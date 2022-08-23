U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.75
    -19.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,925.00
    -131.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,839.75
    -70.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.70
    -9.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9915
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1580
    -0.3270 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,042.19
    -290.33 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.69
    -7.26 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Interim report for the first half year of 2022: strong Green Generation performance but challenges on net working capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ignitis grupė
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 80JT.L
  • IGN.L
Ignitis grupė
Ignitis grupė

Interim report for the first half year of 2022: strong Green Generation performance but challenges on net working capital

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) publishes its Interim report for the first half year of 2022, which is attached to this notice, and announces that the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 206.5 million. This was mainly driven by the Green Generation segment due to the launch of Pomerania wind farm in Poland and better performance of the operating assets. Green Generation Adjusted EBITDA accounted for almost 60% of the Group’s total result in H1 2022 and green share of electricity generated was 92.3%.

However, we suffered a negative impact on Adjusted EBITDA in Customers & Solutions and Flexible Generation segments. In H1 2022, Customers & Solutions Adjusted EBITDA was negative and suffered a loss of EUR 4.7 million. Flexible Generation result decreased two times to EUR 8.2 million.

In addition to that, due to the extreme situation in energy markets, the Group’s net working capital significantly increased by EUR 326.1 compared to 31 December 2021 and reached EUR 812.5 million. It was mainly caused by lower energy prices included in regulated customer tariffs compared to actual market prices (regulatory difference), the suspension of natural gas purchases from Gazprom and its replacement with LNG cargoes since the beginning of April 2022 (causing increase in inventory).

Net working capital increase led to a significantly negative free cash flow of minus EUR 247.2 million. Only small part of additional net working capital was financed by the increased Adjusted EBITDA, majority of it was financed through additional borrowing. Additional bank credit line agreements of around EUR 500 million were secured. This resulted in net debt increase to EUR 1.2 billion.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Group continues to condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. This goes against our values, and we have taken and will continue to take actions in supporting Ukraine and its people as well as human rights and energy independence.

Business development

Since the end of 2021, we expanded our Green Generation pipeline by around 750 MW to 2.2 GW. This was mainly driven by the accelerated greenfield portfolio development which increased by around 730 MW to 900 MW (as of results announcement date).

We also started the development of the first hybrid solar park in Lithuania (Tauragė solar project) with a capacity of 22 MW while our Silesia WF (50 MW) in Poland reached the construction phase, and Moray West offshore wind project (850–900 MW), in which we hold a minority stake (5%), should reach final development steps in the coming months.

On the Networks side, despite the supply chain disruptions, we have successfully continued maintenance and expansion works, including smart meter roll-out. After the first batch of smart meters was received and tested in Q1 2022, we installed them in Q2 2022, and the mass roll-out kicked off shortly afterwards. Our target to complete the mass roll-out process by the end of 2025 remains unchanged.

Sustainability

After the reporting period, Ignitis (Customers & Solutions) received a platinum medal for its sustainability practices from EcoVadis, a ratings platform that focuses on sustainable supply chains. Ignitis was listed among the top 1% of the companies assessed globally by EcoVadis and among the top 3% of assessed companies in the sector. This is a great achievement not only for Ignitis, but also for the entire Group.

Shareholder returns and 2022 outlook

Subject to approval at the Group’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 29 September 2022, in line with the Dividend Policy, for H1 2022 we propose to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.624 per share, corresponding to EUR 45.2 million.

Following the strong performance of the Green Generation segment in H1 2022, we expect 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to be in a range of EUR 360–420 million.

Key financial indicators (APM) for H1 20221

EUR, millions

H1 2022

H1 2021

EBITDA

211.4

171.3

Adjusted EBITDA

206.5

148.8

Green Generation

119.4

35.7

Networks

82.6

78.9

Flexible Generation

8.2

16.6

Customers & Solutions

(4.7)

16.3

Other2

1.0

1.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.9%

20.8%

Net profit

114.8

60.9

Adjusted net profit

107.9

63.4

Investments

129.4

76.6

FCF

(247.2)

86.7

ROE LTM

10.5%

10.1%

Adjusted ROE LTM

10.5%

9.1%

ROCE LTM

7.6%

9.7%

Adjusted ROCE LTM

9.0%

7.9%

 

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM, times

2.96

2.88

FFO LTM/Net debt

28.4%

30.5%

1 Due to Networks Methodology update, change in accounting policy and reclassifications as well as reduction of management adjustments, all financial indicators were recalculated retrospectively for all quarters of the year 2021 (for more information, see Annual report 2021 section ‘Annual results’ part ‘Significant changes in reporting period of 2021’).
.2 Other – other activities and eliminations (consolidation adjustments and related party transactions), including financial results of the parent company. More information about it is disclosed in the First half year 2022 interim report, section ‘6.2 Parent company’s financial statements’.

Earnings call

In relation to the announcement of the interim report for the first half year 2022, an earnings call will be held on Tuesday, 23 August 2022, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6922ds4h

It is also possible to join the earning call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here. After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or select ‘Call me’ option and provide your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.

All questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s IR team, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report, including fact sheet (in Excel), will be available for download at:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- When Nick Twidale reaches his desk in Bridge Street each morning, in the heart of Sydney’s financial district, he’s greeted by a seemingly endless slew of dollar buy orders.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion R

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and Three-for-One Stock Split

    The cybersecurity software company also provided better-than-expected guidance for the October quarter and the full fiscal year.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • NVIDIA Q2 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Stay Alive?

    NVIDIA has been on a blazing-hot earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 14 consecutive quarters.

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Nvidia stock will be solely a data-center story for the foreseeable future

    While Nvidia Corp.’s trimmed outlook earlier in the month from slow gaming was generally seen as unavoidable given chip earnings this season, what the chip maker expects from data-center sales moving ahead will be crucial for the stock to gain footing.

  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Palo Alto (PANW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.82% and 0.42%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Once offering the worst return on Wall Street, cash is now looking like the best asset to own, says Morgan Stanley

    Caution continues to ooze from Wall Street ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting, on worries summer gains were just due to a bear market rally cloaked in false dovish hopes. As Goldman Sach’s chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin told clients after the S&P 500 (SPX) took just 17 weeks to reach his year end target of 4,300, “upside seems limited while downside risks loom.”

  • 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best high-yield dividend stocks for retirees in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment for a retirement portfolio, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022. Staying financially afloat during retirement in the US is hard and requires rigorous planning and […]

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks receiving downgrades, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Despite a strong upswing seen recently in late-July, U.S. stocks were subdued at the start of August, amid […]

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. The same is true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, dating back to 1896. First off, the stock market has already ripped higher recently, with both indexes up double digits in percentage terms since their lowest levels of the year in mid June.

  • Johnson & Johnson Is On a Roll, and This Trade Has My Attention

    Also, I really like the idea of owning the shares - you have time - prior to the split into two firms.