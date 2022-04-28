U.S. markets open in 8 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,213.00
    +32.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,302.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,183.50
    +174.50 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.10
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.32 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.70
    -11.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.36 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8710
    +1.4270 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,329.74
    +898.50 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.16
    +18.24 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,787.20
    +400.57 (+1.52%)
     

Interim report January–March 2022: Sales grew and operating profit was stable at the previous year’s level

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uponor Oyj
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UPNRF
  • UPNRY
Uponor Oyj
Uponor Oyj

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 28 April 2022 at 08:00 a.m. EEST

Interim report January–March 2022: Sales grew and operating profit was stable at the previous year’s level

January–March 2022 in brief

  • Net sales were €349.5 (309.2) million, a growth of 13.0% or 10.7% in constant currency terms. The organic growth was 10.2% or 7.8% in constant currency terms.

  • Operating profit was €46.8 (47.0) million or 13.4% (15.2) of net sales.

  • Comparable operating profit was €47.2 (47.6) million or 13.5% (15.4) of net sales.

  • Earnings per share were €0.45 (0.43).

Guidance statement for 2022 (unchanged)

Excluding the impacts of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales and comparable operating profit to increase from 2021.

(Increase indicates a growth of 2.5% or more.)

Short-term market outlook

Uponor expects that the trends witnessed in the first quarter of 2022 will continue, with residential markets exhibiting solid levels of activity and non-residential markets stable. However, downside risks to the outlook have clearly increased, with new geopolitical and monetary policy uncertainties adding to increasingly acute supply chain challenges and a lack of skilled labour in the construction industry as well as construction material price inflation. The ongoing war in Ukraine, raw material price inflation and interest rate hikes may dampen the underlying demand.

Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, comments:

“Uponor’s performance continued to be solid in the first quarter of 2022. The comparison period benefitted from high pent-up demand and low input prices. Uponor Group’s first quarter net sales grew by 13.0%, and organically by 10.2%, supported by improved flexibility in passing on sales price increases. The Group’s comparable operating profit decreased slightly by -0.7%. Our pricing actions had a positive impact on the operational profit. We were able to fully compensate cost increases caused by higher input prices. Nevertheless, higher overhead costs compared to the exceptionally low overhead costs in the comparison period, caused by Covid-19, lead to a lower profit level. Despite this, the comparable operating margin reached the level of 13.5% (15.4). Our earnings per share rose slightly to €0.45 (0.43). Our safety performance improved with an accident frequency rate (LTIF) of 6.4 (9.1). However, we are still far from Uponor’s target of zero accidents.

In the Building solutions – Europe division, sales price increases impacted positively net sales growth, but higher overhead costs decreased the operating profit. In the Building Solutions - North America division, the strong operational performance as well as price increases contributed positively to the operating profit, but profitability was hampered by higher costs compared to the exceptionally low cost level caused by the Covid-19 situation in the comparison period. In the Uponor Infra division, the growth was driven by sales price increases in all markets, but an unfavourable sales mix and higher extraordinary costs decreased the operating profit.

On 3 March, we suspended all exports and imports to and from Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and we are currently exploring options related to our Russian operations. Uponor’s sales in Russia and Ukraine account for less than 2.5% of total Group sales and less than 1.5% of total Group assets.

At our Capital Markets Day in March, I was pleased to present, together with the Executive Committee, Uponor’s new strategy and financial targets. Uponor’s new strategy centres around maximizing the core and driving sustainable innovation. As a leading partner and a pioneer in sustainable water systems and indoor climate, we are well positioned to benefit from the megatrends of net zero, productivity and clean water. In our new strategy, maximizing the core refers to leveraging our strong position and accelerating growth in our core categories through systematic growth plans, commercial excellence, and M&A. We will further drive growth through a step change in innovation and new technology development and create synergies across our divisions and categories. To pursue the updated strategy and financial targets, we also launched a People First initiative to strengthen the performance mindset of our highly engaged and diverse team of Uponorians. Our strategy is also to lead the construction industry towards net zero which is well connected in a new set of ESG targets.

