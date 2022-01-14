U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021

Sodexo SA
·2 min read
In this article:
Regulated
information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 14, 2022

Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021

Under the liquidity contract managed by Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:

  • 49,612 shares

  • €10,947,920

Traded volume on buy side: 1,161,995 shares for €87,805,978 (10,274 transactions)
Traded volume on sell side: 1,235,286 shares for €93,738,369 (11,868 transactions)

As a reminder, the following assets were booked to the account in the last interim report on June 30, 2021:

  • 167,903 shares

  • €11,605,851

Traded volume on buy side: 1,461,594 shares for €116,832,520 (13,889 transactions)
Traded volume on sell side: 1,456,024 shares for €116,330,842 (15,386 transactions)

However, since the previous interim report on June 30, 2021, the resources were reduced to bring the liquidity account in line with the AMF decision Nr 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021. So that, as of August 31, 2021, the following assets were booked:

  • 120,009 shares

  • €5,416,006

In addition, as a reminder at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on March 13, 2020:

  • 227,000 shares

  • €7,088,975

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

Attachment


