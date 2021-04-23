U.S. markets open in 8 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.50
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,754.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,772.00
    +21.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.50
    +16.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.93
    +0.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.21
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.71
    +1.21 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8880
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,993.30
    -4,859.32 (-9.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.93
    -136.12 (-10.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,962.27
    -225.90 (-0.77%)
     

INTERIM REPORT for 1 January – 31 March 2021: Verkkokauppa.com’s revenue grew and profitability improved along with strong online sales

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
·12 min read

INTERIM REPORT for 1 January – 31 March 2021: Verkkokauppa.com’s revenue grew and profitability improved along with strong online sales

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj – Interim report 23 April 2021, 8:00 a.m.

Verkkokauppa.com arranges two news conferences today. News conference in Finnish is held at 10:00 am Finnish time. Another news conference for analysts and institutional investors is in English is at 11:00 am Finnish time. Details of the events can be found at the end of this release.

The complete report is attached to this release and also available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

1 January 31 March 2021 in brief

  • Revenue was 134 million euros (125)

  • Gross profit was 21.7 million euros (19.4) or 16.2% of revenue (15.5%)

  • Operating profit was 5.2 million euros (3.4) or 3.9% of revenue (2.7%)

  • Comparable operating profit was 5.2 million euros (3.8) or 3.9% of revenue (3.0%)

  • Profit for the period was 3.9 million euros (2.4)

  • Earnings per share was 0.09 euros (0.05)

  • Investments were 0.4 million euros (0.3)

  • Operating cash flow was -9.1 million euros (3.7)

  • The Board of Directors decided, according to authorization, to pay the 1st dividend installment of
    EUR 0.057 per share on 4 May 2021.

KEY RATIOS

1-3/2021

1-3/2020

Change, %

1-12/2020

Eur million

Revenue

134.0

125.3

7.0%

553.6

Gross profit

21.7

19.4

11.9%

88.4

Gross margin, %

16.2%

15.5%

16.0%

EBITDA

6.4

4.6

38.4%

24.6

EBITDA, %

4.8%

3.7%

4.4%

Operating profit

5.2

3.4

52.2%

19.6

Operating margin, %

3.9%

2.7%

3.5%

Comparable operating profit

5.2

3.8

38.5%

20.4

Comparable operating margin, %

3.9%

3.0%

3.7%

Net profit

3.9

2.4

57.6%

14.6

Investments

0.4

0.3

62.9%

1.4

Operating cash flow

-9.1

3.7

-348.9%

16.9

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2021 REMAINS UNCHANGED

The company expects the revenue to be between 570–620 million euros (554 million euros) and comparable operating profit to be between 20–26 million euros (20.4 million euros) in 2021.

CEO PANU PORKKAS REVIEW

Verkkokauppa.com’s year kicked off strongly. Our revenue grew by 7.0 percent year on year to EUR 134.0 million. The company was able to utilize the transition of retail to online channels well and to respond to consumer demand with a broad product range and versatile delivery options. During the first quarter, Verkkokauppa.com’s online sales, excluding Export, increased by 33 percent year on year, already representing 64 percent of total sales.

Growth came from multiple sectors. B2B sales, a strategic focus area for Verkkokauppa.com, increased by 12 percent as expected. Also, the sales of major and small domestic appliances continued to grow. In addition, demand for evolving categories, like sports gear, home & lighting and baby products was good. As for Verkkokauppa.com’s export business, sales decreased due to the pandemic situation and restrictions on traveling. The revenue from our basic operations, i.e. revenue excluding exports, increased in January–March by 16.4 percent year on year.

Verkkokauppa.com’s profitability saw strong improvement in the first quarter; gross profit increased by 11.9 percent to EUR 21.7 million, representing 16.2 percent of revenue. Profitability improved especially thanks to the increased share of product categories with higher profit margins in total sales. Our comparable operating profit increased by 38.5 percent year on year to EUR 5.2 million, representing 3.8 percent of revenue.

