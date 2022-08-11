Interim results for the period ended June 30, 2022

Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or "the Company") reports Net income of $230.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $101.0 million for Q2 2022 ("Q2" or "the quarter").

Sold the FSRU Golar Tundra for $350.0 million and agreed to sell the steam turbine LNG carrier Golar Arctic as a converted FSRU to Italy's Snam Group ("Snam") for €269.0 million.

Completed the sale of remaining TFDE carriers, The Cool Pool Limited, and Golar's shipping and FSRU management organization to Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”).

Golar's share of Q2 Contractual Debt 1 decreased from $1.7 billion at Q1 2022 to $1.0 billion at Q2 2022.

Subsequent to the quarter end, FLNG Hilli customer elected to exercise optional capacity of 0.2 million tons per annum ("MTPA") of Dutch Title Transfer Facility (“TTF”) linked production volumes from 2023 to 2026.

Entered into swap arrangements to hedge approximately 50% of Golar's exposure to TTF linked production for 2023 at a TTF price of $49.50/MMBtu.

Advancing MKII newbuild activities scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Target FLNG project announcement within 2022.

FLNG operations: FLNG Hilli maintained its 4+ year unbroken record of 100% uptime during Q2. Distributable Adjusted EBITDA1 from FLNG Hilli was $92.5 million for the quarter, of which Golar's share was $62.5 million. On July 27, 2022, Hilli customers Perenco Cameroon S.A. and Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures declared 0.2MTPA of their TTF linked optional production from 2023 until the end of the current contract in July 2026. On August 9, 2022 Golar entered into swap arrangements to hedge approximately 50% of Golar's exposure to the 2023 TTF linked production, securing around $80.0 million of 2023 Distributable Adjusted EBITDA1. Based on current average 2023 TTF gas prices for the remaining unhedged portion, Golar’s share of 2023 TTF linked gross proceeds from the TTF linked volume is expected to be $160.0 million. Including the Brent oil forward curve ($88/bbl), and the fixed tariff, Golar's share of Distributable Adjusted EBITDA1 from Hilli is expected to be approximately $305.0 million in 2023. Golar's share of forecast 2023 total annual debt service for Hilli's contractual debt is approximately $50.0 million (debt amortization of approximately $29.0 million and interest of approximately $21.0 million).

FLNG Gimi construction: Conversion of FLNG Gimi for its 20-year contract with BP scheduled to commence in Q4 2023 is 86% technically complete. During the quarter Golar and Keppel Capital, together the owners of FLNG Gimi, agreed to a $50.0 million incentive payment to Keppel Shipyard for initiatives to safeguard sail away within H1 2023. Golar owns 70% of FLNG Gimi, hence $35.0 million of the incentive payment will be for Golar's account. This will initially be funded from cash on hand. Once commissioned and delivered to the customer, FLNG Gimi is expected to unlock around $3.0 billion of Earnings Backlog1 to Golar, equivalent to $151 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA1. The commercial start-up of FLNG Gimi together with the commodity linked production from FLNG Hilli could result in Golar's share of annual Adjusted EBITDA1 generation from FLNG Hilli and FLNG Gimi exceeding $400.0 million within 2.5 years.

FLNG business development: Multiple new client engagements during the quarter as well as strong development of the existing FLNG growth pipeline across both integrated and tolling based projects.

Yard availability and updated pricing for both MKI and MKII designs was confirmed during the quarter, and in discussion for MKIII. Indicative pricing suggests a capex per ton of liquefaction capacity of between $500-600 million/ton. Both MKI and MKII designs can be delivered within 2025 if ordered during 2H 2022. Competitive construction and long-term lease financing term sheets for FLNG growth projects have been received.

Golar is ramping up construction engineering work and planning to order long-lead items during H2 for a MKII design FLNG, with a liquefaction capacity of up to 3.5MTPA. A suitable conversion candidate vessel has been identified and inspected.

Based on progress across the FLNG growth portfolio the Company maintains its target for FLNG announcement within 2022.

FSRU: Italian energy infrastructure company Snam and Golar signed two contracts. The first contract will see Golar convert the last of its trading steam turbine LNG carriers, Golar Arctic, into a FSRU. After its conversion, ownership of the Golar Arctic will be transferred to Snam who will pay €269.0 million for the completed FSRU. Following Snam's issuance of a Notice-to-Proceed, the conversion is expected to take up to two years. Golar will continue to trade the vessel as a carrier until it enters the yard for conversion.

The second contract saw Snam acquire the FSRU Golar Tundra for $350.0 million. After repayment of vessel debt and fees, Golar received net proceeds of $193.1 million in cash. Golar has agreed to lease the vessel back from Snam and trade it as an LNG carrier until November 2022, generating incremental earnings that will be reported in discontinued operations until Q4 2022. Golar also expects to enter into a development agreement to assist Snam with technical work on the vessel before start-up of FSRU operations.

Financial Summary

(in thousands of $) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 % Change Net income attributable to Golar LNG Ltd 230,032 471,434 (51)% 575,214 496,797 16% Total operating revenues 67,227 65,303 3% 140,165 131,105 7% Adjusted EBITDA 100,952 39,665 155% 190,647 80,199 138% Golar's share of contractual debt1 1,002,228 2,186,512 (54)% 1,002,228 2,186,512 (54)%

Q2 Highlights and recent events

Financial and corporate:

Profitability: Net income attributable to Golar of $230.0 million for the quarter, including: A $181.6 million unrealized gain (100% basis) on the Hilli Brent oil and TTF natural gas linked derivative instruments. A $55.0 million realized gain (100% basis) on the Hilli Brent oil and TTF natural gas linked derivative instruments. A $123.3 million realized gain on sale of the FSRU Golar Tundra. A $76.2 million impairment charge recognized in respect of the Golar Arctic. A $11.2 million realized loss on the 6.2 million New Fortress Energy Inc. ("NFE") shares sold on April 6, 2022. A $37.8 million unrealized mark-to-market loss recognized on Golar's 12.4 million NFE shares held as at June 30, 2022 based on a June 30, 2022 carrying value of $39.57 per share. A $16.3 million unrealized gain on interest rate swaps.

CoolCo transaction: Sale of the remaining 4 TFDE vessels, The Cool Pool Limited, and Golar's shipping and FSRU management organization released $34.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and reduced Contractual Debt 1 by $480.9 million.

Tundra transaction: Sale of the FSRU Golar Tundra released $193.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and reduced Contractual Debt 1 by $155.5 million.

Arctic transaction: Agreed to sell the LNG carrier Golar Arctic as a converted FSRU for €269.0 million, triggering the recognition of a non-cash $76.2 million impairment charge.

Hedges: Entered into swap arrangements on August 9, 2022 to hedge approximately 50% of Golar's exposure to TTF linked production for 2023 at a TTF price of $49.50/MMBtu.

Golar shares: Repurchased and then cancelled 200,000 Golar shares at a cost of $4.5 million. 107.8 million shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

ESG: Invested in Oslo-based Aqualung Carbon Capture in May 2022, a technology company working on a promising carbon capture and separation membrane system that could be used on future FLNG units.

Financing facilities:

Credit Facility: Repaid the $131.0 million Q1 2022 drawn balance of the $200.0 million 3-year corporate revolving credit facility. The facility remains available until 2024 and is currently undrawn.

Bilateral Corporate Facility: Agreed to expire the $250 million undrawn bilateral corporate facility available until June 30, 2022 as year to date balance sheet initiatives allow for FLNG growth to be funded from existing cash balances and undrawn credit facilities.

Legacy UK tax lease case: Settled long running tax dispute in respect of UK tax lease transactions resulting in a $66.4 million final cash settlement (including fees).

