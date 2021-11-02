U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.75
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,749.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,885.50
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.10
    +2.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.34
    +0.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6300
    -0.3680 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,766.04
    -258.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.19
    +47.68 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Interim report, January – September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinch AB
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

July – September 2021

  • Net sales increased by 122 percent to SEK 3,938m (1,778). Organic growth in local currency was 41 percent.

  • Gross profit increased by 86 percent to SEK 896m (481). Organic growth in local currency was 20 percent.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 27 percent to SEK 298m (234).

  • Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 270m (219).

  • Profit after tax for the quarter amounted to SEK 266m (96).

  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.37 (0.16) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.36 (0.16).

January – September 2021

  • Net sales increased by 118 percent to SEK 10,970m (5,024). Organic growth in local currency was 42 percent.

  • Gross profit increased by 86 percent to SEK 2,585m (1,388). Organic growth in local currency was 25 percent.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 39 percent to SEK 851m (611).

  • Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 768m (565).

  • Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 454m (230).

  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.63 (0.38) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.62 (0.38).

“As in the previous quarters, we have continued to see broad-based growth across different customer segments and geographies.” Oscar Werner, CEO

Significant events during the quarter

  • Sinch announced on 24 August the appointment of Christina Raaschou as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the executive management team, as of 10 January 2022. Raaschou was most recently with H&M Group and has also had senior HR roles with Unilever and Ericsson.

  • Sinch informed the market on 22 September that it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire MessengerPeople, a leading German supplier of B2C conversational messaging software. The agreed consideration is EUR 48m on a cash and debt-free basis. Sinch will pay EUR 33.6m in cash and EUR 14.4m in the form of new shares in Sinch.

  • Sinch announced on 30 September that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pathwire, a leading cloud-based email delivery platform, including its Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid products for developers and marketers. Sinch will pay the sellers cash consideration of USD 925m and 51 million new shares in Sinch.

  • It was also announced on 30 September that Sinch had executed a directed issue of 40.1 million shares that raised total subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 6.6 billion (about USD 750m). The issue proceeds will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Pathwire. The subscription price was SEK 164.60 per share.

  • On the same date, 30 September, Sinch issued a notice of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Sinch AB to be held 26 October 2021.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

  • The extraordinary general meeting held 26 October resolved in favor of all board proposals.

  • Sinch has received all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of MessageMedia, and will proceed with closing procedures in the near future.

  • Sinch completed the acquisition of MessengerPeople on 1 November. Sinch paid EUR 33.6m in cash and EUR 14.4m in the form of 835,677 new shares in Sinch. The 835,677 shares were issued on the same day at a subscription price of SEK 171.78 per share.

1 EBITDA before depreciation, amortization and impairments excluding items affecting comparability and adjustments. See Note 2 for a specification of items affecting comparability and adjustments.

2 EBIT excluding items affecting comparability, adjustments and depreciation and amortization of acquisition-related assets that do not give rise to cash flows. See Note 5 for a specification of depreciation and amortization.

Invitation to phone conference

Sinch will present the interim report in a webcast conference call on 2 November at 14:00 CET. Watch the presentation at http://investors.sinch.com/webcast or call and register a couple of minutes in advance.

Sweden: +46 8 506 92 180
United Kingdom: +44 2071 928 000
United States: +1 631 510 7495
Access code: 698 7713

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Note: Sinch AB (publ) is required to publish the information in this interim report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on 2 November 2021 at 07:30 CET.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase and Silvergate Capital Are Up Today

    Meanwhile, shares of the cryptocurrency mining company Bit Digital are way down today, although volatile overall.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Zillow is offloading homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Rising

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is continuing to move higher Monday after the stock notched gains during seven of the last eight trading days. SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning to Tesla short sellers after driving a Tesla vehicle for the first time over the weekend. "I would get out of the way of Elon Musk if I were you," Scaramucci said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The SkyBridge Capital founder was, obviously, impressed. "I drove the Tesla last night. Just a big heads up to eve

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Why This General Electric Analyst Is Targeting $6.5B In Free Cash Flow In 2022

    General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) failed to wow the market when it reported third-quarter earnings numbers, but one analyst said Monday that he's optimistic that the industrial giant’s free cash flow recovery will really start to gain steam in 2022. The GE Analyst: Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on GE with a $128 price target. Related Link: Is General Electric's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued? The GE Takeaways: In his new note, Obin updated his free cash flow fore

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • ‘The thrill is gone’ on AMD stock, but Intel is looking better: Analyst

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. have been red-hot since the start of the pandemic, but one analyst worries that momentum could stall due to a possible slowdown in digital-transformation efforts and remote-work initiatives.