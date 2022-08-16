U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,294.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,668.00
    -13.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.56
    -0.85 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.11 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4400
    +0.1680 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,950.73
    -701.35 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.31
    -23.45 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.98
    +4.20 (+0.01%)
     

Interim report for the second quarter 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bank Norwegian ASA
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BANO.OL

Please find attached the second quarter interim report for 2022 for Bank Norwegian ASA. For further information, see the full reporting material for the quarter at: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations


For any questions please contact:

CEO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone: +47 47635583; e-mail: kaa@banknorwegian.no

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95891539; e-mail: mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Recommended Stories