FLNG:

Utilization: Industry leading operations maintained with 100% commercial uptime by FLNG Hilli.

TTF linked tariff volumes: Subsequent to the quarter end, FLNG Hilli customer elected to exercise 0.2 MTPA pursuant to its 2023+ capacity option which results in TTF linked production volumes from 2023 to July 2026 continuing at 2022 levels.

Construction: FLNG Gimi conversion project 86% technically complete. 22-million man-hours worked with strong safety record maintained. Gimi owners agreed to pay Keppel Shipyard an incentive payment of an additional $50.0 million to safeguard 1H 2023 sail away. On schedule for Q4 2023 start-up.

Financial Review



Business Performance:

2022 2021 Apr-Jun Jan-Mar Apr-Jun (in thousands of $) Total Total Total Net income 286,538 410,014 507,337 Income taxes (190) 374 92 Net income before income taxes 286,348 410,388 507,429 Depreciation and amortization 13,138 13,742 13,861 Impairment of long-term assets 76,155 — — Unrealized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (181,548) (168,059) (70,590) Realized and unrealized MTM loss/(gain) on our investment in listed equity securities 49,001 (344,049) 84,801 Other non-operating (income)/losses (3,887) (6,136) 73,293 Interest income (921) (33) (27) Interest expense 5,279 6,156 8,110 (Gains)/losses on derivative instruments (16,341) (31,536) 6,869 Other financial items, net 4,215 (608) (737) Net (income)/losses from equity method investments (4,065) 1,056 (839) Net (income)/loss from discontinued operations (126,422) 208,774 (582,505) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 100,952 89,695 39,665





2022 Apr-Jun Jan-Mar (in thousands of $) Shipping FLNG Corporate and other Total Shipping FLNG Corporate and other Total Total operating revenues — 60,527 6,700 67,227 3,235 62,894 6,809 72,938 Vessel operating expenses (1,685) (14,972) (1,439) (18,096) (2,134) (14,181) (1,789) (18,104) Voyage, charterhire & commission expenses (569) (150) (25) (744) (540) (150) (25) (715) Administrative expenses 71 13 (10,003) (9,919) (2) (42) (10,100) (10,144) Project development (expenses)/income — (3,462) 761 (2,701) — (1,540) 689 (851) Realized gains on oil derivative instrument (2) — 55,019 — 55,019 — 42,631 — 42,631 Other operating income (3) — 10,166 — 10,166 — 3,940 — 3,940 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2,183) 107,141 (4,006) 100,952 559 93,552 (4,416) 89,695

(2) The line item “Realized and unrealized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments” in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations relates to income from the Hilli Liquefaction Tolling Agreement (“LTA”) and the natural gas derivative which is split into: “Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments” and “Unrealized gain/(loss) on oil and gas derivative instruments”. The realized component comprised (i) Brent oil linked fees of $32.6 million (March 31, 2022: $17.5 million), (ii) TTF-linked proceeds of $29.4 million (March 31, 2022: $26.3 million) and (iii) commodity swap expense of $7.0 million (March 31, 2022: $1.1 million) and represents the contracted amounts in relation to the Hilli LTA receivable in cash.

(3) Included in “Other operating income” is $10.2 million (March 31, 2022: $3.6 million) for production over Hilli's contracted tolling capacity of 1.4MTPA.

2021 Apr-Jun (in thousands of $) Shipping FLNG Corporate and other Total Total operating revenues 2,849 55,737 6,717 65,303 Vessel operating expenses (1,696) (13,745) (2,682) (18,123) Voyage, charterhire & commission expenses (50) (150) (25) (225) Administrative expenses (14) (185) (9,332) (9,531) Project development expenses — (16) (718) (734) Realized gains on oil derivative instrument — 2,975 — 2,975 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,089 44,616 (6,040) 39,665

Golar reports today Q2 net income attributable to Golar of $230.0 million. Golar also reports Adjusted EBITDA1 of $101.0 million inclusive of FLNG Hilli and LNG carrier Golar Arctic but excluding the FSRU Golar Tundra that was sold to Snam on May 31, 2022, and the TFDE carriers, The Cool Pool Limited, and Golar's shipping and FSRU management organization sold to CoolCo during the quarter. Pro-rata Q2 results associated with these assets and entities are reported in discontinued operations.

