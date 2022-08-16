Interim report for the second quarter 2022
- BANO.OL
Please find attached the second quarter interim report for 2022 for Bank Norwegian ASA. For further information, see the full reporting material for the quarter at: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations
For any questions please contact:
CEO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone: +47 47635583; e-mail: kaa@banknorwegian.no
CFO, Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95891539; e-mail: mbe@banknorwegian.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
