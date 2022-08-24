U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Interim Report Q2 2022

Columbus A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • COLUM.CO
Columbus A/S
Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 21/2022

Revenue growth of 4% in Q2 2022

Our efforts to improve efficiency starts materializing. In Q2 2022 efficiency was 64% and continues to be one of our key performance indicators to improve.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Q2 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 4% amounting to DKK 390m

  • EBITDA decline of 30% amounting to DKK 16m

  • Improvement of efficiency to 64%
    up from 59% in Q4 2021

  • Hiring of new CFO Brian Iversen

  • Hiring of key leadership positions in Market Units and Business Lines

  • Launch of new leadership principles

  • Pricing and cost initiatives

H1 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 6% amounting to DKK 783m

  • EBITDA decline of 25% amounting to DKK 46m

  • Divestment of Columbus Russia with a negative effect of DKK 25m

  • Focus on improving efficiency

  • Stable number of employees

  • Strengthening our one Columbus culture

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

∆%

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

∆%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cloud ERP

171,155

174,885

-2.1%

350,666

363,793

-3.6%

Columbus Care

70,685

68,518

3.2%

142,493

131,211

8.6%

Digital Commerce

47,257

42,020

12.5%

93,187

81,451

14.4%

Data & Analytics

15,283

11,876

28.7%

30,602

16,982

80.2%

Customer Experience
& Engagement

12,538

7,167

74.9%

24,065

16,560

45.3%

Other Local Business

17,476

16,026

9.0%

36,422

32,111

13.4%

Total sale of services

334,394

320,492

4.3%

677,435

642,108

5.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total sale of products

55,309

53,247

3.9%

105,117

98,263

7.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenue

389,703

373,739

4.3%

782,552

740,371

5.7%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

∆%

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

∆%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweden

141,746

130,374

8.7%

280,845

261,416

7.4%

Denmark

60,926

64,635

-5.7%

126,490

128,191

-1.3%

Norway

67,262

63,535

5.9%

137,262

125,387

9.5%

UK

38,079

35,053

8.6%

78,068

73,149

6.7%

US

18,302

20,569

-11.0%

38,263

39,107

-2.2%

Other

7,282

6,113

19.1%

14,557

13,524

7.6%

GDC

797

213

274.2%

1,950

1,334

46.2%

Total sale of services

334,394

320,492

4.3%

677,435

642,108

5.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total sale of products

55,309

53,247

3.9%

105,117

98,263

7.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenue

389,703

373,739

4.3%

782,552

740,371

5.7%

Maintained outlook

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m to DKK 1,625m, a growth of 8% to 15%.

  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m to DKK 145m, a growth of 34% to 62%.

Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 24 August 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Head of Global Finance Operations, Nicole Bluhme.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf298e8a948e94f77bce308d88dca6d2c

For further information, please contact:

  • Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000

  • Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, Tel.: +45 2969 0677

About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.



Attachment