We announced our refined strategy in February. The implementation of the strategy has been started during the spring and we have been concentrating on the further improving the following strategic focus areas: our efficient fulfilment processes and our excellent customer experience. The implementation of our strategy is also bolstered by the biggest investment in our history, which will raise our warehouse throughput and cost efficiency to a new level. This summer we will commence the construction of a fully automated warehouse for small items in connection with our Jätkäsaari logistics center and store. Scheduled to be completed in early 2022, the new warehouse will enable even faster deliveries and better product availability, with considerably more efficient warehouse space utilization. The logistics automation investment is on important step which support us on our journey towards our target of a revenue of one billion euros by the end of 2025.

Last year, we took a major leap forward in sustainability by defining and publishing our sustainability focus areas, which include, among others, a smaller environmental impact, our community, a coaching leadership style and valuing differences. This year, we will set measurable and monitored goals for each focus area.

FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT

REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

January-March 2021

EUR million

1-3/2021

1-3/2020

Change, %

FY 2020

Revenue

134.0

125.3

7.0%

553.6

In January-March 2021, Verkkokauppa.com’s revenue grew by 7.0% year on year, totaling 134.0 million euros (125.3). Especially the sales of major domestic appliances, small domestic appliances, office & supplies, gaming & entertainment and sports continued strong.

The shift of retail to online channels continued. Verkkokauppa.com’s online sales increased 33 percent year on year, already representing 61 percent of total sales (46%). Visits to the Verkkokauppa.com website increased by 17.6 percent year on year. Sales for corporate customers (B2B) increased 12 percent. As for Verkkokauppa.com’s export business, sales decreased due to the pandemic situation and restrictions on traveling and represented 7 percent of total sales (15 %). The revenue from our basic operations, i.e. revenue excluding exports, increased in January–March by 16.4 percent year on year.

Share of sales, %

1-3/2021

1-3/2020

FY 2020

Customer segments

Consumer

72%

68%

74%

B2B

22%

22%

18%

Export

6%

10%

8%

Sales channels*

On-line

64%

49%

56%

Off-line

31%

32%

36%

Website visits, million

19.9

16.9

87.0

Sales includes orders and deliveries in transit. *) Online and offline sales exclude export sales.

The company-financed customer financing proceeds were 1.0 million euros (0.9) including both interest income and fee income. The credit loss allowance was increased by 0.1 million euros (0.0) in the first quarter.

Personnel costs increased in January-March by 5.0% to 9.1 million euros (8.6). The increase resulted mainly from IT administration, purchasing, logistics and customer service. During the reporting period, other operating expenses increased slightly to 6.4 million euros (6.3). The increase resulted mainly from higher outsourced logistics service fees and increased credit loss allowance.

Operating profit increased 52.2% and was 5.2 million euros (3.4) and 3.9% of revenue (2,7%). Comparable operating profit was 5.2 million euros (3.8) and profit for the period 3.9 million euros (2.4).

1-3/

1-3/

1-12/

EUR million

2021

2020

Change, %

2020

Operating profit

5.2

3.4

52.2%

19.6

Operating margin, %

3.9%

2.7%

3.5%

- advisory costs related to transfer to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

0.0

0.3

-100.0%

0.8

Comparable operating profit

5.2

3.8

38.5%

20.4

Comparable operating margin, %

3.9%

3.0%

3.7%

Earnings per share were 0.09 euros (0.05) in January-March.

FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Operating cash flow was -9.1 million euros (3.7) in January–March 2021. Operating cash flow was impacted by change in working capital. Drivers for change in working capital were mainly growth in inventories when preparing for high season sales and campaigns, as well as a decline in accounts payable.

Ordinary seasonal fluctuations are reflected in cash and cash equivalents, cash flow and accounts payable, which usually reach the highest point at the end of the fourth quarter and the lowest point at the end of the second quarter.

Investments totaled 0.4 million euros (0.3) in January–March 2021. During the reporting period the company invested and capitalized 0.0 million euros (0.1) in salary costs and external technology consulting fees related to new IT systems and the development of new ERP features.

Verkkokauppa.com has revolving credit facilities totaling 20 million euros, which have not been utilized. Of these credit facilities, 15 million euros are for three years, and 5 million euros for five years as of 1 July 2019.

DIVIDEND

The Annual General Meeting 2021 resolved to pay dividend 0.056 euros per share and an additional dividend 0.22 euros per share (12,345,341.17 euros in total). The dividend payment date was 7 April 2021.

The Board resolved on 23 April 2021 to pay a dividend of 0.057 euros per share (2,549,581.33 euros in total). The dividend payment date is 4 May 2021.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividends not exceeding 0.174 euro per share to be paid in three instalments during 2021.

REFINED STRATEGY FOR VERKKOKAUPPA.COM

On 12 February 2021, the company announced its refined strategy and long-term financial targets (for the period of 2021–2025). With the refined strategy, Verkkokauppa.com targets a revenue of one billion euros and a 5 percent EBIT margin by the end of 2025. At the same time, Verkkokauppa.com will continue its policy of distributing a quarterly growing dividend to shareholders.

Verkkokauppa.com’s vision is to remain as a pioneer of ecommerce also in the next decades through continuous innovation and development.

SHORT-TERM RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s risks and uncertainties reflect the market and general economic trends, for example, demand for consumer electronics, wholesale trade business, the business environment and competition. The company’s business operations are also influenced by risks and uncertainties relating to, for example, business strategy, investments, procurement and logistics, information technology, and other operative aspects of the business. The aforementioned risks and uncertainties may affect the company’s operations, financial position and performance both positively and negatively. Risks and uncertainties have been presented in more detail in the Annual Report.

Uncertainty in the development of the economy and the financial markets in Finland, Europe and the world may have a negative impact on the business and growth opportunities of Verkkokauppa.com. The COVID-19 pandemic affects people’s lives and the operation of businesses in Finland and globally alike. The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and its overall impacts on the Company’s business are difficult to assess.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR 2021

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s business operations are estimated to develop positively in the future. The company believes that it will succeed in further growing its market share in the chosen categories. The strong balance sheet enables the company to continue expanding its operations in accordance with its strategy.

The company has benefited from the shifting consumer behavior accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the sales in the online sales channel have shown strong growth. The company expects this trend to continue the longer the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative impact on spending on travel and service sectors. This has positively affected the consumer demand for goods, but on the other hand, it has limited the lower-margin wholesale business. The COVID-19 situation may have an impact on the company’s operations and its ability to safely serve customers in the brick-and-mortar stores.

The uncertainties concerning the future business outlook remain and relate to macroeconomic developments and the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The pandemic may still cause unforeseen impacts on the overall economic development, consumer demand as well as consumer purchase behavior and B2B sales in the future. Nevertheless, the company believes that it is well positioned and will be a relative winner in the “new normal” business environment of the future.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2021 REMAINS UNCHANGED (published on 12 February 2021)

The company expects the revenue to be between 570–620 million euros (554 million euros) and comparable operating profit to be between 20–26 million euros (20.4 million euros) in 2021.

NEWS CONFERENCES

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held in Finnish by LiveStream webcast on Friday, 23 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST), in which Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s CEO Panu Porkka will present the developments in the reporting period.

A press conference in English will be held by LiveStream webcast on Friday, 23 April 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). Questions can be sent beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail to investors@verkkokauppa.com.

Presentation materials for both events are available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/presentations. For both press conferences, a LiveStream is available at www.verklive.com.

COMPANY RELEASES IN 2021

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its financial reports as follows:

  • Half-year Report January–June 2021, Friday 16 July 2021

  • Interim Report January–September 2021, Friday 22 October 2021

Helsinki, Finland, 23 April 2021

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Board of Directors

More information:

Panu Porkka, CEO
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 50 434 2516

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com – Probably always cheaper

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • National Grid Is Said to Pick Banks for $7 Billion Gas Asset Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc has hired banks for the sale of a majority stake in its gas grid business, turning to the advisers that last month helped seal its biggest-ever acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Robey Warshaw LLP will assist the London-listed utility on the sale of a stake that could be valued at as much as 5 billion pounds ($6.9 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified as the information in private.The banks are helping with internal preparations for the sale, with a formal process yet to begin, the people said. A stake in the gas asset could attract large infrastructure funds and financial investors seeking steady and stable returns, according to the people.Representatives for Barclays, Goldman Sachs, National Grid and Robey Warshaw declined to comment. In March, National Grid agreed to buy PPL’s U.K. electricity distribution business for 7.8 billion pounds as part of efforts to prepare for a low-carbon future. The utility also announced its intention to sell the majority stake in its gas grid business, as the fossil fuel comes under increasing scrutiny from investors and activists.The utility’s gas transmission business is one of the largest in the U.K. and includes a 7,000 kilometer pipe network across the country.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil steadies on hopes for demand recovery, India's virus surge caps gains