On May 17, 2022 Golar entered into agreements with Snam relating to the conversion and subsequent sale of the converted LNG carrier Golar Arctic. Although ownership of the converted FSRU is not expected to transfer for up to 3-years, the transaction triggered an immediate impairment test. As the carrying value of the vessel exceeds its fair value as a carrier as of June 30, 2022, an impairment charge of $76.2 million has been recognized. The sale is expected to generate net positive cash and a gain on sale upon completion.

The Brent oil linked component of FLNG Hilli's fees generates additional annual operating cash flows of approximately $3.1 million for every dollar increase in Brent Crude prices between $60.00 per barrel and the contractual ceiling. Billing of this component is based on a three-month look-back at average Brent Crude prices. As a result of higher commodity prices, a $32.6 million realized gain on the oil derivative instrument was recorded in Q2, up from the $17.5 million realized in Q1. Golar has an effective 89.1% interest in these earnings. A Q2 realized gain of $29.4 million was also recognized in respect of fees for the TTF linked production, up from the $26.3 million realized in Q1. Golar has an effective 86.9% interest in these earnings. Offsetting this was a $7.0 million realized loss (100% attributable to Golar) on the hedged component of the quarter's TTF linked earnings. Collectively a $55.0 million realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments was recognized as a result.

The mark-to-market fair value of the Hilli Brent oil linked derivative asset decreased by $0.3 million during the quarter, with a corresponding unrealized loss of the same amount recognized in the income statement. The fair value decrease was driven by a downward movement in the expected future market price for Brent oil. Predominantly driven by the recognition of a derivative asset reflecting the valuation of the discounted value of the tolling fee above the floor in respect of the customer's TTF linked capacity for 2023-2026, the mark-to-market fair value of the Hilli TTF natural gas derivative asset increased by $170.5 million during the quarter with a corresponding unrealized gain of the same amount recognized in the income statement. A $11.4 million unrealized gain in respect of the hedged portion of Q3 2022 TTF linked Hilli production was also recognized during the quarter. Collectively this therefore resulted in a $181.6 million Q2 unrealized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments.

FLNG Hilli production over and above the quarter's pro-rata share of 1.4 million tons of full year 2022 contracted production resulted in the recognition of $10.2 million of Other operating income during the quarter.

The pricing of the 6.2 million NFE shares sold on April 6, 2022 was less than their carrying value and a $11.2 million realized loss was recorded. A decrease in the NFE share price between April 1 and June 30 also resulted in the recognition of a Q2 unrealized mark-to-market loss of $37.8 million on Golar’s remaining 12.4 million NFE shares in Other non-operating losses. The fair value of these shares was $39.57 per share as of June 30, 2022 (price as of August 9, 2022 was $54.92). Together with $1.2 million of dividend income from NFE, this collectively contributed to most of the $45.1 million of Other non-operating losses during the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2022 Golar had $528.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $91.5 million of restricted cash. Restricted cash includes $16.7 million relating to the Hilli lessor-owned VIE. Total Golar Cash1 therefore amounts to $603.5 million. This includes $253.0 million of net proceeds from the sale of NFE shares, $193.1 million net proceeds from the sale of FSRU Golar Tundra, repayment of the $131.0 million Corporate RCF, and settlement of the $66.4 million legacy UK tax lease case. The full $200.0 million undrawn Corporate RCF continues to be available for future drawdown and is secured by Golar's remaining 12.4 million NFE shares.