In line with our commitment to moving our People First agenda forward, I was pleased to welcome Jennifer Hauschildt, to a new position on our Executive Committee, as our new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

In the quarter, we also advanced on our sustainable innovation journey as we launched the world’s first bio-based PEX pipes with a reduced product carbon footprint of up to 90% compared to fossil-based PEX pipes on the market. This innovation helps our customers achieve their sustainability goals in all types of projects. The roll-out started in Sweden, Norway and Finland.

We have kept our outlook for 2022 unchanged. Overall, we had a good start to the year in a very volatile environment: continuing pandemic, supply shortages, high raw material price levels and levels of inflation. We expect the impact from strong inflationary pressures to continue in the coming quarters. To defend margins, we will continue our cost mitigation actions by adding flexibility to the terms and conditions of customer agreements.

To conclude, I want to thank our customers for their trust and all Uponorians for their hard work and commitment. The strength and motivation of our team, our strong balance sheet and market positions keep us on track to move forward with our profitable growth strategy.”

Key figures

M€

1–3/2022

1–3/2021

Change

1–12/2021

Net sales

349.5

309.2

+13.0%

1,313.2

Operating expenses

289.8

250.1

+15.9%

1,110.8

Depreciation and impairments

12.9

12.3

+5.3%

49.1

Other operating income

0.1

0.2

-61.3%

0.9

Operating profit

46.8

47.0

-0.3%

154.1

Operating profit, %

13.4

15.2

-11.8%

11.7

Comparable operating profit

47.2

47.6

-0.7%

160.5

Comparable operating profit, %

13.5

15.4

-12.2%

12.2

Financial income and expenses

-1.0

-2.8

-66.0%

-7.9

Profit before taxes

45.9

43.2

+6.4%

139.8

Profit for the period

33.3

31.7

+4.9%

103.4

Earnings per share

0.45

0.43

+5.8%

1.33



31 Mar

31 Mar

Change


31 Dec

2022

2021

2021

Net working capital, M€

141.5

81.3

+74.0%

93.3

Net-interest bearing debt, M€

85.9

37.9

+126.5%

20.9

Solvency, %

48.4

43.0

+12.4%

50.2

Gearing, %

18.4

9.2

+101.0%

4.3

Return on investment, %

31.8

29.6

+7.1%

24.7

Results briefing and live webcast

A results briefing and live webcast for analysts, institutional investors and the media will be broadcast on 28 April at 13:00 EEST. The briefing is in English. The venue of the briefing is Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2C (Sanoma House), Helsinki, Finland. The webcast can be viewed via our website at uponorgroup.com or via the Uponor IR mobile app. The recorded webcast can be viewed via the website or the app shortly after the live presentation. All presentation materials will be available at www.uponorgroup.com > Investors > Reports and presentations.

Uponor Corporation’s financial reporting in 2022

27 July 2022 Half-year report 1–6/2022
4 Nov 2022 Interim report 1–9/2022


For further information, please contact:

Uponor Corporation

Markus Melkko, CFO, tel. +358 20 129 2038
Franciska Janzon, SVP, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media

Uponor in brief
Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • PayPal cuts earnings outlook, but stock gains with new targets seen as ‘achievable’

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have taken a beating this year, but they were headed about 4% higher in after-hours trading Wednesday even as the payment-technology company cut its full-year outlook and revoked its medium-term forecast in conjunction with its latest earnings report.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Qualcomm stock rallies more than 6% as handset sales drive record results, strong outlook

    Qualcomm Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker's record quarterly results and strong outlook blew past Wall Street estimates and the company assured analysts that demand continues to outstrip supply.

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

  • Apple’s Huge Buyback Will Need to Come With Blowout Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive buyback may not be enough for Apple Inc. investors amid the worst month for big tech since the global financial crisis. The market’s reaction to Alphabet Inc.’s report shows it will also need blowout earnings.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaR

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • Why NCR Corporation Stock Crashed Today

    The maker of ATM machines and cash registers fell short of Wall Street's expectations in the first quarter.