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Friday, buoyed by hopes demand will recover as economic growth picks up and lockdowns ease, but worries about India's surging second wave of COVID-19 cases limited gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 45 cents, or 0.7%, to $61.88 a barrel, also after an 8 cent rise on Thursday. "Oil prices rebounded for a second day as a lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data buoyed the energy demand outlook in North America," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at Singapore-based DailyFX.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of the forecast horizon to the end of 2023, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus Settings in Place to Await Economic Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank left its crisis-fighting tools unchanged, asserting that its current stimulus settings are powerful enough to put the economy on track for a rebound later this year.The Governing Council kept the size of its pandemic-bond buying program at 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), confirming that purchases will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter.Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and said they will continue to provide long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.President Christine Lagarde will hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, where she’s likely to be quizzed about how long the ECB plans to keep its stimulus in place after vaccinations allow lockdowns to ease and a euro-zone recovery takes hold.At its last meeting in March, the ECB pledged to significantly step up asset purchases to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven by a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.More than 60% of economists in a recent Bloomberg survey expect the ECB to stick to that timeline, despite regular pledges from officials that they will extend and expand the program if needed.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The most logical action for Lagarde at the press conference is probably to express cautious optimism on the economic outlook without providing many hints on the pace of weekly PEPP buying beyond 2Q.”-David Powell, To read his report, click here.The European Union has significantly stepped up its pace of vaccinations in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic rebound that’s expected to gain strength in the second half of the year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.Lagarde may also be asked about the ECB’s plans for winding down emergency stimulus, as well as the institution’s ongoing strategy review. The latter, which includes a likely revision of the central bank’s “below, but close to 2%” inflation target, is set to produce results by September.The timetable risks clouding the outlook for investors trying to judge the ECB’s intentions for policy during the recovery phase. That raises the specter of volatile borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the region’s bounce back from the virus lockdowns.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Says ECB Isn’t Discussing Phase-Out of Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying even as it sees signs that the economy is starting to shake off the coronavirus pandemic.While noting that medium-term risks for growth are balanced, she pushed back against any suggestion the ECB is thinking about scaling back stimulus, describing the idea as “premature.”“Incoming economic data, surveys and high-frequency indicators suggest that economic activity may have contracted again in the first quarter of this year, but point to a resumption of growth in the second quarter,” Lagarde said Thursday after the institution kept its stimulus program in place. “Any phasing out was not discussed and it is just premature.”The Governing Council confirmed that its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.23 trillion) bond-buying program will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter. Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and pledged to continue long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.“Overall, while the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook over the near term continue to be on the downside, medium-term risks remain more balanced,” Lagarde said. Italian bond yields were little changed at 0.76% at 2:27 p.m. London time, having risen to as high as 0.79% after President Christine Lagarde began the press conference.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Bloomberg Economics expects the pace of purchases to be scaled back in June, barring any renewed upward pressure on interest rates from abroad.”-David Powell. Read the ECB REACT.The ECB significantly stepped up asset purchases last month to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.The intensity of purchases under the emergency program doesn’t depend on a specific date, but rather on the state of financing conditions as well as the inflation outlook, Lagarde said.“We conduct a joint assessment of those financing conditions throughout the whole spectrum and the inflation outlook,” she said. “It’s on the basis of these two elements -- which are quite complicated in their own respect, each of them -- that we determine the pace of purchases.”The ECB is set to produce new economic forecasts when it next meets in June. “If the economy recovers from the Covid-19 recession and underlying inflation picks up gradually, the ECB will eventually have to address the question as to when and how it should scale back its asset purchases in the future,” said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg.The European Union has significantly sped up its vaccination campaign in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic pickup later this year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.“The progress with vaccination campaigns, which should allow for a gradual relaxation of containment measures, should pave the way for a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021,” Lagarde said.The ECB will also continue to monitor the euro’s exchange rate and its implications for the inflation outlook, the President said. A strong currency can pose a headache for the central bank as it dampens import prices and makes exports from the euro area less competitive.(Updates with additional Lagarde comment in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Declines Amid Stronger-Than-Expected U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell the most in more than a week as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced its appeal as a safe haven.Applications for state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low as the recovery gathers steam. Initial claims decreased by 39,000 to 547,000 in the week ended April 17, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast 610,000 in claims.After a record-breaking rally last year, bullion has lost momentum amid the advancing dollar and rising bond yields. Investors remain focused on the economic outlook, with rising bond yields denting demand for non-interest bearing bullion.Unemployment-insurance claims are “the lowest number we’ve seen since the pandemic,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “The market wasn’t expecting that.”Still, renewed buying from India and China after a year on the sidelines could provide support for the precious metal going forward. India’s gold imports from Switzerland surged to highest in almost eight years in March as jewelry buyers took advantage of a dip in prices during the ongoing wedding season.“These latest numbers certainly demonstrate the degree of pent-up demand in the country after the implosion in 2020,” Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX, wrote in a note.To be sure, India’s gold-market revival is now “evaporating as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid virus,” she added. India posted the world’s biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.Chinese ImportsChina also boosted shipments from Europe’s premier gold-refining hub. Imports from Switzerland rose nearly fourfold to a seven-month high following the resumption of purchases in February. China’s central bank is approving imports of about 75 tons a month to meet domestic consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.Spot gold fell as much as 0.8% to $1,779.46 an ounce, the most since April 12, and was trading at $1,780.76 as of 1:39 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.6% to settle at $1,782.Silver and platinum declined, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. Spot palladium fell 1.4%, after touching a record high of $2,895.96 an ounce on Wednesday, as the economic rebound fueled expectations for increasing demand from automakers amid deepening supply shortfall.The price of the metal used in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles is up 16% in this year, building on a five-year rally. The bulk of this year’s gains have come since mid-March after flooding at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC curbed output.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Drop on Biden Plan to Lift Capital-Gain Tax: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their biggest slide in five weeks after President Joe Biden was said to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax for the wealthy. The dollar advanced.The S&P 500 turned lower after Bloomberg News reported that for those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for rich investors could be as high as 43.4%. Speculation arose that some traders may sell shares before any change is made to capture the lower rate.“Sticker shock over some of these tax figures will be hard to shake off for some investors,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “Some traders are looking for an excuse to lock in profits and they might choose to use this tax story as their catalyst.”Equities whipsawed throughout the session amid mixed economic data and renewed concern the pandemic was worsening. All major groups in the S&P 500 fell, led by material, energy and tech shares. AT&T Inc. jumped after beating earnings estimates. Intel Corp. -- the biggest chipmaker -- slid in afterhours trading as it reported a drop in data-center revenue and a steep slump in gross profit margin.Elsewhere, Bitcoin declined for the sixth time in seven days, extending losses after the higher capital gains proposal was revealed. Investors already face a capital-gains tax if they hold the cryptocurrency for more than a year.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2014.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 107.98 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.25%.Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $61.66 a barrel.Gold fell 0.5% to $1,783.50 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit

    Credit Suisse will raise over $2 billion to strengthen its capital base after flagging a further hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos and a shrinking of the prime brokerage unit responsible for the multi-billion dollar debacle. The demise of Archegos and another major client, British finance firm Greensill, have plunged Credit Suisse into crisis, triggering losses, sackings and bonus cuts at a time when rivals are revelling in bumper profit from trading and dealmaking. In a further blow for Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, Switzerland's financial regulator has opened enforcement proceedings against the bank over how it handled the risks around Archegos and Greensill.

  • Bridgestone Nearing U.S. Deal, Narrows List to a Few Candidates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgestone Corp. is on track to restore quarterly sales close to pre-pandemic levels in despite a global chip shortage, paving the way for a merger or acquisition this year, Chief Executive Officer Shuichi Ishibashi said.Demand is strong in the U.S., where Japanese tiremaker has narrowed its list of potential acquisition targets to a few information-technology firms, Ishibashi said in an interview Tuesday. Asked whether Bridgestone would upgrade its outlook, the CEO said that while he’s not supposed to comment ahead of an earnings announcement in May, it’s clear that the company is on a recovery path.Bridgestone, which is pushing into fleet management and connected car services, paid 910 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the telematics unit of Dutch navigation company TomTom NV in 2019. The next acquisition will probably be smaller than that, the CEO said. Asked about companies in North America with a business similarto TomTom, Ishibashi mentioned Geotab Inc., a Canadian provider of fleet-management software, but didn’t indicate whether they were in discussions.“The new and used car markets in the U.S. are doing very well,” Ishibashi said. “Demand is strong in the U.S. and China, two of the biggest auto consumers, and inventories are tight.”Automakers have explained to Bridgestone that plant halts due to a global chip shortage won’t last long and that production will recover in the latter half of the year, the CEO said. That’s causing tighter inventories for U.S. auto dealers. Although carmakers are trying to restore inventory levels, that’s probably not going as planned with the current semiconductor shortage, he said.The tiremaker plans to invest 700 billion yen ($6.5 billion) by 2023, with half being used for its growth strategy and restructuring, and the other half for partnerships, venture investing and merger and acquisitions, the CEO said. In April, Bridgestone said it will invest 10 billion yen in Japan’s Shimonoseki plant to renew its equipment.As a chair of an M&A team, comprised of five to six members, Ishibashi has said no to several plans, including solution businesses since the start of this year. It’s crucial to scrutinize whether a plan is financially sensible and what returns they’d get, he said.Bridgestone hasn’t always been aggressive in making deals in a bidding race. In 2015, then-CEO Masaaki Tsuya walked away from a bidding war with billionaire Carl Icahn over Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack, a U.S. auto parts and repair chain. The acquisition would have been a good fit for the Japanese tire maker, but not for the $1 billion-plus price tag that Icahn paid in an all-cash deal, Tsuya said in 2016.Bridgestone is well-positioned to do a merger or acquisition in terms of cash and is moving quickly with the decision, Ishibashi said. “Speed is crucial in the world of M&A,“ he said.Bridgestone is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on May 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Historic Oil Glut Amassed in the Pandemic Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented oil inventory glut that amassed during the coronavirus pandemic is almost gone, underpinning a price recovery that’s rescuing producers but vexing consumers.Barely a fifth of the surplus that flooded into the storage tanks of developed economies when oil demand crashed last year remained as of February, according to the International Energy Agency. Since then, the lingering remnants have been whittled away as supplies hoarded at sea plunge and a key depot in South Africa is depleted.The re-balancing comes as OPEC and its allies keep vast swathes of production off-line and a tentative economic recovery rekindles global fuel demand. It’s propping international crude prices near $67 a barrel, a boon for producers yet an increasing concern for motorists and governments wary of inflation.“Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”The process isn’t quite complete. A considerable overhang appears to remain off the coast of China’s Shandong province, though this may have accumulated to feed new refineries, according to consultants IHS Markit Ltd.Working off the remainder of the global excess may take some more time, as OPEC+ is reviving some halted supplies and new virus outbreaks in India and Brazil threaten demand.Still, the end of the glut at least appears to be in sight.Oil inventories in developed economies stood just 57 million barrels above their 2015-2019 average as of February, down from a peak of 249 million in July, the IEA estimates.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when lockdowns crushed world fuel demand by 20% and trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd. fretted that storage space for oil would soon run out.Stockpile SlumpIn the U.S., the inventory pile-up has effectively cleared already.Total stockpiles of crude and products subsided in late February to 1.28 billion barrels -- a level seen before coronavirus erupted -- and continue to hover there, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week, stockpiles in the East Coast fell to their lowest in at least 30 years.“We’re starting to see refinery runs pick up in the U.S., which will be good for potential crude stock draws,” said Mercedes McKay, a senior analyst at consultants FGE.There have also been declines inside the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the warren of salt caverns used to store oil for emergency use. Traders and oil companies were allowed to temporarily park oversupply there by former President Trump, and in recent months have quietly removed about 21 million barrels from the location, according to people familiar with the matter.The oil surplus that gathered on the world’s seas is also diminishing. Ships were turned into makeshift floating depots when onshore facilities grew scarce last year, but the volumes have plunged, according to IHS Markit Ltd.They’ve tumbled about by 27% in the past two weeks to 50.7 million barrels, the lowest in a year, IHS analysts Yen Ling Song and Fotios Katsoulas estimate.A particularly vivid symbol is the draining of crude storage tanks at the logistically-critical Saldanha Bay hub on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a popular location for traders, allowing them the flexibility to quickly send cargoes to different geographical markets.Inventories at the terminal are set to fall to 24.5 million barrels, the lowest in a year, according to ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.For the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the decline is a vindication of the bold strategy they adopted a year ago. The alliance slashed output by 10 million barrels a day last April -- roughly 10% of global supplies -- and is now in the process of carefully restoring some of the halted barrels.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has consistently said its key objective is to normalize swollen inventories, though it’s unclear whether the cartel will open the taps once that’s achieved. In the past, the lure of high prices has prompted the group to keep production tight even after reaching its stockpile target.Mixed BlessingTo consuming nations the great de-stocking is less of a blessing. Drivers in California are already reckoning with paying almost $4 for a gallon of gasoline, data from the AAA auto club show. India, a major importer, has complained about the financial pain of resurgent prices.For better or worse, the re-balancing should continue. As demand picks up further, global inventories will decline at a rate of 2.2 million barrels a day in the second half, propelling Brent crude to $74 a barrel or even higher, Citigroup predicts.“Gasoline sales are ripping in the U.S.,” said Morse. “Demand across all products will hit record levels in the third quarter, pushed up by demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feed-stocks.”(Corrects date range in first chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US President Joe Biden to 'propose hiking tax on rich'

