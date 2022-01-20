U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Interim report fourth quarter 2021

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter 2021

Continuing operations

  • Order intake SEK 30,902 million (22,051)

  • Organic growth 23%

  • Total order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 36%

  • Revenues SEK 29,128 million (22,408)

  • Organic growth 14%

  • Total revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 26%

  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,354 million (4,602)

  • Adjusted EBITA margin 18.4% (20.5)

  • EBIT SEK 5,163 million (3,487)

  • EBIT margin 17.7% (15.6)

  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,106 million (4,505)

  • Adjusted EBIT margin 17.5% (20.1)

  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,214 million (4,424)

  • Profit for the period SEK 3,870 million (2,633)

  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,841 million (3,358)

  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.07 (2.10)

  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.05 (2.67)

  • Free operating cash flow SEK 4,604 million (5,941)

  • Proposed dividend per share 4.75 SEK (4.50 +2.00)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on January 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors.

Stockholm, January 20, 2022

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 AM CET on January 20, 2022.

SOURCE Sandvik

