Interior Design Services Market to Grow by USD 24.13 Billion | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the trends in the interior design services market are research and development investments and technological advancements in digital designing. Innovative technologies such as machine learning, VR, and AI are improving the execution of interior design. Vendors are increasing investments in research and development to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, collecting and analyzing data using machine learning provides more accurate design data and saves time. Such accuracy will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global interior design services market is expected to grow by USD 24.13 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the market is expected to have an accelerating CAGR of 4%.

The growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector is driving the growth of the interior design services market. Construction activities are increasing across the residential, commercial, government, corporate, and public sectors. Moreover, several national governments in emerging economies are increasingly undertaking initiatives to develop customized infrastructure. In addition, increasing investments by the public sector in construction projects play a key role in driving the global interior design services market. Thus, the governments of many countries across the world are investing a significant amount of capital in the construction of cities, airports, and other commercial buildings, which will drive the demand for interior design services during the forecast period.

AECOM

Aedas Ltd.

Arcadis NV

CannonDesign

DP Architects Pte Ltd.

Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

HBA International

HDR Inc.

IBI Group Inc.

Interior Architects Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Nelson and Associates Interior Design and Space Planning Inc.

NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

Perkins and Will International Group of Companies

Samoo Architects and Engineers

Stantec Inc.

Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd.

HOK Group Inc.

Areen Design Ltd.

Interior Design Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Interior Design Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for construction services from developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, will drive the interior design services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the interior design services market in APAC.

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

