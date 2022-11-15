U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Interim Report Q3 2022

Columbus A/S
·4 min read
Columbus A/S
Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 29/2022

Solid organic growth despite macro-economic uncertainty

”Despite rapid changes in the macro-economic environment, we delivered a satisfactory Q3 driven by immense effort in all our Business Lines and Market Units. We will continue to focus on increasing efficiency to improve EBITDA margin further”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Q3 2022 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 334m

  • EBITDA amounts to DKK 16m

  • Efficiency of 61% in a quarter with summer vacation

  • Our new CFO Brian Iversen joined Columbus

  • Merge of Project and Care Business Lines

  • Pricing and cost initiatives start materializing

  • Launch of new sustainability strategy

Q3 2022 YTD highlights

  • Revenue growth of 7% amounting to DKK 1,117m

  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 62m which is on par with 2021

  • Pricing and cost initiatives initiated

  • Improved efficiency

  • Stable number of employees

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

∆%

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

∆%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dynamics

144,764

134,794

7.4%

477,382

466,611

2.3%

M3

69,975

56,384

24.1%

230,516

219,571

5.0%

Digital Commerce

40,261

31,233

28.9%

133,448

112,684

18.4%

Data & Analytics

13,444

8,928

50.6%

44,046

25,910

70.0%

Customer Experience & Engagement

9,851

3,992

146.8%

33,916

20,552

65.0%

Other Local Business

15,967

14,378

11.1%

52,389

46,489

12.7%

Total sale of services

294,262

249,709

17.8%

971,697

891,817

9.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total sale of products

40,026

57,114

-29.9%

145,143

155,377

-6.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenue

334,288

306,823

9.0%

1,116,840

1,047,194

6.7%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

∆%

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

∆%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweden

107,676

87,566

23.0%

388,521

348,982

11.3%

Denmark

58,566

56,441

3.8%

185,056

184,632

0.2%

Norway

55,789

45,464

22.7%

193,051

170,851

13.0%

UK

41,085

34,101

20.5%

119,153

107,250

11.1%

US

21,209

19,859

6.8%

59,472

58,966

0.9%

Other

9,020

5,738

57.2%

23,577

19,262

22.4%

GDC

917

540

69.8%

2,867

1,874

53.0%

Total sale of services

294,262

249,709

17.8%

971,697

891,817

9.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total sale of products

40,026

57,114

-29.9%

145,143

155,377

-6.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenue

334,288

306,823

9.0%

1,116,840

1,047,194

6.7%

Outlook updated
On 14 November 2022, the financial full-year guidance for 2022 was updated to:

  • Revenue guidance is specified to DKK ~1,525m, a growth of 8%.

  • EBITDA is adjusted to DKK ~100m, a growth of 12%.

Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 15 November 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3e618cd2995c47cdba12a227050ec52a

For further information, please contact:

  • Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000

  • Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, Tel.: +45 2969 0677

About Columbus 
Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company specialized in digital transformation. Our more than 1,550+ digital explorers collaborate with our customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, and food & process industries. We advise, implement and manage business critical solutions within Strategy & Change, Customer Experience, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, Application Management and Cloud ERP. Headquartered in Denmark, we have offices and partners worldwide - delivering locally on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.


Attachment


