Interim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2023

·1 min read
Industrivärden, AB

  • Net asset value on March 31, 2023, was SEK 138.3 billion, or SEK 320 per share. During the first quarter net asset value increased by 9%, corresponding to SEK 27 per share.

  • The total return for the period was 10% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 9% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

  • During the first quarter of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.4 billion, of which in SCA for SEK 0.2 billion and in Sandvik for SEK 0.2 billion.


 

2023

2022

2022

 

March 31

March 31

Dec 31

Net asset value, SEK M

138 305

123 547

126 477

Net asset value per share, SEK

320

286

293

Share price Industrivärden C, SEK

279.20

263.90

253.00

Debt-equities ratio, %

4%

4%

5%

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

2022

SEK M

Jan - March

Jan - March

Jan - Dec

Earnings per share, SEK

27.35

-45.88

-32.34

Dividend income

2 832

2 018

5 479

Dividend paid

2 915

Equities portfolio:

 

 

 

Purchases

432

1 173

3 184

Sales


This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (phone +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 11:00 a.m. CEST on April 5, 2023.

Attachment