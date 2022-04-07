U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Interim Report January 1 – March 31, 2022

Industrivärden, AB
·1 min read
Industriv&#xe4;rden, AB
Industrivärden, AB

  • Net asset value on March 31, 2022, was SEK 123.5 billion, or SEK 286 per share, a decrease during the first quarter of SEK 46 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 14%.

  • The total return for the first three months of 2022 was -7% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with -14% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

  • During the first quarter of 2022, shares were purchased in Volvo for SEK 0.8 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.2 billion and in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.2 billion.


March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2021

Net asset value, SEK M

123,547

139,576

143,455

Net asset value per share, SEK

286

321

332

Share price Industrivärden C, SEK

263.90

306.40

284.10

Debt-equities ratio, %

4%

4%

4%

SEK M

Jan - March, 2022

Jan - March, 2021

Jan - Dec, 2021

Earnings per share, SEK

-45.88

42.25

61.57

Dividend income

2,018

1,720

8,081

Dividend paid

3,590

Equities portfolio:

Purchases

1,173

501

4,263

Sales

2,004


This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability (Sverker Sivall, +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10 a.m. CEST on April 7, 2022.

Attachment