Expected FLNG funding sources

(in millions of $) June 30, 2022 August 10, 2022 Total Golar Cash1,2 604 604 Undrawn $200m Corporate RCF (up to) 200 200 Potential near-term funding sources 804 804 Listed Securities NFE, Avenir LNG Limited, and CoolCo shares1,3 672 879 Net of Corporate RCF secured by NFE investment (200) (200) Forecast Total Golar Cash and Listed Securities1 (available for future FLNG growth) 1,276 1,483

(2) Assumed unchanged from June 30, 2022

(3) Based on market value of NFE and book value of CoolCo and Avenir LNG Limited.

Inclusive of $13.3 million of capitalized interest, $107.3 million was invested in FLNG Gimi during the quarter, increasing the total FLNG Gimi Asset under development balance as at June 30, 2022 to $1.1 billion. Of this, $535.0 million had been drawn against the $700 million debt facility. Both the investment and debt drawn to date are reported on a 100% basis. During the quarter the Gimi owners (of which Golar owns 70%), agreed to pay Keppel Shipyard an additional $50.0 million in order to safeguard a 1H 2023 sail away. This increases the capital cost of FLNG Gimi to $1.43 billion, of which around 10% is payable whilst the vessel will receive a reduced rate of hire during commissioning and post customer acceptance full rate hire. Golar's share of remaining capital expenditure to be funded out of equity and cash from commissioning hire and operations, net of the Company's share of remaining undrawn debt amounts to $228.0 million.

Included within the $366.8 million current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt as at June 30, 2022 is $359.6 million in respect of the Hilli lessor-owned VIE subsidiary that Golar is required to consolidate. Contractual Debt1 attributable to Golar amounts to $1.0 billion. Net of Total Golar Cash1 of $0.6 billion, Net Debt1 therefore falls to around $0.4 billion. If the value of Total Golar Cash and Listed Securities1 as of June 30, 2022 is taken into account, this figure becomes net cash of $0.3 billion. Assuming current commodity prices prevail, Golar's share of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 is on track to exceed $200.0 million, $250 million in 2023 and $400 million in 2024. Offering strong debt coverage, near-term earnings power and meaningful growth potential that can be financed, Golar is well positioned to support a final investment decision on at least two of the several new FLNG projects it is working on.

Corporate and Other Matters:

As at June 30, 2022, Golar had 107.8 million shares issued and outstanding. There were also 1.0 million outstanding stock options with an average price of $15.49 and 0.2 million unvested restricted stock units. Subsequent to the quarter end 0.1 million performance stock units were also awarded. These will vest over a three year period commencing July 2022. Of the initial $50.0 million approved share buyback scheme, $14.5 million remains available for further repurchases which will continue to be opportunistically pursued. The Annual General Meeting was held on August 10, 2022.





Non-GAAP measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP), this earnings release and the associated investor presentation contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures which are included in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not uniformly defined by all companies, and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures used by other companies. The reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Non-GAAP measure Closest equivalent US GAAP measure Adjustments to reconcile to primary financial statements prepared under US GAAP Rationale for adjustments Performance measures Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss)/income attributable to Golar LNG Limited +/- Net financial expense

+/- Other non-operating income/expenses

+/- Income taxes

+/- Equity in net (losses)/ earnings of affiliates

- Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

+/- Unrealized loss/(gain) on oil and gas derivative instruments

+ Depreciation and amortization

+ Impairment of long-term assets

+/- Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations



Increases the comparability of total business performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies by excluding the results of our equity investments, removing the impact of unrealized movements on embedded derivatives, impairment, depreciation, financing costs, tax items and discontinued operations. Hilli's Distributable Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss)/income attributable to Golar LNG Limited +/- Net financial expense

+/- Other non-operating income/expenses

+/- Income taxes

+/- Equity in net (losses)/ earnings of affiliates

- Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

+/- Unrealized loss/(gain) on oil and gas derivative instruments

+ Depreciation and amortization

+ Impairment of long-term assets

+/- Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations

- Amortization of deferred commissioning period revenue, Amortization of Day 1 gain

- Accrued overproduction revenue

+ Overproduction revenue received Increases the comparability of our operational FLNG, Hilli from period to period and against the performance of other companies by removing the non distributable income of Hilli, project developmental costs and the Gandria and Gimi operating costs.



Liquidity measures Contractual debt Total debt (current and non-current), net of deferred finance charges +/- Debt within liabilities held for sale

+/- VIE consolidation adjustments

+/- Deferred finance charges

+/- Deferred finance charges within liabilities held for sale We consolidate a number of lessor VIEs for our sale and leaseback facilities. This means that on consolidation, our contractual debt is eliminated and replaced with the lessor VIEs’ debt.







Contractual debt represents our debt obligations under our various financing arrangements before consolidating the lessor VIEs.







The measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and the split of our debt (current and non-current) based on our underlying contractual obligations. Furthermore, it aids comparability with competitors. Total Golar Cash Golar cash based on GAAP measures:







+ Cash and cash equivalents







+ Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current) -VIE restricted cash and short-term deposits We consolidate a lessor VIE for our sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, we include restricted cash held by the lessor VIE.







Total Golar Cash represents our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current) before consolidating the lessor VIE.







Management believe that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and aids comparability with our competitors. Total Golar Cash and Listed Securities Golar cash based on GAAP measures:







+ Cash and cash equivalents







+ Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current)







+ Other current assets







+ Equity method investments - VIE restricted cash balance

- Trade receivables

- Inventories

- Gas derivative instrument

- TTF swap collateral

- Prepaid expenses

- MTM commodity swap valuation

- Investment in ECGS We consider our investments in listed equity securities and our equity method investment in CoolCo to be available for us to liquidate at short notice and therefore we consider available for funding our capital intensive growth projects.







Management believes that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity position to fund existing and future FLNG projects.

Definitions:

TFDE: Tri-fuel Diesel Electric engine

FSRU: Floating Storage Regasification Unit

FLNG: Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas

Reconciliations - Liquidity Measures

Contractual Debt

(in thousands of $) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Total debt (current and non-current) net of deferred finance charges 1,382,277 1,488,336 1,553,775 Total debt within liabilities held for sale net of deferred finance charges — 472,558 825,806 VIE consolidation adjustments 132,790 285,107 316,894 Deferred finance charges 24,444 26,942 24,162 Deferred finance charges within liabilities held for sale — 2,236 2,255 Total Contractual Debt 1,539,511 2,275,179 2,722,892 Less: Golar Partners', Keppel's and B&V's share of the Hilli contractual debt (376,783) (385,932) (413,380) Less: Keppel's share of the Gimi debt (160,500) (145,500) (123,000) GLNG's Contractual Debt 1,002,228 1,743,747 2,186,512

Please see Appendix A for a capital repayment profile for Golar’s contractual debt.

Total Golar Cash

(in thousands of $) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 528,798 207,035 174,438 Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current) 91,466 135,870 93,195 Less: VIE restricted cash (16,735) (16,313) (16,504) Total Golar Cash 603,529 326,592 251,129

Total Golar Cash and Listed Securities

(in thousands of $) June 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 528,798 Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current) 91,466 Other current assets 569,013 Equity method investments 184,693 Less: VIE restricted cash (16,735) Less: Trade receivables (54,380) Less: Inventories (2,230) Less: Gas derivative instrument — Less: TTF swap collateral (13,520) Less: Prepaid expenses (4,278) Less: Other receivables (2,851) Less: Investment in ECGS (4,455) Total Golar Cash and Listed Securities(1) 1,275,521

(1) Total Golar Cash and Listed Securities is based on net book value of our equity method investments and the listed securities as of the period end date.