    The plan would increase US capital gains taxes and the top marginal income tax rate.

  • Kinder Morgan Posts Blowout Profit on Texas Winter Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. surprised investors with a $1 billion dollar windfall from the historic winter storm that crippled Texas and boosted natural gas and power prices.The deadly mid-February storm swelled first-quarter results, President Kimberly Dang said during a conference call with investors on Wednesday. The gain was so outsized that the pipeline operator results surpassed the average estimate by almost three times.Kinder Morgan “was not really on anyone’s list of potential winners from Winter Storm Uri,” said Gabriel Moreen, an analyst at Mizuho Americas LLC. “Shame on us.”Kinder disclosed a $116 million net gain from voluntarily curbing power use during the disaster and reselling it at sky-high prices, which implies an $880 million windfall from gas sales. A Kinder Morgan spokesperson declined to comment on the figures.Losers, WinnersPower producers and utilities across the Lone Star state incurred billions of dollars in losses when the Arctic blast hobbled the electricity grid and disrupted gas deliveries, pushing prices to unprecedented levels. On the other side of that market, Kinder and drillers such as Comstock Resources Inc. reaped fat profits.Investors and analysts will be closely watching for similar positive surprises among Kinder’s pipeline-sector peers as they disclose first-quarter results in coming weeks.“Our storage assets performed exceptionally well, allowing us to deliver gas into the market throughout the storm,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean. “These storage withdrawals, along with gas we purchased before and during the event, enabled us to deliver significant volumes of gas at contractual or prevailing prices.”RamificationsMuch of the extra gas Kinder sold went to power generators whose normal suppliers were shut down or blacked out as the catastrophe intensified, Kean said.The storm may have long-term ramifications for Kinder if costumers pay up to guarantee uninterrupted gas deliveries, which in turn would elevate the value of the company’s conduits and storage facilities, Moreen said in an interview.Peers such as Energy Transfer LP also may be poised to show hefty profits from the disaster. The units jumped as much as 3.3% to the highest since March 15. Energy Transfer is scheduled to release quarterly results on May 11.Kinder’s first-quarter net income reached a record $1.41 billion, compared with the $550 million average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The shares rose as much as 0.9% in New York.(Adds analyst’s comment in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Central Bank Rate Hike Chatter Weighing on Prices

    The direction and the price action will ultimately be determined by whether investors will continue to be willing to chase the market higher.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – 13700.50 Potential Trigger Point for Steep Decline

    The direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 13786.00.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoStocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.