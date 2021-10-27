U.S. markets closed

Interior Design Services Market Growth Will be USD 24.13 bn| Growth in Demand From Commercial Infrastructure Sector to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the interior design services market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 24.13 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector and the surge in popularity of personalized and customized home interiors are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The interior design services market report is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India will be the key markets for interior design services in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • AECOM

  • Aedas Ltd

  • DP Architects Pte Ltd

  • Foster Partners Group Ltd.

  • Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Home Furnishings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Interior Design Software Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Interior Design Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 24.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.30

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interior-design-services-market-growth-will-be-usd-24-13-bn-growth-in-demand-from-commercial-infrastructure-sector-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301408349.html

SOURCE Technavio

