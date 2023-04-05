Interim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2023
Net asset value on March 31, 2023, was SEK 138.3 billion, or SEK 320 per share. During the first quarter net asset value increased by 9%, corresponding to SEK 27 per share.
The total return for the period was 10% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 9% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).
During the first quarter of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.4 billion, of which in SCA for SEK 0.2 billion and in Sandvik for SEK 0.2 billion.
2023
2022
2022
March 31
March 31
Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK M
138 305
123 547
126 477
Net asset value per share, SEK
320
286
293
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK
279.20
263.90
253.00
Debt-equities ratio, %
4%
4%
5%
2023
2022
2022
SEK M
Jan - March
Jan - March
Jan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK
27.35
-45.88
-32.34
Dividend income
2 832
2 018
5 479
Dividend paid
–
–
2 915
Equities portfolio:
Purchases
432
1 173
3 184
Sales
–
–
–
This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (phone +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 11:00 a.m. CEST on April 5, 2023.
