Interim Report January – June 2022

Net sales for the quarter increased to MSEK 19 (11)

Gross margin for the quarter increased to 69% (56%)

Operating loss decreased to MSEK -12 (-14)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.07)

In April, we announced that Anoto had entered into a development agreement with Samsung Display Company Ltd. Anoto has, after being evaluated since the summer of 2020, been commissioned to develop a digital screen pen for Samsung’s foldable OLED screens for mobile phones, tablets and PCs

In April, we carried out an offset issue of 6,666,666 ordinary shares through which Anoto received MSEK 5 before issue costs through set off against claims against the Company. The subscription price for the issue was 0.75 SEK per share, which corresponded to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Anoto share during the last ten trading days before the date of the request of the set-off

January – June 2022

Net sales for the period increased to MSEK 37 (28)

Gross margin for the period increased to 80% (64%)

Operating loss decreased to MSEK -22 (-24)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.13 (-0.16)

During the first quarter, we carried out a directed rights issue of 7,500,000 new ordinary shares through which Anoto received approximately 5 MSEK before issuing costs





About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

