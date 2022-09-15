U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.00
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,207.00
    +58.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,158.75
    +16.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.90
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.92
    -0.56 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.20
    -9.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.93
    -1.34 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1502
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4150
    +0.3220 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,174.01
    -201.71 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.18
    -3.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.63
    +36.33 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Interim report Q3 2021/22

Roblon A/S
·4 min read
Roblon A/S
Roblon A/S

Roblon maintains full-year profit guidance for 2021/22

Interim report for Q3 2021/22 (the period 1 November 2021 – 31 July 2022)

Highlights of the interim report of the Roblon Group:

As expected, the Group continued to suffer the after-effects of COVID-19 during the first three quarters of 2021/22, mainly in the form of supply shortages of raw materials, logistics challenges and general market impacts. This and rising inflation and impacts from the war in Ukraine have temporarily challenged revenue and profitability and resulted in increased inventories of critical raw materials.

As described in company announcement no. 1/2022, the Group acquired the Czech company Vamafil spol. s.r.o at 3 January 2022 as part of Roblon’s growth strategy within its core business, the fibre optic cable industry. A preliminary purchase price allocation has been made, as detailed in note 5 to the interim report.

The relocation and installation of selected parts of the production facilities from Denmark to the Czech Republic are proceeding according to plan. The first stage of the relocation took place in early June 2022, the second relocation stage took place in August 2022 and the third and final relocation stage is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

  • In Q1-Q3 2021/22, the order intake rose to DKKm 313.1 (DKKm 223.4) and the order book at 31 July 2022 was DKKm 123.7 (DKKm 83.0).

  • Revenue amounted to DKKm 262.0 (DKKm 169.4). This covered an increase of DKKm 61.3 in the FOC product group and a DKKm 31.3 increase in the Composite product group, of which DKKm 19.6 related to Vamafil.

  • The gross margin of 49.1% (45.8%) for the first half was positively affected by a favourable product mix and improved profitability in the FOC product group.

  • Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) was DKKm 10.9 (a loss of DKKm 18.7).

  • EBIT before special items was a loss of DKKm 9.2 (a loss of DKKm 33.5).

  • Special items relating to the acquisition of Vamafil in the Czech Republic amounted to a net expense of DKKm 4.9 (DKKm 0).

  • Roblon’s equity at 31 July 2022 stood at DKKm 214.3 (DKKm 214.1).

  • Cash flow from operations for Q1-Q3 2021/22 was a net outflow of DKKm 21.2 (an outflow of DKKm 31.3), adversely affected by an increase of approximately DKKm 20 in working capital. The increase mainly related to the higher level of activity, increasing raw materials prices and larger inventories of critical raw materials.

Guidance for full year 2021/22

The guidance is still subject to uncertainty due to the adverse after-effects of COVID-19 in all the Group’s markets, most recently reflected in an adverse impact on the FOC product group in the USA.

Roblon has ceased all sales to Russia and Belarus as a result of the war in Ukraine. Historically, the Group has not had significant business activities in either Russia, Belarus or Ukraine.

Supply shortages of certain raw materials and components are expected to remain a challenge.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021/22, Management maintains the following full-year guidance for 2021/22:

  • Revenue in the DKKm 360-390 range (2020/21: DKKm 249.9).

  • Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) in the range of DKKm 17-27 (2020/21: a loss of DKKm 12.6).

  • Operating profit/loss before special items (EBIT) in the range of a loss of DKKm 10 to a profit of DKKm 0 (2020/21: a loss of DKKm 32.9).

  • Special items relating to restructuring costs amounting to an expense of around DKKm 8 (2020/21: DKKm 0).

Head office building put up for sale

In early 2020, the Group decided to put its property in Frederikshavn up for sale. There are currently no potential buyers of the buildings, but the sales process continues. After the sale, the Group’s Danish activities will all be located at Roblon’s facilities in Gærum, which currently house production and various administrative functions. As well as generating positive synergies in the day-to-day operations, this initiative is also expected to have a positive impact on Roblon’s results and equity going forward.

Forward-looking statements

Please note that short-term forecasts are subject to a high degree of uncertainty in light of all markets being affected by COVID-19. The war in Ukraine raises further uncertainty regarding the supply and transport of components and raw materials etc.

The above forward-looking statements, in particular revenue and earnings projections, are inherently uncertain and subject to risk. Many factors are beyond Roblon’s control and, consequently, actual results may differ significantly from the projections expressed in this interim report. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competitive situation, changes in demand and purchasing behaviour, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations and general economic, political and commercial conditions.

Frederikshavn, 15 September 2022 Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen                 Lars Østergaard
Chairman of the Board        Managing Director and CEO

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Cash is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • Billionaires typically own concentrated stock positions — this investor posted a 30-fold gain over 10 years on one little-known company

    The key to wealth is diversification, the adage goes. But building extreme wealth is often derived from just a few investments.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • 1 Simple Reason Not to Sell 3M Stock

    This Dividend King has lost its luster as slowing growth and mounting legal troubles threaten the core investment thesis.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • Is SNAP a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Silver Ring Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of June 2022, the portfolio was very attractively priced, with the Price to Base Case value ratio at 56%. The portfolio had 13 investments plus hedges, cash at 0%, […]

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.