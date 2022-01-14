Regulated

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 14, 2022

Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021

Under the liquidity contract managed by Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021:

49,612 shares

€10,947,920

Traded volume on buy side: 1,161,995 shares for €87,805,978 (10,274 transactions)

Traded volume on sell side: 1,235,286 shares for €93,738,369 (11,868 transactions)

As a reminder, the following assets were booked to the account in the last interim report on June 30, 2021:

167,903 shares

€11,605,851

Traded volume on buy side: 1,461,594 shares for €116,832,520 (13,889 transactions)

Traded volume on sell side: 1,456,024 shares for €116,330,842 (15,386 transactions)

However, since the previous interim report on June 30, 2021, the resources were reduced to bring the liquidity account in line with the AMF decision Nr 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021. So that, as of August 31, 2021, the following assets were booked:

120,009 shares

€5,416,006

In addition, as a reminder at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on March 13, 2020:

227,000 shares

€7,088,975

