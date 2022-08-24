Interim Report Q2 2022

Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 21/2022



Revenue growth of 4% in Q2 2022

”Our efforts to improve efficiency starts materializing. In Q2 2022 efficiency was 64% and continues to be one of our key performance indicators to improve.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Q2 highlights

Revenue growth of 4% amounting to DKK 390m

EBITDA decline of 30% amounting to DKK 16m

Improvement of efficiency to 64%

up from 59% in Q4 2021

Hiring of new CFO Brian Iversen

Hiring of key leadership positions in Market Units and Business Lines

Launch of new leadership principles

Pricing and cost initiatives





H1 highlights

Revenue growth of 6% amounting to DKK 783m

EBITDA decline of 25% amounting to DKK 46m

Divestment of Columbus Russia with a negative effect of DKK 25m

Focus on improving efficiency

Stable number of employees

Strengthening our one Columbus culture

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 ∆% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ∆% Cloud ERP 171,155 174,885 -2.1% 350,666 363,793 -3.6% Columbus Care 70,685 68,518 3.2% 142,493 131,211 8.6% Digital Commerce 47,257 42,020 12.5% 93,187 81,451 14.4% Data & Analytics 15,283 11,876 28.7% 30,602 16,982 80.2% Customer Experience

& Engagement 12,538 7,167 74.9% 24,065 16,560 45.3% Other Local Business 17,476 16,026 9.0% 36,422 32,111 13.4% Total sale of services 334,394 320,492 4.3% 677,435 642,108 5.5% Total sale of products 55,309 53,247 3.9% 105,117 98,263 7.0% Total net revenue 389,703 373,739 4.3% 782,552 740,371 5.7%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 ∆% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ∆% Sweden 141,746 130,374 8.7% 280,845 261,416 7.4% Denmark 60,926 64,635 -5.7% 126,490 128,191 -1.3% Norway 67,262 63,535 5.9% 137,262 125,387 9.5% UK 38,079 35,053 8.6% 78,068 73,149 6.7% US 18,302 20,569 -11.0% 38,263 39,107 -2.2% Other 7,282 6,113 19.1% 14,557 13,524 7.6% GDC 797 213 274.2% 1,950 1,334 46.2% Total sale of services 334,394 320,492 4.3% 677,435 642,108 5.5% Total sale of products 55,309 53,247 3.9% 105,117 98,263 7.0% Total net revenue 389,703 373,739 4.3% 782,552 740,371 5.7%

Maintained outlook

Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m to DKK 1,625m, a growth of 8% to 15%.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m to DKK 145m, a growth of 34% to 62%.

Story continues

Live webcast and conference call

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 24 August 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Head of Global Finance Operations, Nicole Bluhme.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf298e8a948e94f77bce308d88dca6d2c

For further information, please contact:

Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000

Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, Tel.: +45 2969 0677

About Columbus

Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.









Attachment



