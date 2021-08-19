Interim Report Q2 2021: GN Store Nord delivers 49% organic revenue growth driven by strong growth in both GN Hearing and GN Audio
GN Store Nord delivered 49% organic revenue growth in Q2 2021
EBITA reached DKK 635 million corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.8% compared to 0.9% in Q2 2020, reflecting strong execution across the company
Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 510 million in Q2 2021, primarily reflecting the growth in earnings
Leverage of 1.3x net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA, compared to 1.6x by the end of Q1 2021
GN to launch new innovative lifestyle product extending the Jabra Enhance line of hearing enhancement solutions
The financial guidance is confirmed
- - GN Hearing
GN Hearing delivered organic revenue growth of 95% in Q2 2021 in a market continuously impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The market recovery continues to vary significantly across regions and countries
EBITA improved to DKK 153 million in Q2 2021 compared to DKK -336 million in Q2 2020 driven by the revenue growth and supported by prudent cost management, while continuing to invest in R&D and IT infrastructure
Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 123 million in Q2 2021 compared to DKK -117 million in Q2 2020, mainly driven by the recovery in revenue and earnings
- - GN Audio
GN Audio continued the strong performance and delivered 32% organic revenue growth in Q2 2021, driven by double-digit growth in both the enterprise and the consumer segment
EBITA increased by 30% to DKK 532 million in Q2 2021 corresponding to an EBITA margin of 21.7%. The EBITA margin development primarily reflects the strong topline development on top of continued investments in future growth opportunities
Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 371 million in Q2 2021 compared to DKK 579 million in Q2 2020 driven by the growth in earnings, but offset by a strong development in net working capital in Q2 2020
GN Audio continues to work closely with suppliers of components to address demand
Quotes from executive management
Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing, comments: ”I’m pleased to see the strong execution across GN Hearing delivering 95% organic revenue growth in an all-in-all recovering global hearing aid market. We have during the quarter and throughout the pandemic invested relentlessly in R&D, and with the launch of our new Jabra Enhance line of products being the latest landmark in reaching entirely new types of customers with discreet hearing enhancement, we are positioned strongly to capture growth.”
René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, comments: “GN Audio continued to take significant market share in Q2 2021 in the enterprise segment with our innovative world leading office products. Our new Jabra PanaCast camera line-up, announced in April, started shipment during the summer and will support GN Audio’s continued growth as companies reinvent meetings and collaboration. We expect high demand for our products to continue as organizations invest in hybrid and flexible working solutions to prepare for the new normal following the pandemic.”
Financial overview Q2 2021
GN Hearing
GN Audio
GN Store Nord*
DKK million
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Growth
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Growth
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Growth
Revenue
1,322
715
85%
2,456
1,944
26%
3,778
2,659
42%
Organic growth
95%
-54%
32%
32%
49%
-13%
Gross profit
832
332
151%
1,264
1,009
25%
2,096
1,341
56%
Gross margin
62.9%
46.4%
+16.5%p
51.5%
51.9%
-0.4%p
55.5%
50.4%
+5.1%p
EBITA
153
-336
NA
532
408
30%
635
25
EBITA margin
11.6%
-47.0%
+58.6%p
21.7%
21.0%
+0.7%p
16.8%
0.9%
+15.9%p
Earnings per share (EPS) - DKK
3.29
0.06
Free cash flow excl. M&A
123
-117
+240
371
579
-208
510
517
-7
Cash conversion
80%
NA
NA
70%
142%
-72%p
80%
2,068%
* Including "Other"
