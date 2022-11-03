Interior Design Services Market Size to Grow by USD 34029.03 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interior Design Services Market share is set to increase by USD 34029.03 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.78% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interior Design Services Market 2022 to 2027

Global Interior Design Services Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global interior design services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and interior design service, consumer auction service, wedding service, and funeral service providers.

Global Interior Design Services Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Interior Design Services Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Interior Design Services Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Interior Design Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Interior Design Services Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Interior Design Services Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global Interior Design Services Market compared to other regions. 34% growth will originate from APAC. With a surge in demand for construction projects in developing nations like China, Japan, and India, the market for interior design services in APAC has shown consistent growth. The market for interior design services in APAC in 2021 was mostly funded by China.

A large portion of the growth in the use of interior design solutions can be attributed to China and Japan's massive construction industries. Due to the expectation that the Olympic Games would bring in millions of foreign visitors, hotels and resorts renovated their outdated buildings. Japan is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets for Finnish firms that specialize in furniture and other interior design products, largely because of the rising demand for interior design in the nation.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Interior Design Services Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Commercial and Residential.

Revenue Generating Segment - The commercial segment's market share will expand significantly during the forecasted period. Corporate actors, government institutions like hospitals and office buildings, public sector organizations like healthcare, education, and railroads, and private players like shopkeepers, hospitality, and restaurant proprietors are examples of commercial end-users. Due to a growth in commercial construction projects, the commercial category is anticipated to grow during the projection period. Commercial interior designers create places for companies to increase functionality and enhance their style in order to make money.

Global Interior Design Services Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the worldwide interior design services market is the rise in construction activity on a global scale. The global market for interior design services is being driven by a rise in construction activity worldwide. In the residential, commercial, government, business, and public sectors, there is an increase in construction activity.

The public sector's growing investments in construction projects also significantly contribute to the growth of the global interior design services industry. The construction of cities, airports, and other commercial structures is receiving a major investment from numerous governments around the world, which will fuel demand for interior design services during the projected period.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The development of the worldwide interior design services market will be fueled by R&D expenditures and technical developments in digital design. The current trend in the market for interior design services worldwide is a technological innovation in digital planning, designing, and implementation. VR, AI, and other cutting-edge technological platforms boost the execution of interior design projects. To stay competitive in the market and make interior design productive, increase safety, and identify and address issues, vendors are boosting their R&D efforts and opening digital design laboratories.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The expansion of the international market for interior design services is significantly hampered by the existence of unorganized companies and fierce competition among existing players. The market for interior design services worldwide is very disjointed. The market is highly fragmented, with a variety of service providers offering services that are similar to one another.

The rivals in the market under examination compete on the basis of design, the experience of the designer, brand experience, and service. They also differ in the services they provide across multiple locations. In developing countries, smaller service providers have lower prices. Because big vendors are advancing technology, the competition for smaller businesses is becoming more intense.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Interior Design Services Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Interior Design Services Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Interior Design Services Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Interior Design Services Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Interior Design Services Market vendors

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 $34029.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd., Arcadis NV, Architectural Surfaces Inc., Areen Design Ltd., CannonDesign, DP Architects Pte Ltd., Foster + Partners Group Ltd., M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates, Inc. (Gensler), HBA International, HDR Inc., HOK Group Inc., IBI Group Inc., Interior Architects Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd., Perkins & Will International Group of Co., Samoo Architects & Engineers, Stantec Inc., and Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