Non-US GAAP Measures Used in Forecasting

Earnings Backlog: Earnings backlog represents the share of contracted fee income for executed contracts less forecasted operating expenses for these contracts. In calculating forecasted operating expenditure, management has assumed that where there is an Operating Services Agreement the amount receivable under the services agreement will cover the associated operating costs, therefore revenue from operating services agreements is excluded.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “predict,” “propose,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Golar undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are:

our inability and that of our counterparty to meet our respective obligations under the Lease and Operate Agreement entered into in connection with the BP Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project (“Gimi GTA Project”);

continuing uncertainty resulting from potential future claims from our counterparties of purported force majeure under contractual arrangements, including but not limited to our construction projects (including the Gimi GTA Project) and other contracts to which we are a party;

continuing volatility of commodity prices;

claims made or losses incurred in connection with our continuing obligations with regard to Hygo Energy Transition Ltd (“Hygo”), Golar LNG Partners LP (“Golar Partners”), Cool Co Ltd. (“CoolCo”) and Snam S.p.A. ("Snam");

the ability of Hygo, Golar Partners and New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”) and CoolCo to meet their respective obligations to us, including indemnification obligations;

a decline or continuing volatility in the global financial markets, specifically with respect to our equity holding in NFE;

failure of shipyards to comply with delivery schedules or performance specifications on a timely basis or at all;

changes to rules and regulations applicable to liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, floating storage and regasification units (“FSRUs”), floating liquefaction natural gas vessels (“FLNGs”) or other parts of the LNG supply chain;

changes in our ability to retrofit vessels as FSRUs or FLNGs and in our ability to obtain financing for such conversions on acceptable terms or at all;

changes in our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all;

increases in costs, including, among other things, wages, insurance, provisions, repairs and maintenance;

the length and severity of outbreaks of pandemics, including the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and its impact on demand for LNG and natural gas, the timing of completion of our conversion projects, the operations of our charterers, our global operations and our business in general;

failure of our contract counterparties to comply with their agreements with us or other key project stakeholders;

changes in FLNG charter rates/terms, vessel values or technological advancements;

our ability to close potential future sales of additional equity interests in our vessels, including the FLNG Hilli and FLNG Gimi or to monetize our remaining interest in NFE on a timely basis or at all;

our ability to contract the full utilization of the FLNG Hilli or other vessels;

our ability to realize the expected benefits from investments we have made and may make in the future;

changes in the supply of or demand for LNG or LNG carried by sea and for LNG carriers, FSRUs or FLNGs;

a material decline or prolonged weakness in rates for FLNGs;

changes in trading patterns that affect the opportunities for the profitable operation of LNG carriers, FSRUs or FLNGs;

changes in the supply of or demand for natural gas generally or in particular regions;

changes in our relationships with our counterparties, including our major chartering parties;

changes in our relationship with our affiliates;

changes in general domestic and international political conditions, particularly where we operate;

global economic trends, competition and geopolitical risks, including impacts from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the related sanctions and other measures, including the related impacts on the supply chain for our conversions;

changes in the availability of vessels to purchase and in the time it takes to build new vessels;

our inability to expand beyond the provision of FLNGs and FSRUs, particularly through our innovative FLNG strategy;

actions taken by regulatory authorities that may prohibit the access of LNG carriers, FSRUs and FLNGs to various ports; and

other factors listed from time to time in registration statements, reports, or other materials that we have filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 20-F.

As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the interim consolidated financial statements for the first half year of 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (US GAAP) give a true and fair view of the Company’s consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations. To the best of our knowledge, the interim report for the first half year of 2022 includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the period and their impact on the interim consolidated financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining half of 2022, and major related party transactions.

August 11, 2022

The Board of Directors

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor Questions: +44 207 063 7900

Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO

Eduardo Maranhão - CFO

Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations

Tor Olav Trøim (Chairman of the Board)

Dan Rabun (Director)

Thorleif Egeli (Director)

Carl Steen (Director)

Niels Stolt-Nielsen (Director)

Lori Wheeler Naess (Director)

Georgina Sousa (Director)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



