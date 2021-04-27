U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

Interim Report, January-March 2021, Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter of 2021

  • Net sales in the first quarter amounted to SEK 2,330 (2,541) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -2 per cent.

  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 14 per cent to SEK 139 (122) million and the operating margin was 6.0 (4.8) per cent.

  • EBIT was SEK 84 (61) million. Profit after tax was SEK 53 (31) million.

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.6 (0.3).

  • Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 98 (114) per cent.

  • Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.5 (2.1).

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

26 April 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CEST, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the first quarter via a webcast. To participate in the webcast, please register in advance using the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0E0C6E74-3AAD-42B1-8EC3-876481D71101

To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46850558366 (Sweden), +4723963938 (Norway), +4578150107 (Denmark), +358923195172 (Finland) or +443333009268 (UK).

The briefing material and a recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website www.coor.se , under Investors/Reports and presentations, after the briefing.

Financial calendar

Interim Report January–June 2021 15 July 2021

Interim Report January–September 2021 9 November 2021

Interim Report January–December 2021 10 February 2022

Interim Report January–March 2022 April 2022

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and Director of Investor Relations Klas Elmberg (+46 10 559 65 80).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO (+46 10 559 57 70) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 26 April 2021, at 13:00 a.m. CEST.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/interim-report--january-march-2021--coor-service-management-holding-ab,c3333203

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/3333203/1407244.pdf

Coor Q1 2021

https://news.cision.com/coor/i/english-q1,c2905112

english q1

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interim-report-januarymarch-2021--coor-service-management-holding-ab-301277381.html

SOURCE Coor

