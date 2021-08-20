U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Interim Report January – June 2021

Second quarter 2021

  • Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 11 (15)

  • Gross margin for the quarter increased to 56% (35%)

  • Operating loss decreased to MSEK -14 (-21)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.07 (-0.12)

  • Events after the reporting period:

    • In August, Anoto secured a loan of 20 million SEK from Swedish Investors. The loan is an unsecured debt with an interest of 1% per month, an origination fee of 3% and the maturity term of nine months. The investors have the right to convert the loan into equity after five months at a market price without discount. The proceeds will be used to build the pen inventory in order to meet the increased demand from customers.

January – June 2021

  • Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 28 (36)

  • Gross margin for the period increased to 64% (42%)

  • Operating loss decreased to MSEK -24 (-38)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.16 (-0.22)

  • During the first quarter, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 21,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which we raised approximately SEK 18.9 million

For further information, please contact:

Perry Ha, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 20, 2021 at 08:30 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachments


