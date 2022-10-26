U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

Interim report for the third quarter 2022

Bank Norwegian ASA

Please find attached the third quarter interim report for 2022 for Bank Norwegian ASA.

 

For further information, see the full reporting material for the quarter at: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations

 

For any questions please contact:

CEO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone: +47 47635583; e-mail: kaa@banknorwegian.no

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95891539; e-mail: mbe@banknorwegian.no

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


