Interim Results: 1 May 2021 – 31 October 2021

31 January 2022
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited interim report and financial results for period of 1 May 2021 to 31 October 2021.
ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC
Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.
In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.
The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.
The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.
In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.
Overview of the Interim Results for the six months to 31 October 2021
Financial
39% increase in administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2021 ($2.318 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2020 ($1.672 million). The increase reflects additional overhead at the Baita Plai Mine to support production and costs associated with Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2021 ($2.318 million) are lower compared to the six month period ended 30 April 2021 ($2.567 million).
Foreign exchange loss of $1.109 million for the period compared to a gain of $2.015 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2020. These losses are partially offset by exchange gains on translation of foreign operations ($0.542 million).
$6.280 million increase in losses after taxation from continuing operations in the period ($7.320 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2020 ($1.040 million). This increase is mainly driven by a swing in exchange gain / (loss) of $3.124 million and gross loss of $2.101 million.
Cash balances at the end of the period $0.055 million compared to $0.239 million as at 31 October 2020.
Operational Development
As announced on 1 October 2021, the Company confirmed the suitability of X-Ray Sorting Technology (‘XRT’) to optimise the Manaila Polymetallic Mine’s production profile, which is expected to result in a substantial improvement in the economics of the mine. The test results conducted by TOMRA indicate that an XRT machine can substantially reduce transportation and production costs. It is for these reasons that the Company is planning to recommence production which will be dependent upon obtaining financing.
Funding
Share issues during the period: gross proceeds / consideration before cost of issue
£
$
Shares Issued
Issued to
1,536,940
2,114,972
24,395,870
Placing with investors
225,600
311,588
3,580,952
Subscription by investors
1,762,540
2,426,560
27,976,822
On 6 May 2021 the Company concluded a capital reorganisation which comprised two distinct parts, firstly a consolidation of the existing Ordinary Shares on a 1 for 100 basis, and then a subdivision of each resulting ordinary share of 10p into one new Ordinary Share and eleven new Deferred Shares. The effect of this reorganisation was to reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue by a factor of 100. The loss per share comparatives for the 12 months to 30 April 2021, and the 6 months to 31 October 2020 have been adjusted to reflect this reduction in shares.
Post period end:
£
$
Shares Issued
Issued to
1,350,000
1,812,595
54,000,000
Placing with investors
185,585
250,000
9,306,341
Settle debt
1,535,585
2,062,595
63,306,341
Debt Funding
Post period end:
The Company repaid $250,000 of the principal of the first tranche of the Atlas facility through the issuance of shares.
The Company has received a binding term sheet for the refinancing of the outstanding amount owed to Atlas . The term sheet is conditional on the transfer of client funds upon the execution of appropriate legal documentation including assignment of the relevant security assets. The Company and Atlas have executed legal documentation for a variation in the terms of the bond to extend the maturity 3 months to 30 April 2022 in order to close the refinancing transaction.
Board and Management
Appointment of Nicolae Turdeau as Romanian Country Manager, reporting to Craig Harvey (COO).
Appointment of Stancu Viorel as General Manager, reporting to Nicolae Turdeau (Country Manager), replacing Marcus Brewster who left the Company.
Appointment of Nigel Wyatt as independent Non-Executive Director.
Post period end:
Andrew Hall was formally appointed to the Board on 7 December 2021 as Commercial Director. Andrew’s responsibilities comprise the Company’s strategic business initiatives, capital raising, managing offtake relationships as well as leading the Company’s external and investor communications.
On 7 December 2021 Roy Tucker relinquished his executive functions but remains a Non-Executive Director at the request of the Board to make available his in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Company.
CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT
The period under review has been an extremely challenging one for the Company.
The Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘BPPM’) experienced complications and production delays due to encountering friable ground at the faces that required extra tunnelling to safely re-enter the resource. The team successfully navigated these challenges, which should not be considered unusual for such a complex mining project, and I am pleased to report that production subsequent to the period end has steadily increased.
We have been actively engaging with investors with the objective of refinancing Atlas and Mercuria, supporting the restart of the Manaila Polymetallic Mine (‘MPM’) which is currently on care and maintenance, and to provide general working capital. I am pleased to report that we received a binding term sheet for the refinancing of the Atlas Tranche 1 bond. The term sheet is conditional on the transfer of client funds upon the execution of appropriate legal documentation including assignment of the relevant security assets. The Company and Atlas have concluded an agreement to allow for a 3 month extension to the maturity of the bond which now becomes due on 30 April 2022 in order to close the refinancing transaction.
The Company continues discussions to finalise the right to mine diamonds for the Company at the community diamond concession. Our discussions with the various Zimbabwe stakeholders remain in line with previous expectations, other than on timing, and we remain confident that we will be able to commence our mining operations in due course.
On 23 August 2021, Nigel Wyatt was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Nigel has held senior positions in several mining and engineering companies primarily in Southern Africa. Andrew Hall was formally appointed to the Board on 7 December 2021 as Commercial Director. Andrew’s responsibilities comprise the Company’s strategic business initiatives, capital raising, managing offtake relationships as well as leading the Company’s external and investor communications. On 7 December 2021 Roy Tucker relinquished his executive functions but remains a Non-Executive Director. At the request of the Board, his in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Company remains available through a consultancy agreement.
In May 2021, the Company’s ordinary share capital was reorganised and consolidated so that the number of ordinary shares in issue was reduced by a factor of 100. The capital reorganisation comprised two distinct parts, firstly a consolidation of the existing ordinary shares on a 1 for 100 basis, and then a subdivision of each resulting ordinary share of 10p into one new ordinary share of 0.1p and eleven new deferred shares of 0.9p each.
I wish all our stakeholders well in these difficult times and, as always, remain committed to the safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate. With increasing production at BPPM and other projects in the pipeline, the Board remains optimistic for the future success of the Company.
Brian Moritz
Chairman
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER’S REPORT
The half year to 31 October 2021 has been another challenging period for the Company. The Company experienced complications and delays to production at the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘BPPM’) due to encountering friable ground at the faces that required extra tunnelling to come back into the resource. The Company successfully worked around this issue. This is testament to the establishment of a strong leadership team in Romania and the continued implementation of processes, procedures, and technical capabilities that provide the necessary platform to realise the value of BPPM. I am pleased to report that production has steadily increased since October 2021. In the quarter to 31 December, the mine steadily increased production numbers, with December contributing almost 50% of the total. We believe we have established the mining and production base on which to expand volumes and achieve profitability in the very near term.
Our Manaila Polymetallic Mine (‘MPM’) remained on care and maintenance during the period and we plan to restart production once we have successfully engaged new lenders for the project. The Company assessed the suitability of X-Ray Sorting Technology (XRT) to optimise the mine’s production profile. The assessment indicates that the implementation of XRT equipment would significantly improve the economics of MPM by reducing transportation and production expenses. The combination of MPM and BPPM production would also provide more favourable export logistics and the restart would represent an important part of the Company’s short-term strategy.
The Company has been actively engaged in acquiring new financing in order to refinance Tranche 1 of the Atlas bond facility and for financing for the Manaila restart and general working capital. We have received a binding term sheet with a new lender to repay the Atlas loan facility in full. The term sheet is conditional on the transfer of client funds upon the execution of appropriate legal documentation including assignment of the relevant security assets. The Company and Atlas have executed legal documentation for a variation in the terms of the bond to allow for a 3 month extension to 30 April 2022 in order to close the refinancing transaction.
The Company continues discussions with stakeholders regarding the right to mine diamonds for the Company at the community diamond concession. All stakeholders continue to express their support and the Company remains confident that an agreement will be finalised in due course.
On 4 May 2021 the Company appointed Nicolae Turdean as Romanian Country Manager. Nicolae has many years of experience in the mining industry, predominantly in Romania. Most recently, Nicolae held the position of President of the National Agency for Mineral Resources. Prior to this, Nicolae was the Chief Executive Officer of Cupra Min SA, the state-owned copper producer. Nicolae’s joining together with other key hires and appointments has strengthened the Company’s management and technical capabilities to successfully mine at BPPM.
Many thanks to fellow Board members and management for the commitment and hard work that has been put into the Group. I thank all our stakeholders for their support through these challenging times.
Andrew Prelea
Chief Executive Officer
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the six months ended 31 October 2021
31 Oct 2021
30 Apr 2021
31 Oct 2020
6 Months
12 Months
6 Months
Group
Group
Group
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Note
$’000
$’000
$’000
Revenue
1,143
896
-
Cost of sales
(3,244)
(2,642)
-
Gross profit / (loss)
(2,101)
(1,746)
-
Overhead expenses
(3,733)
(2,439)
13
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(344)
(724)
(398)
Profit / (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment
-
2
-
Share option and warrant expense
-
(178)
-
Sundry income
38
88
68
Exchange gain / (loss)
(1,109)
2,612
2,015
Other administrative and overhead expenses
(2,318)
(4,239)
(1,672)
Fair value movement in available for sale investments
-
(29)
-
Profit / (loss) from operations
(5,834)
(4,214)
13
Finance income
-
4
59
Finance expense
(1,486)
(3,509)
(1,112)
Loss before taxation from continuing operations
(7,320)
(7,719)
(1,040)
Taxation charge
-
-
-
Total (loss) after taxation for the period
(7,320)
(7,719)
(1,040)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to either profit or loss
(Loss) / gain on available for sale financial assets
-
-
-
Exchange gain /(loss) on translation of foreign operations
542
(1,740)
(1,412)
Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period
(6,778)
(9,459)
(2,452)
Total profit / (loss) attributable to:
- the equity holders of the parent company
(7,320)
(7,755)
(1,076)
- non-controlling interests
-
36
36
(7,320)
(7,719)
(1,040)
Total comprehensive profit / (loss) attributable to:
- the equity holders of the parent company
(6,778)
(9,495)
(2,488)
- non-controlling interests
-
36
36
(6,778)
(9,459)
(2,452)
Loss per share – basic and diluted
4
(3.27)
(4.90)
(0.89)
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
for the six months ended 31 October 2021
Share capital
Share premium
Share option reserve
Foreign currency translation reserve
Retained deficit
Total
Non-controlling interests
Total
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
At 30 April 2020
27,096
82,997
2,983
(855)
(107,377)
4,844
(349)
4,495
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,412)
(1,076)
(2,488)
36
(2,452)
Share option and warrant charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share options and warrants lapsed
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued:
- for cash consideration
3,503
1,799
-
-
-
5,302
-
5,302
- to settle liabilities
117
72
-
-
-
189
-
189
At 31 October 2020
30,716
84,868
2,983
(2,267)
(108,453)
7,847
(313)
7,534
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(328)
(6,679)
(7,007)
-
(7,007)
Share option and warrant charges
-
-
178
-
-
178
-
178
Share options and warrants lapsed
-
-
(179)
-
179
-
-
-
VBP NCI acquisition
(6,756)
(6,756)
313
(6,443)
Shares issued:
- for cash consideration
6,171
1,783
-
-
-
7,954
-
7,954
- for NCI acquisition
3,790
2,653
6,443
6,443
- to settle liabilities
415
44
-
-
-
459
-
459
At 30 April 2021
41,092
89,348
2,982
(2,595)
(121,709)
9,118
-
9,118
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
542
(7,320)
(6,778)
-
(6,778)
Share option and warrant charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share options and warrants lapsed
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued for cash
- for cash consideration
39
2,261
-
-
-
2,300
-
2,300
- to settle liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 31 October 2021
41,131
91,609
2,982
(2,053)
(129,029)
4,640
-
4,640
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
As at 31 October 2021
31 Oct 2021
30 Apr 2021
31 Oct 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Group
Group
Group
$’000
$’000
$’000
Assets
Note
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3
17,100
17,284
15,751
Available for sale investments
895
891
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
-
17,995
18,175
15,751
Current assets
Inventory
5
743
936
840
Receivables
6
3,246
3,207
2,747
Available for sale investments
-
-
977
Cash and cash equivalents
55
1,385
239
Total current assets
4,044
5,528
4,803
Total Assets
22,039
23,703
20,554
Equity and Liabilities
Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Parent
Share capital
41,131
41,092
30,716
Share premium
91,609
89,348
84,868
Share option reserve
2,982
2,982
2,983
Foreign currency translation reserve
(2,053)
(2,595)
(2,267)
Retained deficit
(129,029)
(121,709)
(108,453)
4,640
9,118
7,847
Non-controlling interests
-
-
(313)
Total equity
4,640
9,118
7,534
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
7
-
-
8,605
Provisions
9
1,185
1,206
473
Deferred tax liability
-
-
-
1,185
1,206
9,078
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
7
10,903
9,593
249
Trade and other payables
8
5,311
3,786
3,693
Total current liabilities
16,214
13,379
3,942
Total liabilities
17,399
14,585
13,020
Total Equity and Liabilities
22,039
23,703
20,554
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow
for the six months ended 31 October 2021
31 Oct 2021
30 Apr 2021
31 Oct 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Group
Group
Group
$’000
$’000
$’000
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit (loss) before taxation for the period
(7,320)
(7,719)
(1,040)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and impairment charges
344
724
398
(Profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
-
(2)
-
Share option expense
-
178
-
Finance expense
1,486
3,509
1,112
(5,490)
(3,310)
470
Changes in working capital:
Decrease (increase) in receivables
(17)
(1,513)
(937)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
320
(981)
(1,122)
Increase (decrease) in payables
2,488
(153)
(351)
2,791
(2,647)
(2,410)
Taxation paid
-
-
-
Cash generated by / (used in) operations
(2,699)
(5,957)
(1,940)
Investing activities:
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment
(756)
(4,391)
(2,755)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
2
-
Total cash used in investing activities
(756)
(4,389)
(2,755)
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares
2,300
13,256
5,302
Proceeds from loans and borrowings granted
-
-
-
Repayment of loans and borrowings
(175)
(2,003)
(846)
Total proceeds from financing activities
2,125
11,253
4,456
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,330)
907
(239)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,385
478
478
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
55
1,385
239
Interim report notes
1 Interim Report
These condensed interim financial statements, which are unaudited, are for the six months ended 31 October 2021 and consolidate the financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The statements are presented in United States Dollars.
The financial information set out in these condensed interim financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 April 2021 which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs and IFRIC interpretations). The Auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
While the Auditors’ report for the period ended 30 April 2021 was unqualified, it did include a material uncertainty related to going concern, to which the Auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. Full details of these comments are contained in the report of the Auditors on Pages 22-26 of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2021, released elsewhere on this website on 28 October 2021. The accounts for the period have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” (“IAS 34”) and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2021, unless otherwise stated, and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2022.
New IFRS accounting standards
At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, a number of Standards and Interpretations were in issue but were not yet effective. The Directors do not anticipate that the adoption of these standards and interpretations, or any of the amendments made to existing standards as a result of the annual improvements cycle, will have a material effect on the financial statements in the year of initial application.
Going concern
After review of the Group’s operations and ongoing refinancing discussions, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
This interim report was approved by the Directors on 29 January 2022.
2 Segmental Analysis
Mining, exploration and development
Admin and corporate
Total
Europe
Africa
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
Six months to 31 October 2021
Revenue
1,143
-
-
1,143
Production costs
(3,244)
-
-
(3,244)
Gross profit (loss)
(2,101)
-
-
(2,101)
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
Depreciation
(342)
-
(2)
(344)
Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
Share option and warrant expense
-
-
-
-
Sundry income
38
-
-
38
Exchange (loss) gain
(1,049)
-
(60)
(1,109)
Other administrative and overhead expenses
(1,622)
-
(696)
(2,318)
Finance income
-
-
-
-
Finance expense
(276)
-
(1,210)
(1,486)
Taxation (charge)
-
-
-
-
Profit (loss) for the period
(5,352)
-
(1,968)
(7,320)
31 October 2021
Total assets
20,515
-
1,524
22,039
Total non-current assets
17,025
-
970
17,995
Additions to non-current assets
756
-
-
756
Total current assets
3,490
-
554
4,044
Total liabilities
10,295
-
7,104
17,399
2 Segmental analysis (continued)
Mining, exploration and development
Admin and corporate
Total
Europe
Africa
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
Year to 30 April 2021
Revenue
896
-
-
896
Production costs
(2,642)
-
-
(2,642)
Gross profit (loss)
(1,746)
-
-
(1,746)
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
(718)
-
(6)
(724)
Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment
2
-
-
2
Share option and warrant expense
-
-
(178)
(178)
Sundry income
88
-
-
88
Exchange (loss) gain
1,939
-
673
2,612
Other administrative and overhead expenses
(2,036)
-
(2,203)
(4,239)
Fair value movement in available for sale investments
-
-
(29)
(29)
Finance income
-
-
4
4
Finance expense
(545)
-
(2,964)
(3,509)
Profit (loss) for the year
(3,016)
-
(4,703)
(7,719)
30 April 2021
Total assets
20,913
-
2,790
23,703
Total non-current assets
17,198
-
977
18,175
Additions to non-current assets
4,390
-
1
4,391
Total current assets
3,715
-
1,813
5,528
Total liabilities
8,878
-
5,707
14,585
2 Segmental analysis (continued)
Mining, exploration and development
Admin and corporate
Total
Europe
Africa
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
Six months to 31 October 2020
Revenue
-
-
-
-
Production costs
-
-
-
-
Gross profit (loss)
-
-
-
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
(395)
-
(3)
(398)
Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
Share option and warrant expense
-
-
-
-
Sundry income
68
-
-
68
Exchange (loss) gain
1,630
-
385
2,015
Other administrative and overhead expenses
(744)
-
(928)
(1,672)
Finance income
-
-
59
59
Finance expense
(267)
-
(845)
(1,112)
Taxation (charge)
-
-
-
-
Profit (loss) for the year
292
-
(1,332)
(1,040)
31 October 2020
Total assets
18,929
-
1,625
20,554
Total non-current assets
15,648
-
103
15,751
Additions to non-current assets
2,753
-
2
2,755
Total current assets
3,281
-
1,522
4,803
Total liabilities
7,719
-
5,301
13,020
3 Property, Plant and equipment
Group
Plant and machinery
Fixtures, fittings and equipment
Computer assets
Motor vehicles
Buildings and Improvements
Mining assets
Capital Work in progress
Total
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
$’000
Cost at 1 May 2020
3,064
48
150
265
3,093
6,127
5,206
17,953
Additions during the period
27
6
3
6
-
2,158
555
2,755
Reclassification
363
-
-
-
414
1,963
(2,740)
-
Foreign exchange movements
195
3
8
27
160
255
308
956
Cost at 31 October 2020
3,649
57
161
298
3,667
10,503
3,329
21,664
Additions during the period
-
11
-
1
-
201
1,423
1,636
Reclassification
825
6
-
425
(414)
1,308
(2,150)
-
Foreign exchange movements
80
1
4
14
73
116
141
429
Cost at 30 April 2021
4,554
75
165
738
3,326
12,128
2,743
23,729
Additions during the period
32
1
6
13
-
197
507
756
Reclassification
8
2
-
118
-
-
(128)
-
Foreign exchange movements
(189)
(5)
(6)
(51)
(115)
(399)
(99)
(864)
Cost at 31 October 2021
4,405
73
165
818
3,211
11,926
3,023
23,621
Depreciation at 1 May 2020
2,397
47
78
151
875
1,066
604
5,218
Charge for the period
174
7
8
15
61
133
-
398
Reclassification
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
-
(40)
Foreign exchange movements
171
3
5
28
77
53
-
337
Depreciation at 31 October 2020
2,742
57
91
194
1,013
1,212
604
5,913
Charge for the period
139
8
1
6
40
132
-
326
Reclassification
-
(5)
5
-
-
40
-
40
Foreign exchange movements
68
5
3
25
36
29
-
166
Depreciation at 30 April 2021
2,949
65
100
225
1,089
1,413
604
6,445
Charge for the period
144
6
6
11
82
95
-
344
Reclassification
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign exchange movements
(125)
(4)
(4)
(25)
(60)
(50)
-
(268)
Depreciation at 31 October 2021
2,968
67
102
211
1,111
1,458
604
6,521
Net book value at 31 October 2020
907
-
70
104
2,654
9,291
2,725
15,751
Net book value at 30 April 2021
1,605
10
65
513
2,237
10,715
2,139
17,284
Net book value at 31 October 2021
1,437
6
63
607
2,100
10,468
2,419
17,100
4 Loss per share
31 Oct 2021
30 Apr 2021
31 Oct 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Group
Group
Group
Profit and loss per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the relevant financial year.
