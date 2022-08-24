Interim Report Q2 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- COLUM.CO
Company announcement no. 21/2022
Revenue growth of 4% in Q2 2022
”Our efforts to improve efficiency starts materializing. In Q2 2022 efficiency was 64% and continues to be one of our key performance indicators to improve.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Q2 highlights
Revenue growth of 4% amounting to DKK 390m
EBITDA decline of 30% amounting to DKK 16m
Improvement of efficiency to 64%
up from 59% in Q4 2021
Hiring of new CFO Brian Iversen
Hiring of key leadership positions in Market Units and Business Lines
Launch of new leadership principles
Pricing and cost initiatives
H1 highlights
Revenue growth of 6% amounting to DKK 783m
EBITDA decline of 25% amounting to DKK 46m
Divestment of Columbus Russia with a negative effect of DKK 25m
Focus on improving efficiency
Stable number of employees
Strengthening our one Columbus culture
Service revenue split on Business Lines
DKK ´000
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
∆%
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
∆%
Cloud ERP
171,155
174,885
-2.1%
350,666
363,793
-3.6%
Columbus Care
70,685
68,518
3.2%
142,493
131,211
8.6%
Digital Commerce
47,257
42,020
12.5%
93,187
81,451
14.4%
Data & Analytics
15,283
11,876
28.7%
30,602
16,982
80.2%
Customer Experience
12,538
7,167
74.9%
24,065
16,560
45.3%
Other Local Business
17,476
16,026
9.0%
36,422
32,111
13.4%
Total sale of services
334,394
320,492
4.3%
677,435
642,108
5.5%
Total sale of products
55,309
53,247
3.9%
105,117
98,263
7.0%
Total net revenue
389,703
373,739
4.3%
782,552
740,371
5.7%
Service revenue split on Market Units
DKK ´000
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
∆%
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
∆%
Sweden
141,746
130,374
8.7%
280,845
261,416
7.4%
Denmark
60,926
64,635
-5.7%
126,490
128,191
-1.3%
Norway
67,262
63,535
5.9%
137,262
125,387
9.5%
UK
38,079
35,053
8.6%
78,068
73,149
6.7%
US
18,302
20,569
-11.0%
38,263
39,107
-2.2%
Other
7,282
6,113
19.1%
14,557
13,524
7.6%
GDC
797
213
274.2%
1,950
1,334
46.2%
Total sale of services
334,394
320,492
4.3%
677,435
642,108
5.5%
Total sale of products
55,309
53,247
3.9%
105,117
98,263
7.0%
Total net revenue
389,703
373,739
4.3%
782,552
740,371
5.7%
Maintained outlook
Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m to DKK 1,625m, a growth of 8% to 15%.
EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m to DKK 145m, a growth of 34% to 62%.
Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 24 August 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Head of Global Finance Operations, Nicole Bluhme.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call:
1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.
Online Registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf298e8a948e94f77bce308d88dca6d2c
For further information, please contact:
Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000
Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, Tel.: +45 2969 0677
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM
For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.
Attachment