Interim Report January – March 2022

ZetaDisplay AB

Continued growth in the first quarter January - March 2022

Net sales increased by 26.7% to SEK 111.2 (87.8) million

SaaS revenues increased by 17.0% to SEK 47.0 (40.1) million

EBITDA amounted to SEK 5.4 (11.4) million

Adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 8.3 (13.3) million

ARR amounted to SEK 192.6 million compared with SEK 180.5 million in the previous quarter.

Operating profit amounted to SEK -4.5 (3.1) million

Significant events during the quarter

No significant events during the first quarter

Significant events after the first quarter

No significant events after the first quarter





CEO comment



Net sales amounted to SEK 111.2 (87.8) million. SaaS revenues amounted to SEK 47.0 (40.1) million and represented 42.2 % (45.7) of net sales. EBITDA was SEK 5.4 (11.4) million. Adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 8.3 (13.3) million.

The increase in net sales is partly explained by the acquisition of the German NORDLAND systems GmbH and partly organic growth. Gross profit amounted to SEK 66.4 (57.2) million with a gross margin of 59.7 (65.2) %.

During the first quarter, we have seen continued increased activity in the market, internationally and nationally, which we are responding to with a strong customer offering. The number of procurements has increased, and customers have to a greater extent started planning for new projects. Further, we have seen that some shortage of components has led to delays in hardware and project deliveries.

Outlook

We are positive that the market continues to recover, and we are preparing for further growth.





Malmö, 17 May 2022

Per Mandorf

President and CEO





This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors. This interim report is a translation of the original Swedish interim report that has been formally approved by the Board of Directors. This interim report is such information that ZetaDisplay AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, on the authority of Per Mandorf for publication on 17 May 2022 at 5:00 p.m CET

Upcoming reporting sessions

ZetaDisplay AB's half-year report will be published on ir.zetadisplay.com in August, week 35.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a European leader in Digital Signage. We are number one in the Nordic region and second in Europe. We actively drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior at the point of decision-making in shops, in public environments and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a globally leading player that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is headquartered in Malmö - Sweden, has annual sales of approximately SEK 500 million and employs more than 200 people at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles over 80,000 installations in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the British investment company Hanover Investors. More information at: https://zetadisplay.com , www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com





