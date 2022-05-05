U.S. markets open in 7 hours 54 minutes

Interim Report Q1 2022: GN Store Nord delivered -6% revenue growth and -21% organic revenue growth in Q1 2022, constrained by the global supply chain situation and on an exceptionally high comparison base. Full year guidance confirmed

GN Store Nord A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • GGNDF
  • GNNDY
GN Store Nord A/S
GN Store Nord A/S

- - GN Store Nord

  • In Q1 2022, GN delivered -6% revenue growth, of which -21% was organic revenue growth, leading to a revenue of DKK 3,859 million, constrained by the challenging global supply chain situation and on an exceptionally high comparison base

  • Adj. EBITA was DKK 264 million and free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK -557 million driven by the decrease in reported earnings

  • Adj. Leverage ended at 5.4x, reflecting the closing of the SteelSeries transaction and the traditional seasonality in cash flow generation

  • Full year guidance confirmed

- - GN Hearing

  • GN Hearing delivered revenue growth of 8% in Q1 2022, of which organic revenue growth was 2% in a recovering hearing aid market

  • Adj. EBITA margin was 2.0% in the Core business driven by higher freight and input costs, investments in growth opportunities and traditional seasonality. EBITA for the Emerging business was DKK -67 million driven by continued investments in future growth

  • Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK -175 million driven by the lower earnings level and traditional seasonality, but positively impacted by working capital movements

  • New product launches going as planned and R&D roadmap on track to fuel growth during second half of 2022

  • Full year guidance confirmed

- - GN Audio

  • GN Audio delivered revenue growth of -12%, of which organic revenue growth was -30% while SteelSeries delivered organic revenue growth of -35%, constrained by the challenging global supply chain situation and on an exceptionally high comparison base

  • GN Audio continued to experience strong underlying demand resulting in a historically high order backlog

  • The COVID-19 situation in China and Hong Kong challenged the manufacturing and logistics capacity towards the end of the quarter, which resulted in some short-term delays in shipments

  • Adj. EBITA margin was 14.4%, reflecting the topline development, higher freight and input costs, the development in FX as well as the consolidation of SteelSeries

  • Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK -140 million reflecting the decrease in reported earnings

  • Full year guidance confirmed

Quotes from executive management
Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing, comments: “We are now looking at a recovering hearing aid market and see strong and attractive megatrends where GN Hearing’s competencies will demonstrate our unique ability to innovate. With the Q1 2022 launch of Jabra Enhance Plus we took an important first step in reaching new target groups for occasional hearing enhancement. And with the launch of ReSound ONE BTE we further broadened our portfolio in the traditional hearing market, where we have a strong product roadmap in place for the remainder of the year. Combined with a solid plan to restore profitability and several emerging opportunities, I am excited about the coming quarters and years for our company.”

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, comments: “The significant impact from the manufacturing, logistics, and components challenges that slowed our growth in late 2021 unfortunately continued in Q1 2022. We continue to see strong demand across our product categories, which makes us very comfortable about the robustness of the underlying trends and dynamics that drive the industry, but right now the growth is solely supply driven and impacted by the COVID-19 situation in China.”

Financial overview Q1 2022

GN Store Nord*

GN Hearing

GN Audio

DKK million

Core business

Emerging business

GN Hearing

GN Audio Organic

SteelSeries

GN Audio

Revenue

3,859

1,297

40

1,337

2,072

450

2,522

Organic growth

-21%

2%

76%

2%

-30%

-35%

-30%

Adj. EBITA**

264

26

-67

-41

364

Adj. EBITA margin**

6.8%

2.0%

-3.1%

14.4%

* Including Other, ** Excluding non-recurring items (DKK -142 million in COGS in GN Audio, DKK -77 million in OPEX in GN Audio, DKK -3 million in COGS in GN Hearing and DKK -26 million in OPEX in GN Hearing)

Teleconference
GN Store Nord will host a teleconference at 11.00 a.m. CEST today. Please visit www.gn.com/investor to access the teleconference. Presentation material will be available on the website prior to the start of the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55



About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment


