Interim Report January 1 – March 31, 2022
Net asset value on March 31, 2022, was SEK 123.5 billion, or SEK 286 per share, a decrease during the first quarter of SEK 46 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 14%.
The total return for the first three months of 2022 was -7% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with -14% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).
During the first quarter of 2022, shares were purchased in Volvo for SEK 0.8 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.2 billion and in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.2 billion.
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2021
Net asset value, SEK M
123,547
139,576
143,455
Net asset value per share, SEK
286
321
332
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK
263.90
306.40
284.10
Debt-equities ratio, %
4%
4%
4%
SEK M
Jan - March, 2022
Jan - March, 2021
Jan - Dec, 2021
Earnings per share, SEK
-45.88
42.25
61.57
Dividend income
2,018
1,720
8,081
Dividend paid
–
–
3,590
Equities portfolio:
Purchases
1,173
501
4,263
Sales
–
–
2,004
This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability (Sverker Sivall, +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10 a.m. CEST on April 7, 2022.
Attachment