Interior Design Services Market to Grow by USD 24.13 Billion | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the trends in the interior design services market are research and development investments and technological advancements in digital designing. Innovative technologies such as machine learning, VR, and AI are improving the execution of interior design. Vendors are increasing investments in research and development to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, collecting and analyzing data using machine learning provides more accurate design data and saves time. Such accuracy will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global interior design services market is expected to grow by USD 24.13 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the market is expected to have an accelerating CAGR of 4%.

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report

Market Driver

The growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector is driving the growth of the interior design services market. Construction activities are increasing across the residential, commercial, government, corporate, and public sectors. Moreover, several national governments in emerging economies are increasingly undertaking initiatives to develop customized infrastructure. In addition, increasing investments by the public sector in construction projects play a key role in driving the global interior design services market. Thus, the governments of many countries across the world are investing a significant amount of capital in the construction of cities, airports, and other commercial buildings, which will drive the demand for interior design services during the forecast period.

Major Interior Design Services Companies:

  • AECOM

  • Aedas Ltd.

  • Arcadis NV

  • CannonDesign

  • DP Architects Pte Ltd.

  • Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

  • Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

  • HBA International

  • HDR Inc.

  • IBI Group Inc.

  • Interior Architects Inc.

  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

  • Nelson and Associates Interior Design and Space Planning Inc.

  • NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

  • Perkins and Will International Group of Companies

  • Samoo Architects and Engineers

  • Stantec Inc.

  • Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd.

  • HOK Group Inc.

  • Areen Design Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Interior Design Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Interior Design Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for construction services from developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, will drive the interior design services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the interior design services market in APAC.

Related Reports:

Contract Cleaning Services Market by End-user and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Photography Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Interior Design Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 24.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.30

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AECOM

  • 10.4 Aedas Ltd.

  • 10.5 DP Architects Pte Ltd.

  • 10.6 Foster and Partners Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

  • 10.8 HDR Inc.

  • 10.9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

  • 10.10 NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd.

  • 10.11 Perkins and Will International Group of Companies

  • 10.12 Stantec Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interior-design-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-24-13-billion--35-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301564051.html

SOURCE Technavio

