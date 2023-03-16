Interim report Q1 2022/23

Reuters

ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares jumped around 18% on Thursday after the company secured a lifeline from the Swiss central bank to shore up investor confidence, reversing some of the losses that stripped off a quarter of its market value the day before. The Swiss bank's announcement that it would make use of a $54-billion loan from the Swiss National Bank helped stem heavy selling in financial markets in Asia on Thursday and prompted a modest rally in European equities. JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and the "status quo was no longer an option", leaving a takeover of Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome.