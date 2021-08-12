U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,347.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,990.75
    -28.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.40
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.02
    -0.23 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4520
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,250.96
    -869.44 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.36
    -4.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Interim report for the first half year of 2021 - Significant US offshore capacity awarded, and several strategic partnerships established in the first half. Full-year EBITDA guidance maintained despite low wind speeds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ørsted A/S
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first half year of 2021.

Our operating profit (EBITDA) for the first half year amounted to DKK 13.1 billion, a DKK 3.3 billion increase compared to the same period last year. The increase was driven by a gain of DKK 5.4 billion from the 50 % farm-down of our Dutch offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2.

Earnings from our offshore and onshore wind farms in operation were DKK 0.3 billion lower compared to the same period last year. The increased generation capacity from new wind farms in operation was more than offset by significantly lower wind speeds across our portfolio. As expected, higher TNUoS tariffs due to more UK wind farms, lower earnings from Horns Rev 2 due to subsidy period ending in October 2020, and lower ROC recycle prices also had a negative impact.

Earnings from existing partnerships decreased by DKK 1.8 billion compared with the same period last year. H1 2020 saw high earnings from the construction agreement related to the Hornsea 1 transmission asset, whereas H1 2021 was negatively impacted by a warranty provision towards partners related to cable protection system issues at some of our offshore wind farms, as announced earlier this year.

Our Bioenergy & Other business managed to achieve earnings in line with the same period last year despite the divestment of our Danish power distribution, residential customer, and city light businesses in August 2020. This was due to exceptional performance by our CHP plants and high earnings from our gas business.

Net profit amounted to DKK 7.1 billion and return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 12.5 %.

We maintain our full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 15-16 billion. However, due to the significantly lower than normal wind speeds across our entire offshore wind portfolio (including in July) and the warranty provision towards our partners related to cable protection system issues at some of our wind farms, we currently expect the outcome in the low end of the guided range. The guidance is based on an assumption of normal wind speeds in the last five months of the year. In line with previous years, our EBITDA guidance does not include earnings from new partnerships during the year, which means that the gain from the Borssele 1 & 2 farm-down is excluded from our full-year guidance.

With the closing of the acquisition of the European onshore growth platform Brookfield Renewable Ireland in June and the expected acquisition of the fully constructed 302 MW US onshore wind project Lincoln Land later this year, we increase our full-year gross investment guidance from DKK 32-34 billion to DKK 39-41 billion.

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says in a comment to the interim report for the first half year of 2021:
“In the first half of 2021, we’ve delivered good operational performance, while reaching multiple significant milestones and engaging in a range of strategic partnerships. Within our Offshore business, Ocean Wind 2 was awarded a 1,148 MW contract in New Jersey, fully utilising our Ocean Wind lease area. Our total awarded US portfolio now exceeds 4 GW. We also entered into several new strategic partnerships in Norway, Korea, Scotland, and Japan. In our Onshore business, we commissioned our combined solar PV and storage facility Permian Energy Center and our so far biggest onshore wind farm Western Trail, both located in Texas.

At our Capital Markets Day in June, we updated our long-term financial guidance and raised our strategic ambition for renewable capacity to approx. 50 GW in 2030. As our industry’s sustainability leader, we’ve set the ambition that no later than 2030, all new projects commissioned must have a net-positive biodiversity impact. Furthermore, we commit to either reuse, recycle, or recover all of the wind turbine blades in our global portfolio upon decommissioning. In addition, in our H1 2021 report, we have taken the first steps to commence reporting of our revenue, EBITDA, and CAPEX according to the new EU taxonomy whose purpose is to support the green transition.”

Financial key figures for H1 2021:

DKK million

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

%

H1 2021

H1 2020

%

EBITDA

8,196

2,956

177 %

13,059

9,761

34 %

Profit (loss) for the period

5,544

(825)

n.a.

7,142

2,493

186 %

Cash flows from operating activities

3,147

8,197

(62 %)

11,234

7,769

45 %

Gross investments

(12,133)

(3,757)

223 %

(18,798)

(9,065)

107 %

Divestments

10,591

45

n.a.

10,560

52

n.a.

Free cash flow

1,605

4,485

(64 %)

2,996

(1,244)

n.a.

Net interest-bearing debt

12,067

22,272

(46 %)

12,067

22,272

(46 %)

FFO/adjusted net debt

63 %

43 %

20 %p

63 %

43 %

20 %p

ROCE

13 %

11 %

2 %p

13 %

11 %

2 %p




For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Martin Barlebo
+45 99 55 95 52

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96

Earnings call
In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, 12 August 2021 at 14:00 CEST.

Denmark: +45 78 15 01 09
UK: +44 333 300 9268
USA: +1 833 823 0590

The earnings call can be followed live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vps2auvq

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at:
www.orsted.com/en/investors/ir-material/financial-reports-and-presentations#0

The interim report is available for download at:
www.orsted.com/en/investors/ir-material/financial-reports-and-presentations#0

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,472 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MQ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Caterpillar, Home Depot, and Walgreens Lift Dow Jones to Record Even as Visa Stock Falls

    A hot economy and high inflation have almost every Dow Jones stock gaining today, pushing the index to a new all-time high.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.