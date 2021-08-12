Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025 | Growth in Demand From Commercial Infrastructure Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the interior design services market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Interior Design Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Story continues

Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interior design services market report covers the following areas:

Interior Design Services Market size

Interior Design Services Market trends

Interior Design Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for personalized and customized kitchen and living rooms as one of the prime reasons driving the interior design services market growth during the next few years.

Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Interior Design Services Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Interior Design Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist interior design services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interior design services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interior design services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interior design services market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AECOM

Aedas Ltd

DP Architects Pte Ltd

Foster Partners Group Ltd.

Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

HDR Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd

Perkins Will International Group of Companies

Stantec Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

