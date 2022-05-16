U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.75
    -13.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,073.00
    -47.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,324.00
    -58.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.20
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.37
    -1.12 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.42
    -2.35 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4820
    +0.2970 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,982.46
    -249.16 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.73
    -9.38 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.64
    +0.49 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Interim Management Statement covering Q3 2021/22

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rovsing A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ROV.CO
Rovsing A/S
Rovsing A/S

Interim Management Statement covering Q3 2021/22

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today reviewed and approved the Interim Management Statement for the third quarter (1 January 2022– 31 March 2022) of the financial year 2021/22.

Q3 highlights

  • In Q3 of the financial year 2021/22, the revenue amounted to DKK 6,8 million (DKK 7,6 million in Q3 2020/21).

  • Q3 EBITDA amounts to DKK 0,2 million (DKK 0,9 million in Q3 2020/21).

  • As highlighted in Announcement 332, the year-to-date performance of the current financial year has been impacted by delays in primarily two large projects, resulting in delayed revenue. The planned activities on the large Galileo 2nd Gen EGSE project are shifted due to delayed incoming Customer requirement updates. In addition, NASA and ESA have announced a 1-year overall postponement of the Mars Sample Return mission impacting equally Roving’s deliveries on this mission.

  • The overall contractual volume of the mentioned delayed projects is expected to increase by contractual amendments. Here, Rovsing is in the process of adjusting the design and schedule of its EGSE(s) to accommodate the Customers changes to the requirements design baseline and project schedule. These tasks are expected to be finalized in Q4 2021/22, with delayed revenue expected to be realized during next financial year.

  • Rovsing is currently pursuing several programmes which are in the tender phase both in commercial and as well in the institutional market segments. Our value proposition remains agile, competitive and responsive to our customer needs, delivering high-performance systems and products.

  • With a current order backlog of DKK 34 million, Rovsing maintains a positive operational outlook as well for the coming years. Overall, the industry continues its growth with further tenders and prospects expected to be issued and settled during the next financial year.

  • The adjusted outlook for 2021/22 is maintained with a revenue in the range of DKK 27 to 29 million and a positive EBITDA in the range of DKK 1,0 to 2,0 million.

Further information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 88. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • 3 Beaten Down S&P 500 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    If you're a "buy on the dip" kind of investor, the current pullback is a doozie of an opportunity. Although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished last week on a high note, the index still sits 13% below March's high and remains down 16% for the year. While investor sentiment is understandable, some sell-offs have been overdone.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover Bid at $30 Per Share

    "JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company said of its $3.2 billion takeover bid.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    If you own Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), WeWork (NYSE: WE), or Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), you may want to rethink your position. Robinhood, the "free trading" app, drew a lot of interest as the market soared along with individual investors taking control of their trading. It has also not been able to post a profit, and although its net loss narrowed in the first quarter versus the year before, it's still large.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.4% to 11.9%, can generate some serious wealth for patient investors.