The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is:
223,953,182
158,339,542
120,561,158
Profit / (loss) for the period: ($’000)
(7,320)
(7,755)
(1,076)
Profit / (loss) per share for the period - basic and diluted
(3.27)
(4.90)
(0.89)
The effect of all potentially dilutive share options is anti-dilutive.
The loss per share comparatives for the 12 months to 30 April 2021, and the 6 months to 31 October 2021 have been adjusted to reflect the reduction in shares as a consequence of a capital reorganisation announced on 6 May 2021. The effect of this reorganisation was to reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue by a factor of 100.
5 Inventory
Oct 2021
Apr 2021
Oct 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Group
Group
Group
$’000
$’000
$’000
Minerals held for sale
52
266
104
Production stockpiles
6
6
49
Consumable stores
685
664
687
743
936
840
6 Receivables
Oct 2021
Apr 2021
Oct 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Group
Group
Group
$’000
$’000
$’000
Trade receivables
937
899
203
Other receivables
1,282
1,218
822
Short term loans
310
309
233
Prepayments
53
89
92
VAT
664
692
1,397
3,246
3,207
2,747
7 Loans and borrowings
Oct 2021
Apr 2021
Oct 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Group
Group
Group
$’000
$’000
$’000
Non-current
Secured borrowings
10,630
9,325
8,605
Unsecured borrowings
-
less amounts payable in less than 12 months
(10,630)
(9,325)
-
-
8,605
Current
Secured borrowings
-
-
-
Unsecured borrowings
272
266
249
Bank overdrafts
1
2
-
Current portion of long term borrowings - secured
10,630
9,325
-
10,903
9,593
249
Total loans and borrowings
10,903
9,593
8,854
8 Payables
Oct 2021
Apr 2021
Oct 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Group
Group
Group
$’000
$’000
$’000
Trade payables
1,889
1,434
1,287
Other payables
1,003
789
883
Other taxes and social security taxes
2,379
1,528
1,460
Accrued expenses
40
35
63
5,311
3,786
3,693
9 Provisions
Oct 2021
Apr 2021
Oct 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Group
Group
Group
$’000
$’000
$’000
Provision for rehabilitation of mining properties
- Provision brought forward from previous periods
1,206
420
420
- Liability recognised during period
-
-
-
- Derecognised on disposal of subsidiary
-
-
-
- Adjustments to provision during period
(21)
786
53
1,185
1,206
473
10 Events after the reporting date
Shares issued and gross proceeds / consideration
£
$
Shares Issued
Issued to
1,350,000
1,812,595
54,000,000
Placing with investors
185,585
250,000
9,306,341
Settle debt
1,535,585
2,062,595
63,306,341
The Company repaid $250,000 of the principal of the first tranche of the Atlas facility through the issuance of shares.
The Company has received a binding term sheet for the refinancing of the outstanding amount owed to Atlas. The term sheet is conditional on the transfer of client funds upon the execution of appropriate legal documentation including assignment of the relevant security assets. The Company and Atlas have executed legal documentation for a variation in the terms of the bond to allow for a 3 month extension to 30 April 2022 in order to close the refinancing transaction.