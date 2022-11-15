Interim Report Q3 2022
Company announcement no. 29/2022
Solid organic growth despite macro-economic uncertainty
”Despite rapid changes in the macro-economic environment, we delivered a satisfactory Q3 driven by immense effort in all our Business Lines and Market Units. We will continue to focus on increasing efficiency to improve EBITDA margin further”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Q3 2022 highlights
Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 334m
EBITDA amounts to DKK 16m
Efficiency of 61% in a quarter with summer vacation
Our new CFO Brian Iversen joined Columbus
Merge of Project and Care Business Lines
Pricing and cost initiatives start materializing
Launch of new sustainability strategy
Q3 2022 YTD highlights
Revenue growth of 7% amounting to DKK 1,117m
EBITDA amounted to DKK 62m which is on par with 2021
Pricing and cost initiatives initiated
Improved efficiency
Stable number of employees
Service revenue split on Business Lines
DKK ´000
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
∆%
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
∆%
Dynamics
144,764
134,794
7.4%
477,382
466,611
2.3%
M3
69,975
56,384
24.1%
230,516
219,571
5.0%
Digital Commerce
40,261
31,233
28.9%
133,448
112,684
18.4%
Data & Analytics
13,444
8,928
50.6%
44,046
25,910
70.0%
Customer Experience & Engagement
9,851
3,992
146.8%
33,916
20,552
65.0%
Other Local Business
15,967
14,378
11.1%
52,389
46,489
12.7%
Total sale of services
294,262
249,709
17.8%
971,697
891,817
9.0%
Total sale of products
40,026
57,114
-29.9%
145,143
155,377
-6.6%
Total net revenue
334,288
306,823
9.0%
1,116,840
1,047,194
6.7%
Service revenue split on Market Units
DKK ´000
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
∆%
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
∆%
Sweden
107,676
87,566
23.0%
388,521
348,982
11.3%
Denmark
58,566
56,441
3.8%
185,056
184,632
0.2%
Norway
55,789
45,464
22.7%
193,051
170,851
13.0%
UK
41,085
34,101
20.5%
119,153
107,250
11.1%
US
21,209
19,859
6.8%
59,472
58,966
0.9%
Other
9,020
5,738
57.2%
23,577
19,262
22.4%
GDC
917
540
69.8%
2,867
1,874
53.0%
Total sale of services
294,262
249,709
17.8%
971,697
891,817
9.0%
Total sale of products
40,026
57,114
-29.9%
145,143
155,377
-6.6%
Total net revenue
334,288
306,823
9.0%
1,116,840
1,047,194
6.7%
Outlook updated
On 14 November 2022, the financial full-year guidance for 2022 was updated to:
Revenue guidance is specified to DKK ~1,525m, a growth of 8%.
EBITDA is adjusted to DKK ~100m, a growth of 12%.
