basis and include realised and unrealised gains and losses.

Investment report

Whilst passage through the Government’s four stage roadmap out of lockdown has not been without its challenges, significant progress has been made with much of the UK economy once again operating without restriction. Despite setbacks, the economy has recovered more quickly than many had anticipated. Household wealth is high as a consequence of Government support and employment is strong. Companies are trading well, in many cases ahead of expectations.

Some sectors are reporting demand and/or supply shocks, with the outcome of this key to the outlook for inflation. A squeeze on the labour market is another area of concern and inflationary pressures are building. The expectation is that these will ease next year as supply chains recover, labour market liquidity improves and, in the UK’s case, we settle into life outside of the European Union. However, this is not a universally held view.

Performance

In the 3 months to 30 June 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased from 95.71 pence to 100.95 pence, a gain of +5.47%. During the same period, the FTSE AIM All-share Total Return Index gained 4.50% and the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index gained 5.60%. The qualifying investments made a net contribution of +4.14 pence per share whilst the non-qualifying investments returned +1.42 pence per share. The adjusting balance was the net of running costs and investment income.

Qualifying Investments

Polarean (+39.4%, +0.85 pence per share) reported an additional research unit order for its 9820 Xenon Polariser system from a US hospital and raised £27 million to prepare for the commercial launch of its drug-device combination. Learning Technologies (+25.2%, +0.74 pence per share) released a positive AGM statement that noted a strong start to the year driven by a strong recovery in its content and services division and encouraging performance within its software and platforms division. The company also reported that it was making good with the integration of it recent acquisitions. Angle (+68.8%, +0.55 pence per share) continues to release incrementally positive news with third party clinicians using the Parsortix solution to gather circulating tumour cells for research and evaluation in a wide range oncology applications. More significantly, the company announced its first substantial large contract for its new laboratory services division. Angle has continued to progress its FDA registration for Parsortix with an outcome expected later this year. There was no materially bad news within the quarter with the poorest performers (Eden Research, Ilika and Surface Transforms) driven by consolidation within their share prices following good performance last year.

Non-Qualifying Investments

The quarter was again a positive period for company news. Notable contributors over the period included Future, S4 Capital, Watches of Switzerland and Liontrust which are all trading well and issued positive updates combined with earnings upgrades.

Portfolio structure

The VCT is comfortably above the HMRC defined investment test and ended the period at 97.69% invested as measured by the HMRC investment test. By market value, the weighting to qualifying investments increased from 70.0% to 72.6%, a consequence of investment performance and new qualifying investment.

Qualifying investment activity remained strong in the quarter with £5.1m invested into 5 qualifying companies, including two AIM IPOs, a new investment into an AIM listed company and follow on investments into one AIM listed and one private company. We made a partial disposal in one qualifying company following strong share price performance. We made no changes to the investment in the Marlborough Special Situations Fund within the period. The allocation to non-qualifying equities was largely unchanged at 12.5% and cash decreased from 13.8% to 11.2% of net assets.

The HMRC investment tests are set out in Chapter 3 of Part 6 Income Tax Act 2007, which should be read in conjunction with this interim management statement. Funds raised by VCTs are first included in the investment tests from the start of the accounting period containing the third anniversary of the date on which the funds were raised. Therefore, the allocation of qualifying investments as defined by the legislation can be different to the portfolio weighting as measured by market value relative to the net assets of the VCT.

Post Period End Update

The NAV decreased to 99.73p as at 31 July 2021. Adjusting for the 1.75 pence per share dividend paid on 30 July 2021, this equates to a gain of 0.53%. A further £2.9m has been invested into 3 qualifying companies including one investment into a new qualifying company.

Share Buy Backs & Discount Control

1,403,449 shares were acquired in the quarter at an average price of 96.13 pence per share. The share price increased by 6.7% and traded at a discount of 5.0% following the publication of the 30 June 2021 NAV on 7 July 2021.

Fundraising Update

The Board is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made on 22 June 2021, preparations to launch a new offer for subscription (the "Offer") are progressing well. Subject to receiving shareholder approval for the issue of new shares under the Offer and other regulatory approvals, the Company is seeking to raise up to £20 million together with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million. Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published on or around 2 September 2021. A further announcement will be made when the prospectus is made available.

VCT Fund Management Team Update

As previously announced, Giles Hargreave stepped down as co-manager on 31 December 2020; he has not been involved in the management of the VCT portfolio since then. Looking forward, Giles is not expected to provide any input to the VCT’s portfolio, although he remains available to support the VCT team in his role as Life President of Canaccord Genuity Fund Management (the trading name of Hargreave Hale Ltd). The Board would like to thank Giles for his contribution to the VCT since it first launched in 2004.

Additionally, the Hargreave Hale AIM VCT fund management team is expected to further expand with the addition of a second investment analyst in September 2021, taking the VCT team to five. This follows the addition of Barbara Walshe as legal counsel in May 2020.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • China Tech Stocks Rise as Kuaishou Leads Rally After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese internet stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday after some brokers started to turn optimistic on the sector and said investors were making an attempt to find a bottom in prices after the recent selloff.Kuaishou Technology rallied as much as 9.5% to lead gains in the Hang Seng Tech Index and halt a five-day slide. The short-video app’s stock plunged by a record last week after an influential state-backed newspaper urged tighter regulation of internet video content, and as s

  • Why Nokia Rallied More Than 14% in July

    The wireless networking solutions company is slowly but surely working its way back to its once-iconic form.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.