11 JULY 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

INTERIM REPORT

A copy of Northern Venture Trust PLC’s unaudited interim report for the six months ended 31 March 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

A copy of the interim report is also available on the Northern Venture Trust PLC website at: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

