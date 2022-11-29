U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Interim Report January - September 2022

Promore Pharma
·3 min read
Promore Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

July to September

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0 (0)

  • Net loss was MSEK -5.3 (-6.1), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.09 (-0.11)

  • Cash flow after financing activities amounted to MSEK -6.1 (+39.1)

  • Cash amounted to MSEK 23.5 (52.1), compared to MSEK 45.3 on 31 December 2021

January to September

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0 (0)

  • Net loss was MSEK -19.9 (-21.1), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.33 (-0.49)

  • Cash flow after financing activities amounted to MSEK -21.8 (-27.9)

Significant events during January - September

  • In January 2022, warrants corresponding to a dilution of 0.2% of the number of outstanding shares were deregistered.

  • In February 2022, the first trial person was enrolled in PHSU05 (ensereptide).

  • The recruitment target for the study was achieved according to plan in March.

  • At the AGM in May, Marianne Dicander Alexandersson was elected new chairman of the board. Also, Candice Jung was elected new member of the board.

  • In September 2022, the last clinic visit in PHSU05 occurred (ensereptide).

  • In August 2022, the company received a granted patent in the European Union for the use of the candidate drug ropo-camptide (LL-37) for the treatment of chronic wounds.

Events after the reporting period

  • In November 2022, it was announced that results from PHSU05 are expected in April 2023, where the lack of special-ized staff and equipment is the reason for the slight delay

" The third quarter of the year has been characterized by continued progress within our two clinical development programs"

Jonas Ekblom, President and CEO of Promore Pharma

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is undergoing a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that Promore Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-11-29 13:28 CET.

Link to the report on our site

The full interim report is available at https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Attachments

Promore Pharma Q3 2022 ENG FINAL

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729231/Interim-Report-January--September-2022

