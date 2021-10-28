U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.75
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,634.25
    +47.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.90
    +7.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    -0.78 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.93
    +0.95 (+5.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5900
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,199.58
    +449.28 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.49
    -42.83 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.60
    -17.67 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Interim Report July - September, Q3

Micro Systemation (MSAB)
·4 min read

  • Net sales amounted to 89.6 million (99.3) -4.0 percent (-1,6 per cent in local currencies)

  • EBIT amounted to 24.0 (29.4) million

  • EBIT margin was 26.7 (31.5) procent

  • Profit after tax amounted to 18.6 (21.4) million

  • Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEKk 1.01 (0.56)

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -10.8 (-2.8) million

  • Cash and cash equivalent amounted to 61.3 (59.0) mkr

Comments from the CEO

Sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 89.6 million with an operating profit of SEK 24.0 million, which corresponds to an operating margin of 27%. The margin shows the strength of our business model where we have a gross margin of approximately 93%. If we increase sales, it has a major positive effect on the company's profit.

When we sell new systems, software and hardware are included. The hardware is a small part of the customer’s cost but is crucial for connecting and managing the tens of thousands of digital devices we support.

The information we are receiving from our sub-contractors has never been so uncertain due to the prevailing, global shortage of components for certain electronics products. If our sub-contractors had been able to deliver according to plan, our third quarter sales would have surpassed our sales for the corresponding period in 2020.

However, we have our own warehouses and alternative suppliers for a large part of the hardware components we use. Which means that we will minimize future delivery delays.

The company's other external costs are slightly higher than in the corresponding period last year, but at the same time significantly lower than before the pandemic. This is due to more markets opening up and enabling physical meetings as well as participation in important trade fairs and other events.

We expect that these costs will continue to rise slightly as restrictions on travel are reduced, which is something we also welcome as it creates more opportunities to show what we can offer customers when it comes to both products and services.

The change we made in North America last year is starting to show results. Sales increased during the third quarter compared to last year, even though we are slightly behind so far this year, we are doing the right things with the right organization, and this will continue to have an effect.

The EMEA region is slightly lower during the third quarter but has grown so far this year and an important quarter for EMEA is the fourth quarter as many of the customers in the region have budget years that coincide with calendar years.

ASIA / CIS is a region that is declining compared to the previous year and this is largely a consequence of our more restrictive attitude in which countries we sell our solutions to. Unfortunately, several countries in the region have developed in a way that has made us actively choose not to deliver our solutions.

More and more countries are easing restrictions, which enable travelling. This means that several projects that were previously hindered or even paused can now be resumed and completed. It is primarily frontline projects that we know will be resumed.

The mobile forensic industry is rapidly changing in a positive direction. More and more authorities in the western world are being required to work according to certain standards in mobile forensics. Standards that enable our customers to decentralize the work of reading digital devices in a controlled and legally secure manner, in order to meet the enormous

need for secure evidence in digital devices. Being able to

secure the truth from digital devices and the owner's activity is indisputably important for law enforcement agencies. This is what MSAB is a world leader in. For several reasons, ever higher demands are placed on both which and how the information is secured from seized mobile phones.

For the past two years, MSAB has been a leading participant in a European initiative funded by the EU. The project is called "FORMOBILE” whose purpose is to ensure integrity and security through documented and standardized methods for reading mobile phones in Europe.

The project will run until the middle of next year and will result in new standards and higher requirements for European police, which MSAB not only meets but also worked with and developed.

Several important customers request strategic advice and assistance with the implementation and maintenance of our ECO systems.

This is exactly what we anticipated and prepared for early on when we started our professional services.

I view MSAB's future development positively and we will continue to support our customers in their important work to create a safer society through increasing quality and value in our products and services.

Stockholm, October 2021

Joel Bollö, Chief Executive Officer

The information in this report is such that MSAB, Corporate ID number 556244-3050, is required to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this report was submitted for publication on 28 October, 2021 at 08:00 CEST.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

    As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its target for short-term interest rates at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0% at the two-day rate review that ended on Thursday. In fresh quarterly estimates, the BOJ cut its consumer inflation forecast for the year ending in March 2022 to 0% from 0.6% due largely to the impact of cellphone fee cuts and a change in the base year for the price index.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Shell Sets Bigger CO2-Reduction Target as Profit Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc responded to external pressure by setting a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, while reporting an increase in third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaLike its peers, Shell has been lifted by the surge in oil and

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • Ford Earnings Beat Estimates. Shares Are Soaring Because the Dividend Is Back.

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • LendingClub Corp (LC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC)Q3 2021 Earnings CallOct 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to the LendingClub's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.